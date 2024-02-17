10 Ways How To Choose Quality Eyeliners

We take it as a given that everyone wants to achieve that perfect eyeliner look right? Whether it’s for work or pleasure, getting a reliable eyeliner that matches your taste and skintone is important.

Here at Fashion.ie, we have put together 10 simple to remember when searching for a good eyeliner.

1. Look for Longevity

Look for eyeliners that have long-lasting formulas, so they stay put throughout the day without smudging or fading.

2. Quality Pigmentation

Opt for eyeliners with intense colour payoff, ensuring bold and defined lines with just one stroke.

3. Easy Application

Choose eyeliners with a smooth and creamy texture that glide effortlessly onto the skin, making application easy and precise.

4. Smudge-Proof and Waterproof

Especially important for those with oily eyelids or if you need your eyeliner to withstand humidity or tears.

5. It Must Offer Versatility

Some eyeliners can be used for different looks, such as tight-lining, creating a winged eyeliner, or smudging for a smoky effect.

6. Quality Formula

Consider whether you prefer a pencil, liquid, gel, or felt-tip pen eyeliner, as each has its own advantages in terms of precision and ease of use.

7. Compatible Skin Sensitivity

If you have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, opt for hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-tested formulas to avoid irritation.

8. Respected Brand Reputation

Research reviews and testimonials from other users to gauge the performance and reliability of the eyeliner from various brands. Check out featured EasyGlide – Precision Liquid Eyeliner by Sculpted by Aimee

9. Price Consideration

While high-end eyeliners can be excellent, there are also many affordable options available that perform just as well. Consider your budget when making your selection.

10. Easy Removability

While long-lasting is good, it’s also important that it’s easily removable with your preferred makeup remover, without causing irritation or requiring excessive scrubbing.

10 Steps How to Apply Eyeliner During Spring Months

Applying eyeliner during spring is a great way to enhance your eyes and add a pop of colour or definition to your look. Here are some tips for applying eyeliner during the spring season.

1. Always Choose the Right Formula

Opt for waterproof or long-wear formulas to prevent smudging, especially on warmer days or if you’ll be spending time outdoors.

2. Select Your Shade Wisely

Consider using brighter or pastel colours to complement the vibrant atmosphere of spring. Shades like teal, lavender, or soft pink can add a fresh, playful touch to your look.

3. Eye Perpetration is Key

Start with a clean, moisturized eyelid to ensure smooth application. You can also apply a primer specifically designed for the eyes to help your eyeliner stay in place.

4. Pick Your Style That Suits You

Decide on the eyeliner style you want to achieve. Options include a classic winged eyeliner, a smudged or smoked-out look, or a simple line along the lash line.

5. Use Light Strokes in Application

Apply the eyeliner with light, short strokes, especially if you’re creating a precise line or wing. This technique gives you better control and allows you to build up the intensity gradually.

6. Always Focus on the Outer Corner

For a winged eyeliner look, start by drawing a thin line along your upper lash line, then extend it slightly past the outer corner of your eye before creating the wing.

7. Why Not Experiment with Placement

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different eyeliner placements to enhance your eye shape. You can try tight-lining (lining the inner rim of the upper lash line), smudging liner along the lower lash line, or even creating a double wing for a more dramatic effect.

8. Make Sure to Blend and Clean Up

If you’re going for a smudged or smoked-out look, use a small brush or a cotton swab to blend the eyeliner for a softer finish.

Clean up any mistakes or uneven lines with a makeup remover or a bit of concealer on a small brush.

9. Finish Up with Mascara

Complete your spring eyeliner look by applying mascara to your lashes. This helps to define your eyes further and ties the entire look together.

10. Now Set Your Makeup

Once you’re satisfied with your eyeliner application, set your makeup with a setting spray to ensure it stays in place throughout the day.

And Finally

Remember, practice makes perfect, so don’t be discouraged if your first attempts aren’t flawless. Keep experimenting and refining your technique until you find what works best for you!