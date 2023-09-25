8 Steps How to Master the Waterline Eyeliner Look

The waterline eyeliner look is a timeless and sultry makeup style that enhances your eyes’ natural beauty and adds depth to your gaze.

Whether you’re going for a classic, everyday look or a dramatic evening statement, mastering the art of waterline eyeliner can elevate your makeup game.

Here at Fashion.ie, we will walk you through the step-by-step process to achieve the perfect waterline eyeliner look, ensuring that your eyes captivate and mesmerize.

What is Waterline Eyeliner?

Waterline eyeliner is a type of cosmetic eyeliner product used to line the waterline of the eye.

The waterline is the thin, wet, inner rim of the lower and upper eyelids, where the eyelashes grow.

Waterline eyeliners are specifically designed for this area and is applied to enhance the eyes, create a more defined look, and make the lashes appear fuller.

Waterline eyeliner come in various forms, including pencils, gel liners, and sometimes even liquid liners with specialized applicators designed for precise application to the waterline.

Black & Brown Shades The Most Popular

They typically have a soft and smooth texture to make application easier and more comfortable, as the waterline is a sensitive area.

This type of eyeliner can be used to achieve different makeup looks, such as making the eyes appear larger, creating a smoky effect, or simply adding definition to the lash line.

Waterline eyeliner is available in a range of colours, with black and brown being the most common choices for a natural look, but other shades can be used for more dramatic or colourful looks.

Tools and Products

Before we dive into the tutorial, let’s gather the necessary tools and products:

Eyeliner Pencil: Choose a waterproof eyeliner pencil for long-lasting results. Eye Primer: To create a smooth canvas for your eyeliner. Cotton Swabs and Makeup Remover: For clean ups and corrections. Mirror: A well-lit one for precision. Q-Tips or Blending Brush: To smudge and blend the eyeliner if desired. Mascara and Eyelash Curler: To complement your waterline eyeliner look.

Now, let’s begin the step-by-step tutorial for 8 steps how to master the waterline eyeliner look

Step 1: Prep Your Eyes

Start by cleansing your face and applying your usual foundation and eyeshadow. For the waterline eyeliner to last longer, use an eye primer on your upper and lower lids.

Step 2: Choosing the Right Eyeliner

Select a waterproof eyeliner pencil that suits your desired look. Black is classic, but you can experiment with different colours to match your style. Ensure your pencil is sharp for precision.

Step 3: Begin the Application

Tilt your head back slightly and gently pull down your lower eyelid with one hand. With the other hand, carefully line your waterline. Start from the inner corner and work your way to the outer corner. Take your time, and don’t press too hard to avoid irritation.

Step 4: Smudge or Tight line

To create a softer look, you can smudge the eyeliner with a Q-tip or a small, soft brush. Alternatively, for a bolder look, tight line your upper waterline as well. This will make your lashes appear thicker.

Step 5: Correct Mistakes

Clean up any smudges or uneven lines with a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover. Ensure your waterline eyeliner looks sharp and precise.

Step 6: Curl Your Lashes

Use an eyelash curler to lift and curl your lashes. This step will open up your eyes and complement the waterline eyeliner look.

Step 7: Apply Mascara

Finish the look with a coat or two of mascara. Make sure to coat both your upper and lower lashes for a balanced effect.

Step 8: Seal the Look

To ensure your waterline eyeliner stays put all day, lightly dust a setting powder over your lower lids, avoiding your waterline.

And Finally

Mastering the waterline eyeliner look can enhance your eyes and give you a sultry, captivating gaze.

With practice, you’ll become adept at achieving the perfect balance between everyday elegance and dramatic flair.

Remember, makeup is an art, and there are no strict rules. Experiment, adapt, and find the waterline eyeliner style that best suits you. So, grab your eyeliner pencil and start experimenting with this timeless makeup technique today!