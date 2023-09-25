10 Ways How to Style Oversized Jumpers this Winter

Winter is the season of comfort and warmth, and oversized jumpers are the perfect embodiment of these feelings.

They not only keep you snug but also provide ample room for layering, making them a versatile addition to your winter wardrobe.

Whether you’re dressing for a casual day out or a cosy night in, here at Fashion.ie we will show you how to style oversized jumpers for winter in a variety of chic and fashionable ways.

1. The Classic Casual Look

An oversized jumper paired with skinny jeans or leggings is a classic combination for a laid-back winter day. Here’s how to nail it:

Choose a Neutral Jumper : Start with a neutral-coloured oversized jumper like grey, beige, or cream. These colours are easy to mix and match.

: Start with a neutral-coloured oversized jumper like grey, beige, or cream. These colours are easy to mix and match. Skinny Jeans or Leggings : Opt for a pair of dark skinny jeans or black leggings. The contrast with the oversized top creates a balanced look.

: Opt for a pair of dark skinny jeans or black leggings. The contrast with the oversized top creates a balanced look. Layering : Add a long coat or a tailored blazer for added warmth and structure. Don’t forget a chunky scarf for extra cosiness.

: Add a long coat or a tailored blazer for added warmth and structure. Don’t forget a chunky scarf for extra cosiness. Footwear: Finish the look with ankle boots or sneakers for a comfortable and stylish vibe.

2. Belted Elegance

Transform your oversized jumper into an elegant outfit with a belt:

Choose a Statement Belt : Pick a wide belt with an eye-catching buckle to cinch your jumper at the waist. This instantly adds definition to your silhouette.

: Pick a wide belt with an eye-catching buckle to cinch your jumper at the waist. This instantly adds definition to your silhouette. Tights or Skinny Pants : Wear black tights or skinny pants to streamline your lower half and keep the focus on the belted waist.

: Wear black tights or skinny pants to streamline your lower half and keep the focus on the belted waist. Accessories : Add statement earrings and a clutch to elevate the look. A beret or a wide-brimmed hat can also add a touch of sophistication.

: Add statement earrings and a clutch to elevate the look. A beret or a wide-brimmed hat can also add a touch of sophistication. Heeled Boots: Opt for heeled ankle boots or knee-high boots to give your legs some length and keep the outfit polished.

3. Layered Oversized Jumper

Layering oversized jumpers can be both stylish and functional:

Base Layer : Start with a form-fitting turtleneck or a thermal top for added warmth.

: Start with a form-fitting turtleneck or a thermal top for added warmth. Oversized Jumper : Add your oversized jumper on top, allowing the collar of the base layer to peek out.

: Add your oversized jumper on top, allowing the collar of the base layer to peek out. Bottoms : Pair with high-waisted jeans or corduroy pants. Consider distressed denim for a bit of edge.

: Pair with high-waisted jeans or corduroy pants. Consider distressed denim for a bit of edge. Accessories : Wrap a chunky knit scarf around your neck and slip on some fingerless gloves. Layered necklaces can also be a stylish addition.

: Wrap a chunky knit scarf around your neck and slip on some fingerless gloves. Layered necklaces can also be a stylish addition. Boots or Loafers: Complete the look with knee-high boots or trendy loafers. Socks with interesting textures or patterns can be a playful touch.

4. Comfy Loungewear

For those cozy days indoors or when comfort is your top priority:

Oversized Jumper : Choose an extra-oversized, plush jumper in a soft, pastel colour for ultimate comfort.

: Choose an extra-oversized, plush jumper in a soft, pastel colour for ultimate comfort. Loungewear Pants : Pair with matching joggers or leggings made of the same material for a coordinated look.

: Pair with matching joggers or leggings made of the same material for a coordinated look. Slippers or Fuzzy Socks : Keep your feet cosy with slippers or slipper socks.

: Keep your feet cosy with slippers or slipper socks. Blanket Scarf : Wrap up in a large blanket scarf for added warmth and comfort.

: Wrap up in a large blanket scarf for added warmth and comfort. Mug of Hot Cocoa: Accessorize with a mug of your favourite hot cocoa or tea for the perfect at-home winter style.

5. Off-the-Shoulder Chic

Show a little skin while staying warm with this off-the-shoulder oversized jumper look:

Oversized Jumper : Choose a jumper with a wide neckline that can comfortably slip off one shoulder.

: Choose a jumper with a wide neckline that can comfortably slip off one shoulder. Leather Leggings or Skirt : Pair with leather leggings for an edgy look or a leather skirt for a touch of femininity.

: Pair with leather leggings for an edgy look or a leather skirt for a touch of femininity. Statement Belt: Add a wide statement belt to accentuate your waist.

Add a wide statement belt to accentuate your waist. Statement Earrings : Choose bold earrings to draw attention to your shoulders and face.

: Choose bold earrings to draw attention to your shoulders and face. Heeled Booties: Complete the outfit with heeled booties that match the color scheme.

6. Layered with a Midi Skirt

Combine the cosiness of an oversized jumper with the elegance of a midi skirt:

Oversized Jumper : Choose a chunky knit jumper that contrasts in texture and colour with your skirt.

: Choose a chunky knit jumper that contrasts in texture and colour with your skirt. Midi Skirt : Opt for a flowy, patterned midi skirt for a touch of sophistication.

: Opt for a flowy, patterned midi skirt for a touch of sophistication. Tights : Wear opaque tights to keep your legs warm.

: Wear opaque tights to keep your legs warm. Ankle Boots : Finish the look with ankle boots, either heeled or flat, depending on your preference.

: Finish the look with ankle boots, either heeled or flat, depending on your preference. Belted Waist: Consider adding a belt to cinch the jumper at the waist for definition.

7. Monochromatic Magic

For a sleek and modern look, go for a monochromatic ensemble:

Oversized Jumper : Choose an oversized jumper in a monochromatic colour scheme, such as all black or all grey.

: Choose an oversized jumper in a monochromatic colour scheme, such as all black or all grey. Matching Pants : Pair it with wide-leg trousers or culottes in the same colour family.

: Pair it with wide-leg trousers or culottes in the same colour family. Minimal Accessories : Keep accessories minimal with stud earrings and a simple clutch.

: Keep accessories minimal with stud earrings and a simple clutch. Pointed-toe Boots: Finish off the monochromatic magic with pointed-toe ankle boots or knee-high boots.

8. Cosy Layers with a Maxi Coat

Combine layers of warmth for a stylish and cosy winter outfit:

Base Layer: Start with thermal or fleece-lined leggings or tights.

Start with thermal or fleece-lined leggings or tights. Oversized Jumper : Add your favourite oversized jumper.

: Add your favourite oversized jumper. Long Scarf : Wrap a long, chunky scarf around your neck multiple times for added insulation.

: Wrap a long, chunky scarf around your neck multiple times for added insulation. Maxi Coat : Top it all off with a long, statement coat in a complementary colour.

: Top it all off with a long, statement coat in a complementary colour. Beanie and Gloves: Finish the look with a beanie and gloves to keep warm.

9. Playful Prints and Patterns

Inject some fun into your winter wardrobe with printed oversized jumpers:

Printed Jumper : Choose an oversized jumper with a bold print or pattern that reflects your style.

: Choose an oversized jumper with a bold print or pattern that reflects your style. High-waisted Jeans : Pair with high-waisted jeans in a solid color that complements the jumper’s pattern.

: Pair with high-waisted jeans in a solid color that complements the jumper’s pattern. Sneakers or Ankle Boots : Opt for sneakers for a casual vibe or ankle boots for a slightly dressier look.

: Opt for sneakers for a casual vibe or ankle boots for a slightly dressier look. Layered Jewellery: Accessorize with layered necklaces and stacked bracelets to add a personal touch.

10. The Layered Dress

Transform your oversized jumper into a versatile winter dress:

Oversized Jumper : Select a longer oversized jumper, preferably one with a flattering neckline.

: Select a longer oversized jumper, preferably one with a flattering neckline. Thick Tights or Leggings : Layer with thick tights or leggings for warmth.

: Layer with thick tights or leggings for warmth. Belt or Waist Clincher : Add a belt or waist clincher to define your shape.

: Add a belt or waist clincher to define your shape. Knee-high Boots : Finish with knee-high boots to keep your legs warm and elongate your silhouette.

: Finish with knee-high boots to keep your legs warm and elongate your silhouette. Long Cardigan: For added style and warmth, layer a long cardigan over the jumper dress.

And Finally

Remember, winter fashion is all about feeling cosy and stylish simultaneously. Oversized jumpers provide the perfect canvas for creating a variety of looks, from casual and comfy to chic and elegant.

Don’t be afraid to mix and match, experiment with textures, and add your unique flair to these styling suggestions. With the right accessories and footwear, you can