Top 10 Tips How To Straighten Hair

Making our hair look good is a routine which plays an important part of our day. Straightening hair is that task that may look easy but needs time and care. Here at Fashion.ie, we have put together 10 tips to help you straighten your hair like a pro.

5 Tips When Choosing A Quality Hair Straightener

Choosing a good hair straightener can make a big difference in achieving the style you want while keeping your hair healthy. Here are five tips to help you select the right one:

1. Always Consider Your Own Hair Type

Different hair types require different levels of heat and plate materials. If you have fine or damaged hair, look for a straightener with adjustable heat settings and plates made of ceramic or tourmaline, as they distribute heat evenly and cause less damage.

For thick or coarse hair, you may need a straightener with higher heat settings and titanium plates for efficient straightening.

2. Ensure to Check the Heat Settings

Look for a straightener with adjustable heat settings so you can customize the temperature according to your hair type and styling needs.

Lower heat settings are preferable for fragile or fine hair, while higher heat settings are necessary for thick or coarse hair.

Avoid straighteners with only one fixed heat setting, as they may not be suitable for all hair types.

3. Plate Width

The width of the plates determines how much hair you can straighten at once. For shorter hair or creating curls and waves, narrower plates (around 1 inch) are more versatile.

For longer or thicker hair, wider plates (1.5 to 2 inches) can straighten larger sections more quickly.

4. Look for Additional Features

Look for extra features that can enhance your styling experience, such as a swivel cord for easy manoeuvrability, automatic shut-off for safety, and ionization technology for reducing frizz and enhancing shine.

Floating plates that adjust to the thickness of your hair can also provide better contact and smoother results.

5. Always Read Reviews and Compare Brands

Before making a purchase, research different brands and models to see what other users have to say about their performance, durability, and overall satisfaction.

Reading reviews can help you make an informed decision and choose a straightener that meets your expectations and budget.

And Remember

By considering these tips, you can select a good hair straightener that suits your hair type, styling preferences, and budget while minimizing damage and maximizing results.

10 Tips To Help You Style Your Hair Like a Professional

Now you have your quality hair straightener, let’s look at 10 ways to help produce straightened hair the professional way.

1. Always Start with Clean Hair

Wash your hair with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner to prep it for straightening. This helps remove any oils or product build up that could interfere with the straightening process.

2. Always Use a Heat Protectant

Before applying any heat styling tools, make sure to spray your hair with a heat protectant to minimize damage and keep your strands healthy.

3. Blow-Dry Your Hair With a Round Brush

Use a round brush while blow-drying your hair to help smooth out the strands and create a sleek base for straightening.

4. Important To Section Your Hair

Divide your hair into manageable sections using clips or hair ties. This ensures that you can straighten each section thoroughly and evenly.

5. Always Invest in a Quality Flat Iron

Look for a flat iron with ceramic plates and adjustable heat settings. Ceramic plates distribute heat evenly and minimize heat damage, while adjustable heat settings allow you to tailor the temperature to your hair type and thickness.

6. Start the Process with Low Heat

Begin straightening your hair with a lower heat setting and gradually increase the temperature if needed. Using excessive heat can damage your hair, so it’s best to start with a lower temperature and work your way up as necessary.

7. Helpful to Use Comb or Brush While Straightening

Run a fine-tooth comb or a brush through each section of hair as you straighten it to ensure smooth and sleek results.

8. Always Work in Small Sections

Straighten small sections of hair at a time to ensure thorough straightening and minimize the need for multiple passes with the flat iron.

9. Keep Your Flat Iron Moving

Avoid leaving the flat iron in one spot for too long, as this can cause heat damage or create creases in your hair. Keep the flat iron moving smoothly and steadily through each section of hair.

10. Finish Up By Applying Quality Serum or Oil

Once you’ve straightened your hair, apply a smoothing serum or lightweight hair oil to add shine and reduce frizz. Focus the product on the ends of your hair to prevent weighing down the roots.

And Finally

By following these tips, you can achieve smooth, straight hair while minimizing damage and maximizing shine.