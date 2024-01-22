Top 10 Things to Consider When Buying Sunglasses

Choosing the perfect sunglasses for spring fashion involves considering both style and functionality.

Here at Fashion.ie are some tips to help you pick the right pair to make your fashion look stand out season.

1. Consider Your Face Shape

Identify your face shape (oval, round, square, heart, or diamond) and choose sunglasses that complement it. Different frames can enhance or balance your facial features.

2. Look at Different Frame Style

For an on-trend look in spring, consider popular styles such as aviators, cat-eye, round, or oversized frames.

Aviators are versatile and suit most face shapes, while cat-eye frames add a touch of glamour.

Round frames can soften angular features, while oversized frames provide a bold, fashion-forward statement.

3. Choose Right Frame Colour

Choose frame colours that complement your skin tone and wardrobe. Classic black, tortoiseshell, or neutral tones are versatile and go well with various outfits.

For a bold statement, consider brighter colours or trendy patterns that match your style.

4. Lens Colour Are Important

The lens colour can affect both style and functionality. Darker lenses are great for bright days, while lighter tints are suitable for overcast days.

Mirrored or gradient lenses can add a fashionable touch. Choose colours that coordinate with your overall look.

5. UV Protection is Vital

Ensure that the sunglasses offer 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful sun rays. This is crucial for eye health and also ensures you’re getting a quality product.

6. Look at Fit and Comfort

Make sure the sunglasses fit comfortably on your face. They shouldn’t slide down your nose or feel too tight behind your ears.

Nose pads and temple tips can enhance comfort and ensure a secure fit.

7. Versatility is Key

• Consider how well the sunglasses will pair with different outfits in your wardrobe. Versatile styles can be worn with casual, sporty, or more formal ensembles.

8. Invest in Brand and Quality

Invest in a reputable brand or quality sunglasses to ensure durability and proper protection. Look for brands known for their craftsmanship and use of high-quality materials.

9. Look Towards Current Trends

Stay updated on current eyewear trends. While classic styles endure, incorporating a trendy element can elevate your spring fashion.

10. Set a Budget

Set a budget before shopping for sunglasses. There are stylish options available in various price ranges, so finding a pair that fits your style and budget is possible.

And Remember

Ultimately, the perfect sunglasses for spring fashion are the ones that not only protect your eyes but also make you feel confident and stylish.

Consider your personal preferences, lifestyle, and the overall aesthetic you want to achieve when making your choice.