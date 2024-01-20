Top 10 Makeup Tips for Spring 2024

Spring is a season associated with freshness and vibrant colours. Here at Fashion.ie are our top 10 beauty to embrace the spirit of spring 2024.

1. Look at Dewy Skin

Achieve a fresh and luminous look by opting for a dewy finish foundation or BB cream. This will give your skin a healthy glow reminiscent of the natural radiance of spring.

2. Soft Pastel Eyeshadows are Ideal for Spring 2024

Embrace the soft and delicate colours of spring with pastel eyeshadows. Shades like lavender, mint green, and soft peach can add a touch of whimsy to your eye makeup.

3. Solid Bold Eyeliner

Consider adding a pop of colour with bold eyeliners. Bright blues, greens, or even pastel shades can make your eyes stand out and add a playful element to your look.

4. Look at Floral-Inspired Nails

Choose nail colours and designs inspired by flowers. Floral patterns, soft pinks, lavender, or even a mix of pastel shades can bring a touch of spring to your nails.

5. Beautiful Rosy Cheeks

Create a flushed and rosy complexion with a touch of blush on the apples of your cheeks. This can give you a youthful and fresh appearance.

6. Oh Natural Brows

Keep your eyebrows soft and natural. Spring is a great time to embrace a more laid-back, undone brow look that complements the season’s easy going vibe.

7. Luscious Peachy Lips

Opt for peachy or coral lip colours to match the blossoming flowers. These shades can add warmth to your face and are perfect for a springtime look.

8. Quality Sun-Kissed Bronzer

Add a subtle sun-kissed glow with a light application of bronzer on the high points of your face. This can mimic the look of a fresh tan without overdoing it.

9. Ah Luminous Highlighter

Highlight your features with a luminous highlighter on the high points of your face. This will enhance your natural radiance and give you a healthy, glowing complexion.

10. Important Waterproof Formulas

As spring may bring unpredictable weather, consider using waterproof or long-lasting formulas for your makeup, especially if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Final Thought

Remember, the key is to keep things light, fresh, and playful during the spring season. Feel free to mix and match these ideas to create a personalised look that suits your style and the occasion