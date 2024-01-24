11 Ways To Create The Natural Brows Look

Achieving a natural-looking brow during the spring involves enhancing your eyebrows in a way that complements the fresh and light atmosphere of the season. Here at Fashion.ie are some steps and tips to help you create a natural brows look.

1. Start with Grooming

Start by grooming your eyebrows to shape them neatly. You can tweeze or wax any stray hairs to achieve a clean and polished appearance.

2. Easy on the Brush and Trim

Use a spoolie brush to comb your eyebrow hairs upward. Trim any excessively long hairs with small, sharp scissors. This helps create a clean and well-maintained look.

3. Make Sure to Choose the Right Products

Opt for eyebrow products that provide a natural finish. Consider using a brow pencil, powder, or a gel that is close to your natural brow colour.

4. Go Light Handed

Apply the eyebrow product with a light hand. Start by outlining the bottom of your eyebrows and then fill in any sparse areas using short, feather-like strokes. Avoid harsh lines for a softer, more natural appearance.

5. Make Sure to Blend Well

Whether you’re using a pencil, powder, or gel, make sure to blend the product well. A spoolie brush or a clean mascara wand can help distribute the product evenly, avoiding any clumps or harsh lines.

6. Choose Natural Colour

Choose a brow product that matches your natural eyebrow colour. If in doubt, opt for a shade slightly lighter than your hair colour for a softer look.

7. The Feathered Technique

Use a feathered or “hair-like” technique, especially in the front part of your eyebrows. Mimic the direction of hair growth to make it look more natural. This is especially important for creating a realistic appearance.

8. Remember to Highlight Sparingly

If you choose to highlight your brow bone, use a matte highlighter or a light eyeshadow. Apply sparingly to avoid an overly dramatic look.

9. Why Not Set with Clear Brow Gel

Use a clear brow gel to set your eyebrows in place without adding extra colour. This helps keep your brows looking groomed without appearing heavy.

10. Remember Less is More

Remember that less is often more when aiming for a natural brow look. Avoid overdoing it with product, and regularly step back to assess your progress in natural light.

11. Regular Maintenance

Keep up with regular grooming and maintenance. Trim any stray hairs and touch up your eyebrows as needed to maintain the natural look.

And Finally

By following these tips, you can achieve a natural and fresh brow look that complements the spring season.