Tips to Buying Makeup as a Valentine’s Day Gift

Makeup can be a thoughtful and personal gift, especially if you know the recipient’s preferences.

It shows that you’ve put effort into choosing something they might enjoy. Just make sure you’re aware of their preferred brands, colours, and styles before making a selection.

Here at Fashion.ie are our top 10 tips to buying makeup as a gift for a partner of friend this Valentine’s Day

1. Please Know Their Preferences

Pay attention to their makeup preferences. Are they into bold looks or more natural styles? Do they have a favourite brand or type of product?

2. Know Their Skin Tone

Consider their skin tone when choosing products like foundation, concealer, or blush. Make sure the shades complement their complexion.

3. Quality over Quantity All Day Long

Opt for high-quality products, even if it means buying fewer items. Quality makeup often performs better and feels more luxurious.

4. Always Check for Allergies

Be mindful of any allergies or sensitivities your partner may have. Choose products that are hypoallergenic or specifically labelled as suitable for sensitive skin.

5. Opt for Classics

Stick to classic and versatile shades that can be used for various occasions. Neutral tones for eyeshadows and lip colours are generally safe bets. As featured, this Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe Kit from Charlotte Tilbury makes the idea Valentine’s Day lip solution.

6. Be Occasion Savy

Think about where they might wear the makeup. If it’s for a special date night, you might want to include a bold lipstick or a glamorous eyeshadow palette.

7. Multi-Use Products are Great Option

Opt for multipurpose products that can save time and effort. Items like a good quality BB cream or a palette with multiple shades can be versatile.

8. Get a Gift Receipt

Just in case the shade isn’t quite right or the product doesn’t suit their preferences, having a gift receipt allows for easy exchanges.

9. Why Not Opt for Personalised Touch

If you know their favourite colours or if they have a specific makeup artist they admire, consider incorporating these elements into your choice.

10. Always Research Latest Makeup Trends

If your partner is into following makeup trends, look for products that are currently popular. This shows that you put thought into staying updated with their interests.

And Finally

Remember, the most important thing is the thought you put into choosing the gift. It’s the effort that counts!