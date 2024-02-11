Top 10 tips How to Wear Rich Navy Blue this Spring

With Springtime less than a month away, it’s time to consider looking at those on trends shads to make you look and feel great.

This spring, rich navy blue is one shade that us trending across the word of fashion, Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at simple ways to style rich navy blue fashion this springtime.

What is Rich Navy Blue?

Rich navy blue is a deep, dark shade of blue that often has a luxurious and sophisticated appearance. It’s like the colour of the night sky when it’s clear and the stars are twinkling.

Imagine a deep, inky blue that exudes elegance and depth. It’s a timeless and classic colour that can be used in various contexts, especially fashion this springtime

Top 10 tips How to Wear Rich Navy Blue this Spring 2024

Now you know all about rich navy blue, let’s look at simple ways to style your fashion look this spring 2024.

1. Why Not Pair with Pastels

Navy blue plays well with pastel hues like blush pink, mint green, or soft lavender. Incorporate these colours in accessories or complementary pieces to balance the richness of navy.

2. Opt for Light Fabrics

Opt for lighter fabrics like linen, cotton, or chambray in navy blue. This not only adds a seasonal touch but also keeps the look fresh and breathable. Check out our featured Rich Navy Blue Ruched Button Front Sleeved Midi Dress.

3. Get Playful with Prints

Experiment with floral or geometric prints in lighter tones against the navy backdrop. This adds visual interest and a touch of springtime flair.

4. Love White Accents

Crisp white complements navy beautifully. Whether it’s a white blouse, shoes, or accessories, it adds a clean and refreshing element to the ensemble.

5. Go Denim Dynamics

Navy and denim are a power duo. Consider incorporating denim pieces, like a jacket or jeans, into your navy ensemble for a casual yet chic look.

6. A Touch of Metallic

Introduce metallic accents in gold or silver. This adds a touch of glamour and sophistication to your navy ensemble, making it suitable for both day and night.

7. Add a Pop of Colour

While navy is the star, don’t shy away from adding a pop of a vibrant colour. A bold red or sunny yellow accessory can elevate the entire look.

8. Nautical Nuances Can Be Adventurous

Embrace the nautical vibes by pairing navy with stripes. Think about a striped top or skirt to bring in that classic, timeless feel.

9. Flowing Silhouettes

Choose flowy and relaxed silhouettes to capture the essence of spring. Maxi dresses, wide-leg pants, or flowy skirts in navy exude an easy-breezy vibe.

10. Accessorise Sensibly

Spring calls for lighter accessories. Opt for straw hats, woven bags, or floral scarves to add a touch of seasonal charm without overpowering the richness of navy blue.

Final Tip

Remember, the key is to balance the deep, rich tones of navy with lighter elements and spring-inspired accents. Happy styling!