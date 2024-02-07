10 Ways to Style Wide Leg Trousers This Spring

Wide-leg trousers are versatile and perfect for spring! Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you the best ways to maximise the wide leg trouser look this spring.

Top 5 Wide Leg Pants Trending in 2024

Wide leg trousers come in various styles, each offering a unique and fashionable look. Here are the top 5 types that are trending this Spring 2024.

1. Palazzo Pants

These are flowy, loose-fitting trousers that flare out from the waist, creating a wide silhouette. Perfect for a chic and comfortable look.

2. Culottes

These are wide-legged pants that typically hit below the knee or mid-calf. They provide the illusion of a skirt but with the practicality of pants.

3. Gaucho Pants

Similar to culottes, gaucho pants have a wide leg but are shorter in length, typically ending above the ankle. They’re great for a casual and relaxed style.

4. Wide-Leg Jeans

A denim twist on the wide-leg trend. These jeans have a wider fit from the thigh down, providing a retro and laid-back vibe.

5. High-Waisted Wide Leg Trousers

These trousers have a wide leg and a high-rise waist, creating an elongated and flattering silhouette. They’re versatile and can be dressed up or down. Check out our featured Camel High Waist Tailored Trousers.

Each type offers a different take on the wide leg trend, catering to various styles and preferences.

10 Ways to Style Wide Leg Trousers This Spring

Now you know all about the top trending type of wide leg pants to look out for this spring, let’s look at easy ways to tock the wide leg pants look this season.

1. Tucked into Flowy Blouse

Pair your wide-leg trousers with a flowy, lightweight blouse and tuck it in for a polished look. This creates a nice balance between the loose trousers and a more fitted top.

2. The Crop Top and High Waist Look

Opt for a cute crop top with high-waisted wide-leg trousers. This not only adds a touch of modernity but also emphasizes the waistline.

3. Add Knitted Sweater and Belt

For cooler spring days, pair your trousers with a lightweight knitted sweater. Add a belt to cinch the waist and create a warm yet stylish ensemble.

4. Chic Printed Tee and Sneakers

Keep it casual with a printed t-shirt and sneakers. This effortlessly chic combination is perfect for a laid-back spring day.

5. Cool Denim Jacket and Tank Top Look

Layer your wide-leg trousers with a classic denim jacket over a tank top. This look is both trendy and practical for transitioning between cool mornings and warmer afternoons.

6. The Off-the-Shoulder Top Combo

Showcase a bit of shoulder with an off-the-shoulder top paired with your wide-leg trousers. It adds a touch of femininity and keeps you cool during the spring heat.

7. Monochrome Mix

Go for a monochrome look by pairing trousers in a soft pastel shade with a matching top. This creates a sleek and elongated silhouette.

8. The Long Cardigan and Camisole Partnership

Layer a long, lightweight cardigan over a camisole with your wide-leg trousers. This ensemble is perfect for a comfortable and stylish spring day.

9. Cute Bodysuit and Statement Earrings

Choose a form-fitting bodysuit to pair with your wide-leg trousers. Add statement earrings to elevate the outfit and draw attention upward.

10. The Boho Vibe with a Kimono Mix

Embrace bohemian vibes by adding a flowy kimono to your wide-leg trousers. It’s a great way to incorporate patterns and textures into your spring wardrobe.

Final Tip

Remember to play with accessories like belts, hats, and jewellery to personalize each look. Have fun experimenting!