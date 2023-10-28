How to Style Cargo Pants this Winter

Styling cargo pants for winter is both functional and fashionable. Here at Fashion.ie we show you simple ways how to style cargo pants for the colder months of winter 2033.

What are Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are a type of casual trousers are known for their distinctive design featuring multiple pockets.

1. Multiple Pockets

Cargo pants are known for their numerous pockets, typically located on the sides of the legs. These pockets are usually secured with flaps, snaps, or buttons.

The additional pockets are not only decorative but also practical for carrying various items, such as tools, keys, wallets, or small accessories.

2. Loose Fit

Cargo pants tend to have a loose, relaxed fit, making them comfortable for a variety of activities. They often have straight legs, providing ample room for movement.

3. Versatile Style

Cargo pants can be styled in different ways, making them suitable for both outdoor and casual urban wear.

They are popular among hikers, campers, and people who require additional storage space for outdoor adventures.

4. Drawstring or Belt

Some cargo pants come with a drawstring or a belt for adjusting the waist size. This adds to their versatility and comfort.

5. Colour Variety

Cargo pants are available in various colours, but they are often associated with earthy tones like green, brown, or khaki. However, you can find them in other colours as well.

The cargo pant were originally designed for military use and were a part of military uniforms, especially in the mid-20th century.

Over time, they became popular in civilian fashion due to their practicality and comfortable design.

They have been a staple in casual and utilitarian fashion for both men and women and are often seen in outdoor and adventure activities.

Popular Types of Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are a type of trousers or pants that are known for their distinctive multiple pockets, typically on the sides of the legs.

These pockets are not only functional but also add to the aesthetic of cargo pants. Over the years, various styles of cargo pants have emerged, each with its own unique features and purposes. Here are the most popular types of cargo pants trending in 2023.

1. Classic Cargo Pants

These are the traditional and most recognizable type of cargo pants. They feature multiple pockets on the sides of the legs, typically secured with flaps or buttons.

They are often made from durable materials and are popular for outdoor activities and utility purposes.

2. Slim Fit Cargo Pants

For those who prefer a more fashionable or urban look, slim fit cargo pants are a sleeker and more tapered version of cargo pants.

These pants have a slimmer cut through the legs but still retain some of the classic cargo pockets.

3. Convertible Cargo Pants

These cargo pants feature zip-off or detachable legs, allowing you to convert them into shorts when needed.

They are great for travellers and hikers who may encounter varying weather conditions during their trips.

4. Cargo Joggers

Combining the comfort of joggers with the functionality of cargo pants, cargo joggers are made from soft, stretchy materials and have a relaxed fit. They typically feature cargo-style pockets on the sides but offer a more casual and athleisure style.

5. Cargo Shorts

While not technically pants, cargo shorts are worth mentioning. They feature cargo-style pockets and are great for warm weather or outdoor activities where full-length pants may not be practical.

6. Designer Cargo Pants

Some high-end fashion brands have put their own spin on cargo pants, incorporating luxurious materials and unique designs. These designer cargo pants often come with a premium price tag.

7. Cargo Sweatpants

These combine the comfort of sweatpants with the utility of cargo pockets. They are typically made from soft, breathable materials and are suitable for lounging or casual wear.

8 Cargo Overalls

A variation of cargo pants, cargo overalls incorporate the classic cargo pocket design into an overall-style one-piece garment. They are practical and offer a distinct look.

Different types of cargo pants cater to various preferences and needs, from practicality and functionality to style and fashion. Your choice depends on your intended use and personal taste.

How to Style Cargo Pants This Winter 2023

Now you know the most popular types of cargo pants trending this season, let’s look at easy ways to style them.

1. Choose the Right Material

Look for cargo pants made from thicker materials like corduroy, wool, or heavy cotton. These will provide warmth and protection against the cold.

2. Layer Up

Layering is key for staying warm in the winter. Start with a warm base layer, like a thermal shirt or a chunky sweater. You can even wear a turtleneck for added warmth.

3. Tuck Your Shirt In

Tucking in your top can help you look more put-together and show off the details of your cargo pants. This is especially true if your cargo pants have interesting pockets and zippers.

4. Add a Warm Jacket

To stay warm, consider pairing your cargo pants with a warm jacket. Options include a puffer jacket, a parka, a faux fur coat, or a classic wool coat. The choice will depend on your personal style and the level of warmth you need.

5. Footwear

Choose winter-appropriate footwear. Boots are an excellent choice for winter, especially when they’re both functional and stylish.

A pair of combat boots, hiking boots, or even some sleek leather boots can complement cargo pants nicely.

6. Accessories

Don’t forget to accessorize. A beanie or a knit hat, gloves, and a scarf can not only keep you warm but also add a touch of style to your outfit.

7. Belt It

Consider adding a stylish belt to your cargo pants. It can cinch your waist, giving your outfit a more polished look.

8. Socks

Thick, warm socks can make a big difference in keeping you cosy during the winter. Opt for wool or thermal socks to keep your feet warm.

9. Colour Coordination

Pay attention to colour coordination. Neutrals like black, grey, and olive are versatile and can be easily matched with other pieces.

However, you can also experiment with bolder colours to add some vibrancy to your winter outfit.

10. Accessorise with a Bag

A stylish backpack or crossbody bag can complete your look and provide functionality for carrying your belongings.

11. Consider a Turtleneck Sweater

A turtleneck sweater adds warmth but also complements the rugged look of cargo pants.

12. Roll Up the Cuffs

If you want to show off your choice of footwear, you can roll up the cuffs of your cargo pants slightly.

Remember, winter fashion should prioritize warmth and comfort. Layer wisely and adapt these tips to your personal style and the specific winter conditions in your area.