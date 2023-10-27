How to Style White Sneakers During Winter

Styling white sneakers during winter can be both fashionable and practical. Here at Fashion.ie, we show you some tips to help you style white sneaker during cold damp winter months.

Popular Types of White Sneakers in 2023

White sneakers are a timeless and versatile fashion choice. There are various popular types and styles of white sneakers that have gained popularity over the years. Here are some of them.

1. Classic White Leather Sneakers

These are the most iconic and timeless white sneakers. Brands like Adidas Stan Smith, Nike Air Force 1, and Common Projects Achilles Low are well-known for their classic white leather sneaker designs.

2. Canvas White Sneakers

Canvas sneakers are lightweight and perfect for a casual, laid-back look. Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars are a classic example of canvas white sneakers. Best lave these until summer months when the weather is dry.

3. Low-Top White Sneakers

Low-top sneakers are a popular choice for everyday wear. They are versatile and can be paired with various outfits, from jeans to shorts.

4. High-Top White Sneakers

High-top white sneakers provide extra ankle support and are a stylish choice for those who want a slightly different look. Adidas, Nike and Converse are a classic high-top option.

5. Platform White Sneakers

Platform sneakers have gained popularity in recent years for adding some extra height while maintaining comfort. Brands like Puma and Superga offer stylish platform white sneakers.

6. Athletic White Sneakers

Many athletic shoe brands offer white sneakers that are not only comfortable but also suitable for sports and physical activities. Brands Adidas, Nike and Reebok produce popular white athletic sneakers.

7. Minimalist White Sneakers

Minimalist designs emphasize clean lines and simple aesthetics. Brands like Common Projects or Stella McCartney are known for their minimalist white sneakers.

8. Designer White Sneakers

Several high-end fashion brands offer their own luxury white sneakers. These can be quite expensive but are known for their quality and style. Examples include Balenciaga Triple S and Gucci Ace.

9. Vintage White Sneakers

Some brands specialize in recreating vintage-style white sneakers, which often have a retro or worn-in look. Golden Goose and Reebok Classic are known for their vintage-inspired designs.

10. Slip-On White Sneakers

Slip-on white sneakers are easy to put on and take off, making them a convenient choice for casual wear. Vans Classic Slip-Ons are a well-known option in this category.

11. Eco-Friendly White Sneakers

With a growing emphasis on sustainability, there are eco-friendly white sneaker options made from recycled materials. Brands like Allbirds and Rothy’s are known for their sustainable footwear.

12. Customisable White Sneakers

Some brands and websites offer the option to customize your white sneakers, allowing you to choose materials, colours, and design details to create a unique pair.

The popularity of specific white sneakers can vary by region and current fashion trends, so it’s a good idea to explore various options and choose the style that best suits your personal taste and needs.

How to Style White Sneakers During Winter

Now you know all about the different types of white sneakers available, let’s look at how to get the maximum fashion look from them this winter.

1. Choose Weather-Resistant Sneakers

Look for white sneakers that are made of weather-resistant materials, like leather or waterproof canvas, to help protect them from rain and snow. These materials are easier to clean and will keep your feet dry.

2. Pair with Warm Socks

White sneakers can look great with warm, patterned or colourful socks. It adds a pop of colour and warmth to your winter outfit. High socks, like knee-high or over-the-knee socks, can be especially stylish.

3. Layer with Jeans or Trousers

Skinny jeans or trousers can be a great choice for winter. They tuck neatly into your sneakers, keeping your ankles warm and creating a clean look. You can also cuff your pants slightly to show off your sneakers.

4. Add Warm Layers

To keep warm in the winter, layer up with sweaters, cardigans, and coats. Neutral-coloured coats, like camel or black, can complement white sneakers nicely.

5. Accessorise with Scarves and Hats

Incorporate scarves, beanies, or gloves to enhance your winter look. Adding a scarf with a pop of colour can make the outfit more interesting.

6. Neutral or Earth Tones

Neutral or earthy colour palettes often work well with white sneakers. Colours like grey, beige, and olive can complement the crispness of white sneakers and give your outfit a cohesive look.

7. Monochromatic Outfits

Go for a monochromatic outfit, where you wear different shades of the same colour. White sneakers can serve as a striking contrast to an all-black, all-grey, or all-navy outfit.

8. Experiment with Textures

Mixing textures like wool, corduroy, or knitwear can add depth and interest to your winter outfit when paired with white sneakers.

9. Avoid Salt and Slush

Winter streets can be full of salt and slush, which can be damaging to white sneakers. Try to avoid walking through heavily salted areas, and if you do, clean your sneakers promptly to prevent stains.

10. Regular Cleaning

It’s essential to keep your white sneakers clean during the winter. Wipe them down with a damp cloth and a mild cleaning solution regularly to prevent dirt and salt stains from setting in.

11. Alternative Footwear

On particularly snowy or rainy days, it might be wise to wear a more weather-appropriate footwear choice, such as boots, and switch to your white sneakers when the weather is more favourable.

12. Stay Mindful of Temperature

Make sure to dress appropriately for the temperature and conditions. Keeping warm and comfortable is essential during the winter months.

And Finally

Styling white sneakers during winter is all about achieving a balance between fashion and functionality.

By following these tips, you can maintain a stylish look while staying comfortable and protected from the cold and wet weather.