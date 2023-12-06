How to Apply Mascara Like A Professional

Mastering the application of mascara takes practice and a few techniques. Here at Fashion.ie see our step-by-step guide to help you achieve beautifully coated and defined lashes.

Different Types of Mascara

There are several types of mascara available, each designed to achieve specific effects for your lashes. Here are some common types of mascara:

1. Lengthening Mascara

This type of mascara is formulated to make your lashes look longer. It typically contains fibers or polymers that adhere to the tips of your lashes, extending their appearance.

2. Volumising Mascara

Volumizing mascara is designed to make your lashes look thicker and fuller. It often contains waxes and polymers that coat each lash, making them appear plumper.

3. Curling Mascara

Curling mascara is formulated to lift and curl your lashes. It often contains special polymers that help maintain the curl throughout the day.

4. Waterproof Mascara

This type of mascara is resistant to water, making it ideal for occasions where you might come into contact with water, such as swimming or rainy weather. It’s known for its long-lasting formula, but it can be more challenging to remove.

5. Non-Clumping Mascara

Non-clumping mascara is formulated to prevent the lashes from sticking together. It usually has a smoother consistency to ensure even application without clumps.

6. Tubing Mascara

Tubing mascara forms tiny tubes around each lash, providing length and definition. It is known for being easy to remove since the tubes can often be slid off with warm water.

7. Colour Mascara

In addition to traditional black and brown, mascara is available in a variety of colours, including blue, green, purple, and more. Coloured mascara can add a playful or dramatic touch to your makeup look.

8. Fibre Mascara

Fibre mascaras contain tiny fibers that attach to your lashes, adding length and volume. These fibers can create a false lash effect without the need for actual false lashes.

9. Natural Mascara

Natural or organic mascaras use ingredients derived from natural sources. They are often free from synthetic chemicals and may be a suitable option for those with sensitive eyes.

10. Tinted Primer Mascara

This type of mascara is applied as a base coat before regular mascara. It conditions and primes the lashes while adding a hint of colour. It can enhance the effects of the mascara applied on top.

When choosing a mascara, consider your desired look and the effect you want to achieve for your lashes.

Additionally, take into account factors such as your eye sensitivity and the occasions for which you’ll be wearing the mascara.

13 Ways to Applying Mascara Like a Professional

How you know all you need to know about the different types of mascara, let’s look at the best ways to apply like a pro.

1. Choose the Right Mascara

Select a mascara that suits your desired look (lengthening, volumizing, curling, etc.). Consider your lash type and any specific concerns you may have (sensitive eyes, smudging, etc.).

2. Start with Clean Lashes

Make sure your lashes are clean and free of any old mascara. Use a gentle eye makeup remover if needed.

3. Curl Your Lashes (Optional)

If you prefer curled lashes, use an eyelash curler before applying mascara. Hold the curler at the base of your lashes and gently squeeze for a few seconds.

4. Use a Lash Primer (Optional)

Applying a lash primer can add extra volume and length. Allow the primer to dry before applying mascara.

5. Wipe Excess Product

Before applying mascara, wipe off any excess product from the wand using a tissue. This helps prevent clumps and ensures a more even application.

6. Master the Technique

Hold the mascara wand horizontally and start at the base of your lashes. Wiggle the wand gently back and forth as you move upward. This helps to separate lashes and avoid clumps. For the outer lashes, turn the wand vertically to coat each lash individually.

7. Build Layers Gradually

Apply mascara in thin layers, allowing each coat to dry before applying the next one. This prevents clumping and gives you more control over the final look.

8. Focus on the Outer Corners

For a wide-eyed look, concentrate on applying more mascara to the outer corners of your lashes. This can create a lifted and elongated effect.

9. Bottom Lashes

Use the tip of the wand or a smaller mascara brush for your lower lashes to avoid smudging.

10. Fix Mistakes Promptly

If you make a mistake or get mascara on your skin, wait for it to dry and then gently wipe it away with a cotton swab.

11. Clean Up Clumps

If you notice any clumps, use a clean mascara wand or a lash comb to separate and define your lashes.

12. Avoid Pumping the Wand

Pumping the mascara wand into the tube can introduce air, causing the mascara to dry out faster. Instead, twist the wand in and out to pick up product.

13. Choose the Right Color

Consider your eye colour and makeup style when choosing a mascara shade. Black is classic, but brown or coloured mascaras can provide a softer look.

And Finally

Remember, practice makes perfect. Experiment with different techniques and find what works best for your lashes and desired look.