How to Powder Lashes Between Coats of Mascara

Powdering your lashes in between coats of mascara can help add volume and length to your eyelashes, making them appear thicker and more dramatic.

Here at Fashion.ie, let’s show you simple ways to achieve this for fantastic beauty results.

Materials That You Will Need

1. Mascara

2. Loose or translucent setting powder

3. A clean, dry mascara wand or spoolie brush

4. A tissue or paper towel (optional)

5. Eyelash curler (optional)

Step-By-Step Guide

Now you have all the required equipment to proceed, lets show you the best way how to powder your lashes in between coats of mascara

1. Always Begin With Clean Lashes

Begin by making sure your lashes are clean and free of any old mascara or eye makeup. You can use a makeup remover or a gentle eye makeup remover wipe to ensure your lashes are clean.

2. Curl Those Lashes (optional)

If you want to add extra lift and curl to your lashes, you can use an eyelash curler before applying mascara. Be gentle when curling your lashes to avoid damage.

3. Apply Your First Coat of Mascara

Using your preferred mascara, apply the first coat to your lashes. Wiggle the wand at the base of your lashes and then sweep it upwards towards the tips. This helps to coat and separate the lashes evenly.

4. Dust Them with Powder

While the first coat of mascara is still wet, take a small amount of loose or translucent setting powder.

You can use a clean spoolie brush or a disposable mascara wand to apply the powder. Gently tap off any excess powder.

5. Apply Your Powder

Carefully brush the setting powder over your lashes, concentrating on the tips. Make sure not to get any powder in your eyes, as it can be irritating. The powder will adhere to the wet mascara, adding thickness and volume.

6. Now Apply Your Second Coat of Mascara

After applying the powder, immediately apply the second coat of mascara. This will help seal the powder in place and give your lashes a more intense, voluminous look.

7. Repeat The Process

If you want even more volume and length, you can repeat the process with a third coat of mascara and powder.

8. Remove Any Excess Powder

If there’s excess powder on your lashes, you can use a clean spoolie brush or a tissue to gently brush off any loose powder.

9. Finish Up with a Final Coat of Mascara

To set the look and ensure your lashes stay in place, apply a final coat of mascara. This will help blend the powder and create a seamless finish.

10. Some Additional Tips

Be gentle when applying the powder, as you don’t want to clump your lashes or irritate your eyes.

You can experiment with different types of mascara and setting powders to achieve your desired look.

Make sure your mascara is still wet when applying the powder to ensure it adheres properly.

Avoid applying too much powder, as it can make your lashes look cakey. A light dusting is usually sufficient.

And Finally

Powdering your lashes between coats of mascara can be a helpful technique to achieve thicker and more dramatic lashes, but it may not be necessary for everyday makeup. Use this method for special occasions or when you want an extra bold look.