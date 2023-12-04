How to Style Strapless Dresses This Winter

Styling a strapless dress for Christmas can be a fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday season. Here at Fashion.ie are our fashion tips to help you look chic in your strapless dress this winter.

5 Most Popular Strapless Dress Designs for this Winter 2023

While strapless dresses are often associated with warmer seasons, you can definitely incorporate them into your winter wardrobe with some thoughtful choices. Here are five types of strapless dresses that can work well for winter.

1. The Beautiful Velvet Strapless Dress

Velvet is a luxurious and warm fabric that is perfect for winter. Choose a strapless dress in a deep, rich color like burgundy, navy, or emerald green to give it a festive and wintery feel.

2. Long Sleeve Overlay Strapless Dress

Opt for a strapless dress with a detachable or attached long-sleeve overlay. This adds a touch of warmth and elegance to the dress, making it suitable for colder temperatures.

3. Fitted Knit Strapless Dress

A strapless dress made from a thick knit fabric can be cozy and stylish. Look for a fitted silhouette to keep you warm while still maintaining a chic and sophisticated look.

4. Fur Trim Strapless Dress

For an extra layer of warmth and a touch of glamour, choose a strapless dress with fur trim. This can be fur around the neckline or as a detail along the hemline, adding a winter-appropriate element to your outfit.

5. Sequin or Metallic Strapless Dress

Embrace the festive spirit of winter by opting for a strapless dress with sequins or metallic detailing.

This can be a great choice for holiday parties and New Year’s celebrations, adding a sparkling touch to the winter season.

Remember to pair your strapless dress with appropriate winter accessories such as a stylish coat, gloves, and closed-toe shoes or boots to stay warm and stylish during the colder months.

How to Style Strapless Dresses This Winter

Now you know all about the fabulous winter dress designs that are trending this winter, let’s look at easy ways to style them.

1. Opt for that Statement Jewellery Piece

Since a strapless dress leaves your neck and shoulders exposed, consider wearing statement jewellery such as a bold necklace or statement earrings. This can add a touch of glamour to your outfit.

2. Go Festive With Your Colours

Choose colours that are associated with the holiday season, such as deep red, emerald green, or metallic shades. These colors can help you create a festive and seasonal look.

3. Bolero or Shawl

If you’re concerned about staying warm, consider pairing your strapless dress with a stylish bolero or shawl. Choose a piece that complements your dress color or adds a contrasting texture.

4. Opt For Fitted Blazer or Jacket

A tailored blazer or jacket can add sophistication to your look. Opt for a piece in a complementary color or a classic neutral shade. This is especially practical if you’re spending time in cooler weather.

5. Exciting Festive Accessories Are Good

Incorporate festive accessories like a sparkly clutch, a holiday-themed belt, or a metallic waist cincher to enhance your outfit and add a touch of Christmas flair.

6. Consider Tights or Leggings

If you want to keep your legs warm, consider wearing opaque tights or leggings in a coordinating color. This can also add an extra layer of style to your ensemble.

7. Fun Starts With Festive Shoes

Don’t forget about your footwear. Choose shoes that complement the style and color of your dress. Metallic heels, sparkly pumps, or velvet shoes can be great choices for a Christmas party.

8. Hair and Makeup Are Always Important

Consider a festive hairstyle and makeup to complete your look. Soft curls, a chic updo, or a classic red lip can all add to the festive vibe.

9. Layered Accessories

Layering accessories can elevate your outfit. Consider stacking bracelets, wearing multiple rings, or adding a stylish belt to define your waist.

10. Wear With Confidence

The most important accessory is confidence. Wear your dress with poise and feel great in it. Confidence will make any outfit look even better.

And Finally

Remember to consider the dress code of the event you’re attending and your personal style preferences while putting together your Christmas outfit.

Have fun experimenting with different combinations to create a look that makes you feel festive and fabulous!