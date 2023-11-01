10 Ways How to Style Statement Winter Coats

Wearing a statement coat during winter can be a stylish and practical way to stay warm while making a fashion statement. Here at Fashion.ie, are some of our tips on how to wear a statement coat during the winter.

Popular Types of Winter Statement Coats in 2023

Winter statement coats come in various styles and designs, each offering a unique and fashionable look to help you stand out during the cold season. Here are the most popular winter statement coats trending in 2023.

1. Faux Fur Coat

Luxuriously soft and warm, faux fur coats are a glamorous choice for making a statement. They come in various lengths and colours, from short and bold to long and elegant.

2. Trench Coat

A classic trench coat with a twist can make a statement. Look for ones in unconventional colours, materials, or with embellishments like metallic hardware.

3. Puffer Coat

Puffer coats are not just for practicality; they can also be fashionable. Oversized, brightly coloured, or metallic puffer coats can make a strong statement.

4. Leather Coat

A leather coat, be it a biker jacket or a long trench, can add an edgy and stylish statement to your winter wardrobe.

5. Military-Inspired Coat

Coats with military details like epaulets, brass buttons, and structured silhouettes make for a bold fashion statement.

6. Caped Coat

Capes are unique and eye-catching. They come in various materials and lengths, and they offer a dramatic and elegant look.

7. Animal Print Coat

Animal prints like leopard, zebra, or snakeskin can turn a coat into a stylish statement piece.

8. Colourful Wool Coat

Opt for a bright and bold wool coat in an unexpected colour to stand out in a sea of neutrals.

9. Velvet Coat

Velvet is a luxurious fabric that can add a touch of opulence to your winter look. Choose rich, deep colours for maximum impact.

10. Quilted Coat

Quilted coats are not only warm but can also be stylish. Look for quilted patterns that add a unique texture to your coat.

11. Cropped Coat

Cropped coats can be both trendy and practical, especially when they have unique details or patterns.

12. Oversized Coat

Oversized coats are a statement in themselves. They offer a relaxed and comfortable style that’s perfect for cold winter days.

13. Embroidered or Beaded Coat

Coats with intricate embroidery or beadwork can be highly ornate and create a stunning winter statement.

14. Shearling Coat

Shearling-lined or fully shearling coats offer a warm and fashionable option, often with a rustic appeal.

15. Patterned Coat

Look for coats with bold patterns, such as houndstooth, plaid, or geometric designs to make a statement.

Remember that the right coat for you will depend on your personal style and the occasion. Whether you prefer a bold and colorful coat or an edgy and sophisticated one, there are plenty of options to choose from to make a statement during the winter season.

How to Style Statement Coat this Winter

Now you know the most popular types of ladies statement coats trending this winter, let’s take a look at how to style them.

1. Choose the Right Statement Coat

Look for a coat with a bold colour, pattern, or unique design. Statement coats are meant to stand out, so choose one that reflects your personal style.

Opt for a coat made from warm and durable materials like wool, cashmere, or a good-quality synthetic alternative, to ensure it keeps you warm in cold weather.

2. Layer Appropriately

Layering is essential for staying warm during the winter. Consider wearing a cozy sweater, turtleneck, or thermal top underneath your statement coat.

Don’t forget to wear appropriate winter accessories, like a warm scarf, gloves, and a hat, to keep your extremities warm.

3. Balance with Neutral Basics

To let your statement coat shine, keep the rest of your outfit relatively neutral. A pair of classic black or neutral-coloured pants or jeans and a simple top work well.

Black, white, and grey are great choices for creating a clean canvas to highlight your coat.

4. Mix and Match

Experiment with different outfits and accessories to create different looks with your statement coat. You can dress it up with a dress or wear it casually with jeans and sneakers.

5. Consider the Occasion

Keep in mind the occasion when wearing your statement coat. For formal events, opt for a coat that compliments your outfit, while a more casual coat can be great for everyday wear.

6. Footwear

Choose footwear that complements the overall look. For a more polished look, opt for boots or heels. For a casual outfit, sneakers or winter boots can be a great choice.

7. Belt It With Style

Some statement coats come with belts or you can add a belt to cinch the waist, creating a more defined silhouette.

8. Pay Attention to Fit

• Make sure your statement coat fits well. A well-fitted coat not only looks better but also provides better insulation against the cold.

9. Confidence is Key

• Confidence is key when wearing a statement piece. Carry yourself with confidence, and your statement coat will truly shine.

10. Maintenance

Take good care of your coat to ensure it looks its best throughout the winter. Follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer, and consider professional dry cleaning if necessary.

And Finally

Remember that fashion is a form of self-expression, so feel free to experiment and have fun with your winter style.

A statement coat is an excellent way to showcase your individuality and stay stylish during the colder months.