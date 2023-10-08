10 Ways How to Style Chunky Knitwear this Winter

Winter 2023 is nearly upon us, and it’s time to embrace the cosy and stylish charm of chunky knitwear.

Chunky knits are not just about warmth; they’re a fashion statement in themselves. From oversized sweaters to cable-knit cardigans, these versatile pieces can elevate your winter wardrobe.

Here at Fashion.ie,, we’ll explore 10 ways to style chunky knitwear to keep you both snug and chic all season long.

Whether you’re heading to the office, a casual brunch, or a winter date night, we’ve got you covered.

Types of Chunky Knitwear

Chunky knitwear comes in various styles and designs, each offering a cozy and stylish way to keep warm during colder seasons. Here are some types of chunky knitwear.

1. Chunky Sweaters

These are perhaps the most common type of chunky knitwear. Chunky sweaters are characterized by their thick, textured knit and are available in various necklines, including crew neck, V-neck, turtleneck, and off-the-shoulder styles.

2. Chunky Cardigans

Chunky cardigans are open-front knitwear pieces with a chunky, textured design. They can be worn as a stylish outer layer or as a comfortable indoor garment.

3. Chunky Turtlenecks

Turtleneck sweaters with a chunky knit are perfect for keeping your neck warm and are often long enough to be tucked into pants or skirts for added warmth.

4. Chunky Scarves

Chunky knit scarves are oversized, thick, and warm. They can be wrapped around the neck multiple times for extra insulation.

5. Chunky Knit Blankets

Chunky knit blankets are popular for home decor and can be draped over couches, beds, or used as throw blankets. They’re not just functional but also add a cosy aesthetic to a room.

6. Chunky Knit Beanies

These hats are perfect for keeping your head warm during colder months. They often feature a thick, textured knit pattern and a fold-over brim.

7. Chunky Knit Mittens and Gloves

Chunky knit mittens and gloves are designed to keep your hands toasty in cold weather. They can feature unique textures and patterns.

8. Chunky Knit Dresses

Chunky knit dresses are fashionable and comfortable. They come in various lengths and styles, such as bodycon, A-line, or oversized, and can be paired with tights or leggings.

9. Chunky Knit Skirts

Similar to dresses, chunky knit skirts are cosy and stylish. They can be paired with various tops to create different looks.

10. Chunky Knit Ponchos

Chunky knit ponchos are loose-fitting, usually oversized, and can be worn as an extra layer of warmth. They are often favoured for their relaxed, bohemian style.

11. Chunky Knit Hoodies

These combine the warmth and comfort of a chunky knit with the casual style of a hoodie, making them a popular choice for laid-back, chilly days.

12. Chunky Knit Leg Warmers

Leg warmers made from chunky knits are not only fashionable but also functional for keeping your legs warm, especially when paired with skirts or dresses.

13. Chunky Knit Socks

Chunky knit socks are perfect for wearing with boots during the winter months. They provide added insulation and a cozy feel.

14. Chunky Knit Shawls

Chunky knit shawls are versatile accessories that can be draped over the shoulders for extra warmth and style.

15. Chunky Knit Crop Tops

These shorter-length tops are trendy and pair well with high-waisted pants or skirts. They are perfect for adding a touch of cosiness to your outfit.

To Sum Up

Chunky knitwear comes in various materials, including wool, acrylic, cotton, and blends, so you can choose the one that suits your preferences and needs best.

Whether you prefer classic styles or more contemporary fashion, there’s likely a type of chunky knitwear that matches your taste.

How to Style Chunky Knitwear this Winter

Now you have a better understanding of types of chunky knitwear available, let’s look at ways to style them.

1. Effortless Elegance with an Oversized Sweater Dress

Embrace the oversized trend by wearing a chunky knit sweater dress. Pair it with knee-high boots and a statement belt to cinch the waist. This look exudes comfort and sophistication, perfect for a casual office day or a weekend brunch with friends.

2. Layer Up with a Turtleneck Sweater

Turtleneck sweaters are timeless classics. Layer a chunky turtleneck under a tailored coat for a sleek and polished look.

Add skinny jeans and ankle boots for a balanced ensemble that keeps you warm without sacrificing style.

3. Monochromatic Magic

Opt for a monochromatic outfit by pairing a chunky knit sweater in a matching shade with wide-leg pants of the same colour. This minimalist approach elongates your silhouette and adds an air of sophistication to your winter attire.

4. Texture Play with a Cable-Knit Cardigan

Cable-knit cardigans are a winter staple. Layer one over a lightweight turtleneck and style it with leather leggings or skinny jeans. Don’t forget to accessorize with a chunky scarf and ankle boots to enhance the texture play.

5. Casual Chic with Denim and Chunky Knits

For a laid-back yet stylish look, pair your chunky knit sweater with distressed jeans and high-top sneakers. Top it off with a beanie and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly cool winter outfit.

6. Boho Vibes with a Poncho

Go boho-chic with a chunky knit poncho. Layer it over a turtleneck and pair with flared jeans and ankle boots.

Add a wide-brimmed hat for a touch of drama and warmth.

7. Office-Ready in a Chunky Cardigan

Transition your chunky cardigan into office attire by wearing it over a tailored blouse and pencil skirt. This blend of textures and styles creates a professional yet cosy ensemble.

8. Elegant Evenings with a Knit Maxi Dress

Elevate your winter eveningwear with a knit maxi dress. Choose a form-fitting silhouette and accessorize with statement jewellery, heeled boots, and a clutch bag. This look is perfect for a romantic dinner or a holiday party.

9. Casual Layering with a Hooded Sweater

Hooded chunky knit sweaters are perfect for casual outings. Layer one over a graphic tee and distressed jeans. Finish the look with combat boots and a backpack for an urban-inspired winter ensemble.

10. Après-Ski Chic with a Fair Isle Sweater

Embrace the après-ski aesthetic by donning a Fair Isle chunky knit sweater. Pair it with leggings and snow boots for a cosy and stylish look that’s perfect for winter getaways and outdoor adventures.

And Finally

Chunky knitwear is a winter essential that offers endless styling possibilities for Winter 2023. Whether you prefer a cosy and relaxed look or want to make a fashion statement, there’s a chunky knit outfit for every occasion.

Remember to play with textures, layer strategically, and accessorize to create the perfect winter ensemble.

With these styling tips, you’ll stay warm and fashionable throughout the season, proving that chunky knits are not just about comfort but also about showcasing your personal style. Embrace the chill with confidence, and let your chunky knitwear shine.