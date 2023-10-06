10 Ways To Maintain Healthy Nails This Winter

Winter can be harsh on our bodies, including our nails. The cold, dry air and frequent handwashing can lead to brittle, cracked, and unhealthy nails.

However, with some extra care and attention, you can keep your nails looking and feeling great throughout the winter season.

Here at Fashion.ie, we’ll provide you with 10 valuable tips to help you maintain healthy nails during the winter months.

Bad Fingernails

Several factors and habits can be bad for fingernails, potentially causing damage or weakening them. Here are some common things that are bad for fingernails.

Biting Your Nails: Nail biting not only damages the appearance of nails but can also lead to infections and make them weak and brittle.

Nail biting not only damages the appearance of nails but can also lead to infections and make them weak and brittle. Using Nails as Tools : Using your nails to open packages, scratch things, or perform other tasks can cause them to break or chip.

: Using your nails to open packages, scratch things, or perform other tasks can cause them to break or chip. Excessive Moisture : Soaking your nails in water for prolonged periods can weaken them. Wear gloves when doing chores that involve water, like washing dishes.

: Soaking your nails in water for prolonged periods can weaken them. Wear gloves when doing chores that involve water, like washing dishes. Harsh Chemicals : Exposure to harsh chemicals, such as those found in cleaning products, can damage nails. Wear gloves when using these substances.

: Exposure to harsh chemicals, such as those found in cleaning products, can damage nails. Wear gloves when using these substances. Nail Polish Remover : Frequent use of nail polish remover that contains acetone can strip the nails of their natural oils, leaving them dry and brittle.

: Frequent use of nail polish remover that contains acetone can strip the nails of their natural oils, leaving them dry and brittle. Gel and Acrylic Nails: Extended use of artificial nails, especially if they’re applied and removed frequently, can weaken natural nails and make them more prone to damage.

Avoid Biting Your Nails

Overuse of Nail Hardeners : While nail hardeners can help strengthen nails, using them excessively can make nails too rigid and prone to breakage.

: While nail hardeners can help strengthen nails, using them excessively can make nails too rigid and prone to breakage. Inadequate Nutrition : A lack of essential nutrients like biotin, vitamins, and minerals can result in weak, brittle nails. A balanced diet with adequate nutrients is essential for nail health.

: A lack of essential nutrients like biotin, vitamins, and minerals can result in weak, brittle nails. A balanced diet with adequate nutrients is essential for nail health. Nail Fungus : Fungal infections can cause discoloration, thickening, and weakening of nails. Keeping nails clean and dry can help prevent fungal growth.

: Fungal infections can cause discoloration, thickening, and weakening of nails. Keeping nails clean and dry can help prevent fungal growth. Nail Trauma: Repeated trauma to the nails, such as hitting them against hard surfaces or slamming them in doors, can lead to nail damage and even permanent nail loss.

Repeated trauma to the nails, such as hitting them against hard surfaces or slamming them in doors, can lead to nail damage and even permanent nail loss. Ignoring Cuticle Care : Neglecting your cuticles can lead to infection and damage to the nail bed. Gently push back cuticles instead of cutting them.

: Neglecting your cuticles can lead to infection and damage to the nail bed. Gently push back cuticles instead of cutting them. Excessive Buffing: Over-buffing your nails can make them thin and weak. Limit nail buffing to occasional use and use a gentle buffer.

To maintain healthy fingernails, it’s essential to practice good nail hygiene, protect them from potential harm, and nourish them through a balanced diet.

If you have concerns about the health of your nails, consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional for guidance and treatment options.

10 Ways To Maintain Healthy Nails This Winter

Now you know things that can lead to the demise of your nails, let’s look at 10 ways to keep them looking healthy during winter months

1. Hydration is Key

One of the main challenges during winter is the dry indoor air and the habit of taking hot showers. This can lead to dehydrated nails and cuticles. Counteract this by drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, and consider using a humidifier in your home to add moisture to the air.

2. Moisturise Regularly

Nail cuticles are prone to drying out during the winter. To prevent this, apply a cuticle oil or a rich hand cream regularly. Massage the product into your nails and cuticles to keep them moisturized and healthy.

3. Use Gloves

Invest in a good pair of gloves to protect your hands and nails from the harsh cold. Wearing gloves when you’re outside and during chores like washing dishes can prevent your nails from becoming brittle and weak due to exposure to water and cold temperatures.

4. Avoid Overexposure to Water

While it’s essential to keep your hands clean, excessive exposure to water can weaken your nails.

Wear gloves when doing household chores that involve prolonged contact with water, and try to limit the duration of hot showers and baths.

5. Trim and File Carefully

Trim your nails regularly to prevent them from becoming too long and breaking. Use a gentle file to shape your nails and avoid using metal files that can cause splintering. File in one direction to prevent damage.

6. Choose a Moisturising Nail Polish

If you enjoy painting your nails, opt for nail polishes that contain moisturizing ingredients. These can help protect your nails from the drying effects of nail polish and acetone-based nail polish removers.

7. Maintain a Balanced Diet

A healthy diet plays a significant role in the health of your nails. Ensure you’re getting enough nutrients like biotin, vitamins A and E, and minerals like zinc and iron. Consider taking supplements if necessary, but consult a healthcare professional first.

8. Avoid Harsh Chemicals

Be cautious when using cleaning products or nail polish removers that contain harsh chemicals like acetone.

These can weaken your nails and dry out your cuticles. Look for gentler alternatives or use gloves when handling such substances.

9. Limit Excessive Use of Nail Enhancements

Nail extensions, acrylics, and gel nails can look stunning, but they can also weaken your natural nails over time. Consider giving your nails a break from these enhancements during the winter months to allow them to regain their strength.

10. Be Gentle

Finally, be gentle with your nails. Avoid using them as tools to open packages or scrape off stickers. Treat your nails with care, and they’ll remain strong and beautiful throughout the winter.

And Finally

Maintaining healthy nails during the winter doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With a few simple adjustments to your routine and some TLC, you can keep your nails looking and feeling their best despite the cold and dry conditions.

Remember to stay hydrated, moisturise, protect your nails from the elements, and give them the attention they deserve. By following these tips, you’ll have strong, beautiful nails all year round.