10 Ways How To Style Cargo Pants This Spring

Cargo pants are versatile and can be styled in various ways for a trendy spring look. Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you 10 easy ways to style cargo pants this spring.

1. The Casual Cool Look

Pair your cargo pants with a simple white t-shirt and sneakers. Roll up the cuffs of the pants for a relaxed vibe.

2. Utility Can Look Chic

Opt for a fitted utility jacket in a complementary colour to your cargo pants. Add ankle boots and a statement belt to complete the look.

3. Athleisure Fusion Will Be Everywhere

Combine your cargo pants with a crop top and a lightweight bomber jacket. Finish the look with chunky sneakers for a sporty yet stylish ensemble.

4. The Feminine Twist

Balance the ruggedness of cargo pants with a soft, flowing blouse in a pastel shade. Add strappy sandals and delicate jewellery for a feminine touch.

5. The Layered Look

Layer a fitted tank top under a denim shirt and wear it with your cargo pants. Complete the look with espadrilles or platform sandals.

6. Street Styling is On Trend

Pair your cargo pants with a graphic tee and a leather jacket. Finish the look with high-top sneakers and accessorize with a beanie or baseball cap.

7. Embrace The Boho Vibe Look

Style your cargo pants with a peasant blouse and suede ankle boots. Layer on some bohemian-inspired jewellery like layered necklaces and bangles.

8. Fall in Love with Monochrome

Create a sleek monochrome outfit by pairing your cargo pants with a matching top in a similar shade. Add white sneakers and a denim jacket for a polished finish.

9. Have Fund Print Mixing

Mix things up by pairing your cargo pants with a striped or floral top. Keep the rest of the outfit simple with neutral accessories like sandals or slip-on shoes.

10. Elevate Your Casual Fashion Look

Dress up your cargo pants by pairing them with a tailored blazer and a silk camisole. Finish the look with pointed-toe flats or ankle strap heels for a sophisticated twist on casualwear.

5 On Trend Styles of Cargo Pants This Spring

In spring, cargo pants tend to remain popular due to their versatility and functionality. Here are five of the most popular types trending this spring 2024.

1. The Slim Fit Cargo Pants

These offer a more tailored and streamlined look compared to traditional baggy cargo pants. They are versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

2. Utility Cargo Pants

Featuring multiple pockets and additional functionalities like adjustable cuffs or built-in belts, utility cargo pants are favoured for their practicality and rugged style. Check out our featured Cargo Combat Trousers from Next

3. The Cargo Jogger Pants

Blending the style of cargo pants with the comfort of joggers, cargo jogger pants typically feature a tapered leg and elasticized cuffs, providing a modern and sporty aesthetic.

4. Cargo Chinos

Combining the casual appeal of cargo pants with the classic silhouette of chinos, cargo chinos offer a more polished and refined look suitable for various settings, including casual workplaces.

5. Cargo Shorts

As temperatures rise, cargo shorts become a popular choice for those seeking a relaxed and functional style. With ample pocket space and a comfortable fit, cargo shorts are ideal for outdoor activities and casual outings during the spring months.