Top 10 Hair Curling Trends For Spring 2024

Are you that hair curling enthusiast who longs to add some spring to your hair look for the spring to summer season?

Here at Fashion.ie we have come up with the top 10 curled hair trends to watch out for this spring 2024.

1. The Beach Wave

Effortless and chic, beach waves are perfect for a relaxed spring look. You can achieve them with a curling wand or by braiding your hair overnight.

2. The Loose Curls with a Flat Iron Look

Use a flat iron to create loose, voluminous curls by wrapping sections of hair around the iron and gently pulling downwards.

3. Go Bubble Curls

This fun and playful style involves creating multiple small ponytails throughout your hair and curling each section to create bubbly curls.

4. The Curling Wand Waves Effect

A classic method, use a curling wand to create soft waves by wrapping sections of hair around the wand barrel.

5. Pin Those Curls

For a vintage-inspired look, try pin curls. Wrap small sections of hair around your finger, then secure them close to your scalp with bobby pins until they set.

6. Twist and Curl Look

Twist sections of hair before curling them with a curling iron to create a unique, textured look.

7. Go Spiral Curls

Use a small-barrelled curling iron to create tight, spiral curls for a more defined and structured hairstyle.

8. The Flexi Rods Finish

Wrap sections of hair around flexible rods and leave them in overnight for bouncy, heat-free curls.

9. Bantu Knots

Section your hair into knots and leave them overnight for tight curls that can be unravelled into voluminous waves.

10. Oh Hot Rollers

Quick and easy, hot rollers can give you soft, voluminous curls in a matter of minutes. Just roll sections of hair onto the rollers and let them set before removing.

Takeaways

Remember to use heat protectant spray before styling to protect your hair from heat damage, and finish with a light-hold hairspray to set your curls and keep them looking great all day!

Top 5 Things to Look For When Buying Quality Hair Curling Tong

When buying a hair curling tong, here are five important factors to consider. From size to safety, take these tips on board before buying your new hair curling tong.

1. The Barrel Size and Shape is Key

The size and shape of the barrel determine the type of curls you can achieve. Smaller barrels create tighter curls, while larger barrels produce looser waves. Consider your desired curl size and the versatility you need.

2. Look at Heat Settings and Temperature Control

Look for a curling tong with adjustable heat settings or temperature control. Different hair types require different heat levels to avoid damage.

Fine or damaged hair needs lower heat, while thick or coarse hair may require higher temperatures for effective curling.

3. The Material of the Barrel

Curling tongs can have barrels made from various materials such as ceramic, tourmaline, titanium, or a combination.

Ceramic barrels distribute heat evenly, reducing damage and frizz. Tourmaline emits negative ions, sealing the hair cuticle for smooth curls. Titanium heats up quickly and maintains high heat levels, ideal for coarse or hard-to-curl hair.

4. Always Look at Safety Features

Ensure the curling tong has safety features such as an automatic shut-off function, heat-resistant gloves, or a cool tip to prevent burns. These features are crucial for safe usage, especially for beginners or those with sensitive skin.

5. Read Up on Brand Reputation and Reviews

Research the brand’s reputation and read reviews from other users to gauge the tong’s performance, durability, and reliability. A reputable brand with positive feedback is more likely to provide a quality product that meets your expectations.

And Finally

Considering these factors will help you choose a hair curling tong that suits your hair type, styling preferences, and safety requirements.