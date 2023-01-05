How To Make Your Make Up Sweat Proof

We all know the struggle of spending time getting your makeup looking good, only for it to sweat it all off during the day.

While we cannot control the weather, there are plenty of ways to save your makeup from sweat and high temperatures.

From utilising proper skincare, to using the right products, keep reading here at Fashion.ie to find out how to make your makeup sweat proof.

Start With Skincare

This is the first step in any makeup look you will ever do. When applying your skincare in the morning, skip any products that leave your skin feeling heavy. Instead, opt for lighter formulas.

The fewer products you use, the better your makeup will stick to your skin throughout the day. This will make it easier to maintain during humid weather. In the morning, cleanse your skin, apply some Vitamin C serum and a moisturiser.

Your final skincare step should be your SPF, which you should apply everyday. Let your products sit on your skin for a few minutes before applying your makeup.

Use Waterproof Mascara

Switching your everyday products for waterproof ones is an easy way of tackling sweat, especially with your mascara.

Do Not Skip Primer

Applying primer before your foundation or BB cream will give your makeup something to stick to and not rub off with sweat.

As there are several different types of primers, focus on a waterproof one. After that, it depends on your skin concerns but a waterproof formula will ensure your makeup stays put.

Consider Foundation

If you find that your makeup is falling off during the day, take a look at the products you are using.

Just like primers, there are a wide range of foundation formulas that do different things. There are formulas that are more suitable during the summer months which keep you sweat free and looking fresh

Use The Right Powders

Setting your makeup is key to ensuring it stays on your face. But using the right powders resistant to sweat are ideal for when you want your makeup to stay put.

Instead of applying powder all over your face, try a loose powder and apply it to areas you know will collect sweat like your forehead or chin. And instead of swiping, gently press it into your skin using your brush.

Use Blotting Papers

Blotting papers are your friend if you find your face sweats a lot. They absorb oil, shine and sweat while keeping your makeup looking great. Instead of rubbing your face with tissues, use blotting papers and lightly press them against your skin.

A good thing about blotting papers? They are so compact; you can keep some in your purse for emergencies.

How To Reduce Sweating

When you sweat, it is your body doing its thing and regulating your body temperature. As we know, when we sweat, means our body is heating up.

This causes moisture from our bodies to evaporate and then cools the body down. It’s a natural process to keep our body in check.

However, it does have major drawbacks for some. It can release unpleasant body odours and cause damp patches to our clothing.

Help Is On Hand

There are lots of simple steps we can all take to reduce the amount of sweat our body produces.

All depending on our body weight and personal fitness, the amount of sweat we produce can be reduced. We have put together some simple steps to help you on your way.

Antiperspirant Before Bedtime

All good antiperspirants work by shielding our sweat ducts which can block sweat from reaching the surface of our skin. Sweat is still produced by the gland, however, it cannot reach the surface of the skin.

While deodorants won’t prevent sweating, instead they are designed to cloak the unwanted smell that is produced by bacteria produced when we sweat.

A lot of antiperspirants we available today contain metallic salts called aluminium chloride. Always read the label to get the right one for your body.

There are simple steps we can all take to maximise the use of our antiperspirants. Before application, please ensure you clean the areas where you intend to apply it.

This means the surface should be both clean and dry before application. According to experts, the best time to apply your antiperspirant is before bedtime.

This is because the ingredients within antiperspirant actually needs time to create the block over the sweat duct.

However, the results may not be instant but it is advised you stick to this routine for a couple nights.

Then over a short period of time you should see positive results. Once your see your antiperspirant taking effect, you can then apply as needed.

Try and Wear Breathable Fabrics

Your choice of clothing can play a major role in the way your control the temperature of your body.

Wearing light breathable clothing allows the skin to breathe, thus reducing build-up of heat in your body.

During warmer months like springtime and summer, light colour clothing helps to reflect sun-rays away from the body.

White or bright pastel fashion shades are always good choices. If bright colours are not an option, try and use dark clothing that contain patterns as part of their design.

This way, distracting patterns can help camouflage unwanted sweat patches. One other styling tip is to layer your outfit so any signs of sweat can be covered by the outer layer of clothing.

Try and Avoid Certain Type Of Foods

Did you know that there are certain types of food that you can avoid to reduce the amount of sweat your body produces?

Any type of spicy food has a tendency to make our body sweat. This is because our body reacts to spicy food in the same way they do to any other heat.

This means your body is working to cool itself down, which in turn can lead to sweating.

Bad news also for coffee lovers. Caffeine that is found in most coffees today can stimulates our adrenal glands.

This can cause our palms, feet, and underarms to sweat. Opt for decaffeinated products where possible. Drink lots of water.

Keep Cool

As we said earlier, when you sweat, it is your body’s way of cooling you down. By avoiding any atmosphere’s where there is heat can help reduce the need to sweat.

During not spring summer time weather, one tip is to place a cold bowl of ice in front of a fan. This helps to circulate cold air around the room.

This is most effective in a work environment where you may be surrounded by other work colleagues.

One other good way to keep your body cool during hot weather is to drawn the blinds in your home of office while the sun shines.

This can stop direct sun-rays entering the environment and stops overheating in your room. Stay in the shade when outdoors.

Did you know that reducing your food intake during hotter months can reduce sweating. By eating smaller portions of food more regularly can help to keep you cool.

This is because metabolic heat is required to break down food intake. Hydration is key all year round to keep your body temperature down.

An important beauty tip is to keep your moisturisers in the fridge. This helps to keep your beauty products cooling before application. Having a handheld fan in your bag is always handy during warmer months.

Also avoid waring any type of head gear like hats. Open toes shoes allows your feet to breathe.

Final tip here is breathable underwear.

Yep this is very important when temperatures rise. Cotton knickers and bralettes are a great choice in warmer climates. Natural cotton is a breathable material that allows your skin to breathe.

And Finally

Please remember that sweating is completely natural. It’s our body’s way of looking after itself and to stop it from overheating.

We have outlined some simple ways to help reduce your body from sweating and to also camelflage any unwanted sweat odours.

If you feel that you are sweating an unusually large amount, we suggest you consult your doctor.

There may be medication to help bring your sweating under control. However, always do this as a last resort and try natural ways to regulate your own body temperature.