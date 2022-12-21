How To Apply Foundation By Season

We already know that finding the right foundation is a journey in itself. When you do find one that works for your skin, you want to hold onto it for dear life.

But the bad news is that it’s hard to make sure your foundation works for your skin all year round.

Between warm summer months and cold winter ones, your true skin tone can change. And that means so should your foundation routine.

The good news is that you do not need to chuck away your current favourite foundation. You just need to know a few tricks to make it work better.

Keep reading here at Fashion.ie to find out how to adjust your foundation routine from season to season.

Lighten By Diluting With Moisturiser

A tried and true way of thinning your foundation is by mixing it with moisturiser. Not only does it sheer out the formula, it allows your natural skin to shine through and adds a dewy finish.

This is perfect for those days when your skin is looking dry and dull. As well as that, mixing in your moisturiser will help combine important skincare ingredients into your makeup routine.

This could be SPF during warm summer days – although you should be wearing your SPF every day regardless of weather – or adding moisture on cold winter day.

Darken With Bronzer

This tip works better during the summer months as it complements your sun kissed skin. Start by strategically placing your bronzer where you would naturally get a tan. It looks more natural placing it properly around your face as opposed to all over.

Sometimes, you can skip the foundation altogether and just go straight in with some bronzer. If you are worried about applying too much, remember to start small and build up.

Apply Your Foundation Differently

The only downside to the first point is that you risk using too much product on your face, which is something you wish to avoid.

The more products on your face means you are more at risk of them melting off throughout the day.

Especially when heat and humidity are involved. Instead, you can try diluting your foundation using a duo fibre brush or a damp sponge.

Mix Things Up

The thought of jumping up a shade sounds good in theory, but it can be complicated. When choosing a new makeup foundation for summer or winter, remember that brands have different shade variations.

So, you can’t always choose the next shade up. It’s best to take the time to know the brands and shades they offer.

You can choose a lighter or darker foundation and mix with a shade you already have. This way, you know the tone is starting out somewhat the same.

Winter Application

Any beauty application can be tricky regardless of time of year, Realistically, our it beauty routine for at least six months of the year here in Ireland.

Dryness, dullness, oily patches, blotchiness never mind flaking skin are all things we have to contend with during cold spells.

Believe it or not, keeping your skin hydrated during cold winter days and nights is important to maintaining and achieving flawless looking skin.

This is because our faces are exposed to different indoor/outdoor temperatures during autumn/winter periods.

These changes accentuate those nasty dry patches and can end up making our make-up look cakey.

However, help is on hand and here are some quick tricks to protect and make your skin look great during winter months.

Make Sure To Apply Moisturiser Before Showering

Did you know that the steam in your shower may absorb your moisturiser into the skin? Some leading beauty experts claim this can help improve your skin at time of moisturiser application.

Apply Toner Before You Add Foundation

By following this simple step can help remove any flaky skin. Always use a natural cotton pad with a trusted (chemical free if possible) cleansing water. It’s a favourite and trusted routine of lots of celebrities you see today with flawless skin.

Be Strategic When Moisturising

Regular moisturising is the trick here. Start by applying a good quality moisturiser to your skin. Organic products that are chemical free work best as they are kind to your skin.

Then gently in places that need it most. These are typically places around the cheeks, forehead and nose.

Give it 2-3 minutes to absorb the skin. and blot with a single ply tissue. This helps to remove any excess before applying your foundation.

Take Note of Your Primer

Swap out your primer can make your foundation look much better during colder days and nights.

Again, organic primers are the best in the long run. They don’t contain any harmful chemicals that can damage your skin. Always check to make sure your primer is suitable for your skin type.

Replace Powder with A Cream Formula

Yep, this is one trick we can all introduce as part of our winter make up routine A Use a cream formula instead of powder.

A cream foundation tends to hold a little more moisture and give skin a nice dewy, hydrated finish. You will notice that celebrities are switching out powder and replacing trusted cream formulas as a great alternative.

Fuse Your Foundation with Hydrating Primer

Lots of beauty experts claim that by mixing both your Foundation with Hydrating Primer together is beneficial as part of your winter skincare regime.

Then simply apply the mix using a foundation brush. To the skin. This provides for a lightweight finish and can leave your skin with a luminous glow all day and night.

Add Argan Oil with Your Foundation

Most of us know the benefits of Argan Oil. For those of you who are new to it, Argan oil

contains essential nutrients, antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Properties.

This can also reduce signs of skin ageing. This fusion may help to give your foundation a smoother finish. It also provides vital hydration to your skin.

Try Using A Beautyblender When Applying foundation

These soft sponge are ideal when applying foundation. However, there are things to remember to ensure you achieve that flawless finish.

One key thing to remember is to never rub as this may promote flakiness and irritate skin that is sensitive and dry during the winter months. Gently press the foundation into the skin.

And Finally

When attempting any beauty routine, always ensure areas you are applying foundation is clean and smooth.

Always use clean application tools and be patient during application. Remember, it’s better to get it right the first time around.