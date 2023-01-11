Bentonite Clay Makes For Perfect Skin

It’s not just for pottery purposes. Yes clay has been used in skin care since the days of the Roman Empire. And it’s not hard to see why. You have probably heard of bentonite clay.

These days, you are likely to see it marketed towards people with acne or oil skin. But what exactly does it do and why should you use it?.

How does bentonite clay work?

Some scientists have found that bentonite clay performs by adsorbing oils and dirt away from your skin.

Their theory is that bentonite clay can actually adsorb material waste by clutching onto molecules or ions.

As the bentonite clay departs the body, it eradicates toxic material and other molecules from the skin.

When applied it to the skin, the clay has consume unwanted oils and bacteria. The clay will absorbs the toxins or other substances from the digestive tract.

The additional benefits to Bentonite clay is it contains minerals like iron, magnesium and calcium which can provide additional benefits. This is because the clay is made using volcanic ash.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to look at the benefits of bentonite clay and how it can work for you.

It Can Help Remove Toxins

Depending on your intake, some of us ingest bentonite clay hoping it will help remove toxins from our body.

Some scientific studies show bentonite clay may reduce the effects of toxins. One study showed that bentonite clay actually help reduce the effects of a toxin called aflatoxin B1.

This comes from certain types of mould. It showed that people who received a fixed amount of a bentonite clay product had lesser toxic effects than did not receive the clay.

Another study looked onto the effects of montmorillonite clay. This is very similar to bentonite clay.

The study showed aflatoxins found in homemade nutritional supplements may be linked with poor growth and related disabilities.

Researchers found that young children who received a proportion of calcium montmorillonite clay every day over a two week period showed fewer signs of aflatoxins in their urine opposed to others who did not receive it.

However, it is recommended that more research needs to be conducts on the benefits and harms of ingesting bentonite clay.

This is why it is important to seek medical advice before taking any form of bentonite clay for personal consumption.

Best Ways To Take Bentonite Clay

Start by mixing up a single teaspoon of bentonite clay with 5–7 ounces of purified water. It is recommended you only consume this once a day.

You can purchase bentonite clay powder from most good health stores or pharmacies. Always ensure that the choice of bentonite clay clearly states that is fit for human consumption.

The best times to take bentonite clay is 2 hours prior to taking any medications. This is because bentonite clay adsorbs other molecules and may mix to the medication, thus reducing its effectiveness.

Again, always seek professional medical advice before taking any form of bentonite clay internally.

Bentonite Clay Can Treats Acne And Oily Skin

It has been found that the adsorbent power of bentonite clay may be helpful in treating oily skin and acne. Bentonite clay may help remove sebum, or oil, from the skin’s surface. It can also have a calming effect on inflamed skin.

By applying a bentonite clay face mask, is a natural way of helping to remove impurities from the skin. This is a good form of treating or reducing the effects of acne.

Best Ways To Apply

Most face masks that you can buy over the counter can contain clay. This is because of their clarifying effect on the skin. Some masks may contain bentonite. However, with a little effort, you can make your own homemade bentonite mask.

Start by mixing your natural bentonite clay powder with water. This brings it to a paste like substance. Simply apply to the clay to areas of skin that are most prone to acne or oil.

Let this sit on the skin up to 25 minutes per session. After this time, rinse off the thoroughly. For best results, it is recommended to repeat this application up to 2-3 times a week.

Detoxing The Skin

Bentonite clay can be used to detoxify your skin and other parts of the body. You can you this the same way as you do a face mask. However, you can apply this to other parts of the body like armpits and feet to clean and detox the skin area.

It Provides Sun Protection

Some studies show Bentonite clay can be a good sun screen protector. It can help protect the skin area from harmful ultraviolet rays.

It can be applied as a paste (mixing with water) and applied to the skin. You can also use it alongside other tested sunscreens.

Helping With Weight Loss

Some scientific studies show that Bentonite clay can be a good additional supplement for those of you who are trying to lose weight.

One study found that by ingesting a montmorillonite clay can help to reduce putting on weight amongst those who eat a high-fat diet.

However, the best way to lose weight is by reducing you calorie intake and exercise more. Always consult a medical professional before consuming any type of bentonite clay as part of your diet.

Can Help Alleviate Constipation

Given Bentonite clay sticks to toxins, it is found that it may be helpful for controlling the digestive tract.

Some studies have shown that the bentonite clay may assist in alleviating irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. However, more research needs to be conducted to prove all benefits.

It can Help Treat Diarrhoea

Research has found that adsorbent clays like bentonite clay can assist in helping those of you who suffer from virus-related digestive issues, like diarrhoea.

Rotavirus in the body may cause severe diarrhoea. Bentonite clay may help to stop rotavirus from replicating.

Combine this with the intake of water and it should be able to help the problem. Again, always consult your doctor before use.

How to use

For the best results it is recommended that you take a single table spoon bentonite clay and mix with warm. Do not exceed a twice daily dosage. If your diarrhoea problem continues, consult your GP.

Side Effects And Risks

Research into the side effects of using Bentonite clay recommend that it should always be used in small dosages.

Given it is a natural product, there are some risk of contamination. Because bentonite clay comes from the earth, there are possibilities it can contain metal, lead and other pesticides substances.

Before taking or using any type of Bentonite clay, it is strongly recommended you read the label of the product. This is to ensure you know it’s contents and if it is safe for internal or external use.

All clays differ in content and the last thing you need is to be using clays that can be more harmful than good.

When using any type of clay as part of your health and beauty routine, drink plenty of water. This helps to flush the clay from the digestive tract and prevent constipation.

Before using Bentonite clay, one good trick is to always do a skin test for allergies before use. Apply a small amount of the clay to the area inside the elbow. Then wait for approximately 24 hours. If you do not see a reaction, then it wont trigger a skin reaction.

Bentonite Clay The Summary

Bentonite clay was first introduced back in the Roman times, It was used predominately to treat lots of different health and beauty conditions.

Through the years, it has been found to be low risk clay that has little side effects when used in moderation.

It’s been proven to improve the look of certain skin types. However, always consult a medical professional before using bentonite clay. Better to be safe than sorry.