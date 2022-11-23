How To Make Home Made Natural Face Masks

When it comes to DIY home beauty, natural face masks are the best ways to look after your skin.

Face masks are a great way of hydrating and moisturising your skin without having to rely on harmful chemicals built into most beauty creams and serums of today.

The great thing about homemade organic face masks is they are easy to make and can help remove excessive oils which help improve the appearance of your pores.

Here at Fashion.ie, we have put together some simple ways to make your own face masks in the comfort of your own home. It saves any expensive trips to beauty spas and are a natural way to maintain your skin.

Using organic products, we have put together some simple ways for you to treat your skin to some urgent TLC in the comfort of your own home. It allows for you to pamper and rejuvenate your skin gently using non-toxic eco-friendly and organic products.

The Banana Face Mask

As we know, the banana contains vitamin A which helps dim dark spots and blemishes which helps eliminate rough skin.

Then its vitamin B helps to reduce dryness while vitamin E will curtail wrinkles. The potassium found in bananas helps to moisturise and hydrate your skin.

This makes for one of the best fruits today as a natural homemade face mask. It helps to make your skin softer and smoother for a great finish.

Squish your ripe banana into a smooth paste Add 1 table spoon of natural honey and mix with the banana Gently apply it to the facial and neck using your fingers to penetrate all areas Allow to sit for 15-20 minutes Hand wash areas after with lukewarm water (no scrubbing)

The Vinegar Face Mask

This is an ancient remedy that has been around for hundreds of years. It’s a natural skin toner that helps to tone your skin and make it look refreshed.

½ tablespoon of apple cider vinegar 1 normal coffee/ teacup of warm water Mix the two together and apply using a natural cotton pad. Wash off using more lukewarm water and let it dry. It cleanses and tightens the skin.

The Milk Face Mask

The milk face mask is another great way to treat and pamper your skin during any lockdown. It’s a like a homemade facial treatment for healthy looking skin.

Put 4 tablespoons of milk powder into a cup Slowly add water until it becomes a light paste (mix well) Apply to the facial area, massaging it deep into your skin. Leave to dry completely which should take between 20-30 minutes Wash off with lukewarm water. This leaves your skin feeling full refreshed

The Oatmeal Face Mask

We love this one and every woman and man should try this at least once in their lives. It is really quick to put together with great results to follow.

Blend half a coffee/ teacup of natural oatmeal/porridge flakes with warm water. Add ¼ teaspoon of honey Add a single egg white Mix together until it comes to a paste. Apply to the facial area using your hands to massage it into the skin. Let it sit for 20-30 minutes and rise with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel so refreshed afterwards. Do this before bed at night.

The Natural Yogurt Face Mask

This is another quick and simple homemade facial remedy that takes very little time to implement. It helps to clean your skin and tighten the pores.

Put 3 tablespoons of natural organic yogurt into a cup Apply 1 teaspoon of squeezed orange juice using full orange Mix together until both are fused into liquid Apply to facial area using your hand and massage into skin Let this sit for 5 minutes and rinse off using lukewarm water. This helps to unclog your skin pores leaving your full refreshed.

The Lemon Face Mask

Did you know that lemons contain 2 types of hydroxy acid (AHAs and BHAs) which actually aid in removing dead skin cells. They are a great and natural treatment for acne and skin discolouration.

Squeeze 1 full lemon into a cup Add 2 tablespoons of organic olive oil Add 1 tablespoon of natural honey Mix together and apply to skin using the tips of your fingers for a deep massage treatment. Let this sit on skin for 20 minutes to allow for soakage. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Mayonnaise Is A Great Facial Mask

Why go to the expense of dishing out your hard earned euros on expensive creams? The answer is in your kitchen cupboards.

Why not treat yourself to a soothing homemade face mask with whole-egg mayonnaise from your own fridge?

It’s easy and all you have to do is softly apply organic mayonnaise over your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes. Simply wipe off the mayo using cool water. This will leave your face feeling clean, smooth and refreshed.

Go Mustard With Your Facial Mask

Did you know that mustard seeds contain bacteria-fighting sulphur? This makes it a great facial mask for sensitive skin or those of you suffering from acne and inflammation.

Gently Pat down your face with mild yellow mustard. This helps soothe and stimulate your skin. Leave it on the skin on for approximately 15 -20 minutes.

Then rise away using warm water. Not convinced? The why not do a test on a small area of your skin to ensure it doesn’t irritate your skin.

Egg It With Your Face Mask

Let’s head back to the fridge and this time take out 3 eggs. For those of you with dry skin, eggs help to moisturise it perfectly. Simply separate the egg and beat the yolk.

For those of you with oily skin then use just the egg white. Add a small touch of lemon or honey.

For those of you with normal skin then you can use the whole egg content. Simply beat the egg to a soft natural liquid. Apply and then chill for 30 minutes, then rinse off. We love this one!

Strawberry Yogurt Face Mask

What’s not to love about the smell of strawberries? This facial treat is both refreshing and smells good as well! Simply start by mashing a few ripe strawberries with 3 tablespoons of ground almonds.

Then add 2-3 tablespoons of plain yogurt. Now mix it all together until the mix has that pasty texture.

Now apply it to your face and leave for 15-20 minutes. When done, rinse off using warm water to give your skin that soft and refreshed feel.

Yes Yeast Facial Masks Are Great

This is a facial mask for younger skin with oily skin. Take the contents of your packet of dry yeast. Then mix the contents of a 0.25-ounce (7-gram) packet with a few drops of lemon juice.

Then add 3 teaspoons of water until it becomes paste like. Apply the paste to your face and wait for 15 to 20 minutes. Finally rinse the paste from your face using warm water. This gives your skin a refreshing deep clean.

The Youthful Skin Facial Mask

This face mask is for all you youthful people out there who are looking to give your skin the TLC it deserves in a natural way.

Did you know bananas acts as an astringent? This helps to tighten facial skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Take your ripe and mix and mash with 4 tablespoons of whipped cream. Add the contents of one 500-IU Vitamin E capsule by piercing the capsule using a needle to the banana paste.

Mix it up again and apply to the facial area. Leave sitting for about 15 to 20 minutes. Then wash away using warm water. Perfect!

And Finally

As we all know, there are so many different skin types with one differing from another. Knowing your skin type is very important before applying anything to it.

Some facial mask contents may be good for your skin, but may not suit others. This is why we always recommend that you visit a skin care expert before experimenting with any home-made facial mask remedies. They can give you expert advice on what facial masks are good for your own skin type.

These are just some natural facial home remedies that you can try at home for great looking skin. If you suffer from any skin problems, you should always seek professional advice.

By drinking 2 litres of water and eliminating or reducing your sugar intake makes for better looking skin.

Remember, it is only recommended by experts that you only ever apply any type of face mask once to a maximum twice a week.