Lingerie Fashion Trends For 2025

If you are looking for easy ways to inject some sexiness into your fashion look this year, think lingerie. Yes, lingerie can always give our look that extra confidence boost when springtime lands.

Sexy lingerie gives us so many possibilities when it comes to styling our daily wardrobe.

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at the latest lingerie fashion trends that are dominating 2025.

With women now taking more interest in the choice of undergarments they now wear today, we are going to look at ways to wear your lingerie in 2025. We are also going to take a peek at some of the best styles to look out for the season ahead.

Times Are Changing

All lingerie designers present their designs in lots of different ways. This ranges from subtle designs to fully explosive pieces. Since the late 90’s, lingerie or underwear are now accepted pieces of fashion garments worn on part of full display.

They be on show above or below the waist. In recent years, full frontal sheer designs have creeped their way to the front of the fashion stage. However, this isn’t for everyone.

Some women freak out at the thought of their G-string showing when wearing low rise jeans. We are going to take a quick look at ways that fashion pundits expect to see lingerie worn this

Switch Your Trousers To Pants

This look is for the brave and confident only. Anyone who has hang ups about hiding their modesty should give this one a miss. For those who don’t read on. Pants or knickers are going to be a big hit this summer.

This doesn’t mean they will be worn on their own. This is where sheer fashion comes into play. Expect to see-through white sheer skirt worn over panties. This look can actually be quiet chic if you choose the right pants.

Any type of skimpy knickers should be avoided. Neutral shades of hipster shorts or full briefs offer full coverage to your downstairs assets. They actually look more classier too!

Day To Nightwear

This is where slip dresses and chemise tops come into play. These delicate pieces of lingerie have been around for some time now.

However, it’s not until recent years that their popularity in fashion wear has had any type of real impact.

Lace and silk slips and chemise tops can add some sexiness to any day or night time look. This does sometimes come with problems. Think material can expose the nipple and bottom area of the garment.

For a more reserved look add sheer nipple covers to the breasts. Below deck, choose full cover knickers For the brave, go G-strings. Opting for any type of commando look is trashy and no way to show off any type of elegant fashion finish.

Bra Top Look

This look is exactly what it says on the can. It’s a bra worn on its own. Believe it or not, this can be quite stylish and sexy. However, let’s be honest, it’s for the confident and brave.

There are certain things to consider when opting for the bra top look worn as single item Always choose a bra that fits correctly. Yes we know it’s lingerie and not your traditional M&S style bra.

However, your assets do need some type of support. Shape is everything if you are going to show off your boobs in public.

Try and avoid anything sheer. Nipples on display can cause your audience some discomfort talking face to face.

Well, it’s very hard to avoid naked breasts. If you opt for sheer, try using discreet nipple covers that blend with your skintone.

Also ensure your bra is clean. The Bralette is always a good starting point for the experimenters out there

Sheer Is Beauty

As we pointed out earlier, sheer fashion can be really sexy when styled correctly. From a chic sheer dress, stylish sheer top, it can be quite chic. However, there are some pitfalls to avoid to take any sheer fashion look to hero to zero.

Sheer fashion is supposed to look elegant and sexy. So, stick to the plan. High waist briefs are always a great choice to wear with sheer dresses. They can actually compliment your hip area.

Neutral shade dresses or tops are always a safe choice. Foe the more confident, add some colour fusion to your sheer top or dress finish. If the object of your look is to show off your undies then opt for single shade.

Any pattern design can through off the look of your outerwear. Keep it simple yet classy. Look toward the mesh dress this season. It’s on trend and will get you noticed.

Corset Tops

All true fashionistas will know that the corset top is back in fashion. The great thing about that extended boob holder is the many wonderful ways to style it.

Colours and designs are the most important thing to remember her. First up you need to choose a corset that fits and holds your assets in place properly.

Then comes colour and shades. Neural shades are always a good option. This means you can pair them with dark or bright pieces.

Be Confident

All women’s bodies are sexy and don’t let anyone tell you any different. Today, lingerie comes in so many shapes, sizes and designs. Always opt for pieces that make you feel comfortable.

It’s not all about going all out to have your underwear on show. Sometime less is more. Start with a sheer top. Add your bra or bralette. This can fuse beautifully with high rise jeans or low waist trousers.

It’s always a great way to kick start any sheer fashion look for beginners. If you are happy with your choice then this will breathe confidence into your overall fashion finish.

And Finally

As we pointed out earlier, showing off your undies in public is only for the brave and body confident. Your own size and shape should determine which look suits you best. For bustier women, try and avoid any type of sheer bra.

It won’t hold your prized assets in place. The second rule is to make sure your shade of undies stands out. You have made the conscious choice you want them to be noticed.

White undies worn with black mesh or sheer design dresses are a great pairing. For a more subtle approach, maybe match your under shade with your dress or top. This can be more chic and believe it or not, more sexy.