Ways To Prevent Your Makeup From Running

It’s never good when you makeup starts to run or smudge right? It can make your look go from hero to zero in minutes.

Here at Fashion.ie we have put together some hand tips to help your avoid this distressing situation.

We look at ways to help you apply your makeup in the coldest of weather for that flawless skin look during winter.

How to Apply Your Makeup for Cold Weather

Applying makeup in cold weather requires some adjustments to accommodate the unique challenges posed by the harsh elements.

Here are some tips to help you achieve a flawless and weather-appropriate makeup look in cold weather.

1. Hydrate Your Skin

Cold weather tends to dry out the skin, so it’s crucial to start with a well-hydrated base. Use a moisturizer that suits your skin type before applying any makeup. This helps create a smooth canvas and prevents your makeup from looking cakey.

2. Use a Hydrating Primer

Apply a hydrating primer to create a smooth and moisturized base for your makeup. This will help your makeup adhere better and last longer, even in cold and dry conditions.

3. Choose a Dewy Foundation

Opt for a dewy or hydrating foundation to add a natural glow to your skin. Matte foundations can sometimes accentuate dry patches, so a more luminous finish is often preferable in cold weather.

4. Concealer for Brightening

Use a concealer to brighten up the under-eye area and cover any blemishes. A hydrating concealer can prevent the under-eye area from looking too dry in cold weather.

5. Set with Translucent Powder

Set your makeup with a light dusting of translucent powder to prevent it from moving throughout the day. However, be cautious not to use too much powder, as it can make your skin appear drier.

6. Cream Blush and Highlighter

Cream blush and highlighter can add a natural, dewy finish to your makeup. These formulas often work better than powders in cold weather, as they blend seamlessly into the skin.

7. Waterproof Mascara

Cold weather often brings rain or snow, so using a waterproof mascara can prevent smudging and keep your lashes looking defined.

8. Eyeshadow Primer

Use an eyeshadow primer to prevent your eyeshadow from creasing, especially if you’ll be spending time outdoors in the cold.

9. Avoid Over-Powdering

While setting your makeup is important, avoid over-powdering, as this can make your skin look overly matte and dry. Focus on setting areas prone to oiliness, such as the T-zone.

10. Hydrating Lip Products

Cold weather can lead to chapped lips, so choose hydrating lip products. Consider using a moisturizing lip balm as a base before applying lip color.

11. Setting Spray

Finish your makeup with a hydrating setting spray to lock in moisture and keep your makeup in place throughout the day.

12. Protect Your Skin

If you’ll be spending a lot of time outdoors, don’t forget to apply sunscreen. Even in cold weather, UV rays can still damage your skin.

Remember that everyone’s skin is different, so feel free to adapt these tips based on your individual needs and preferences.

Ways To Prevent Your Makeup From Running

Preventing makeup from running is essential for a long-lasting and polished look, especially in situations where you may be exposed to heat, humidity, or other factors that can cause makeup to smudge or run.

Here at Fashion.ie are some tips to help you keep your makeup in place what ever the season.

1. Primer

Start with a makeup primer. This creates a smooth base for your makeup and helps it adhere better to your skin.

2. Choose Long-Wearing Formulas

Opt for long-wearing or waterproof makeup products. Look for labels like “long-lasting,” “water-resistant,” or “smudge-proof” on your makeup items.

3. Set with Powder

After applying foundation and concealer, set your makeup with a translucent setting powder. This helps absorb excess oils and sets your makeup in place.

4. Waterproof Mascara and Eyeliner

Use waterproof mascara and eyeliner to prevent smudging, especially in the eye area where makeup tends to run easily.

5. Layering Eye Products

If you’re using eyeshadows, consider layering a cream eyeshadow underneath powder eyeshadow to enhance staying power.

6. Use a Setting Spray

Finish your makeup with a setting spray. This helps to set your makeup and prevent it from budging throughout the day.

7. Oil-Free Products

Choose oil-free and non-comedogenic products, especially if you have oily skin. Oil-free formulas are less likely to break down and cause makeup to slide.

8. Blotting Papers

Keep blotting papers with you to absorb excess oil throughout the day. This can help prevent makeup breakdown.

9. Avoid Touching Your Face

Try not to touch your face unnecessarily, as the natural oils from your fingers can cause makeup to smear.

10. Weather Considerations

Adjust your makeup routine based on the weather. In hot and humid conditions, you might need to use more setting products.

11. Layering Lip Products

If you’re wearing lipstick, consider layering a lip liner underneath and topping it with a long-wearing lipstick or lip stain.

12. Keep Cool

If possible, stay in a cool environment, especially during hot weather, to prevent excessive sweating and oil production.

And Finally

Remember that everyone’s skin is different, so you may need to experiment with different products to find what works best for you.

Additionally, consider the specific conditions you’ll be in when applying your makeup to tailor your routine accordingly.