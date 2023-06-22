Simple Ways To Style Black With Blue This Summer

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you great ways to wear black and blue fashion together this summer 2023.

You may have heard that there are certain fashion rules that everyone should follow. And one fashion faux pas that many people have heard of is to never wear black and blue together.

But we say that this advice is outdated. When styled the right way, black and blue can be a classy combination. Keep reading here at Fashion.ie to find out how to wear black and blue this Summer 2023.

Keep Things Subtle

If you are not ready to dive deep into the black and blue waters, we hear you. Trying to break fashion ‘rules’ can sometimes be intimidating. When it comes to trying anything new, why not go slow?

Dip your toes into this trend with your shoes. Specifically, a pair of black heels. They are a wardrobe staple and will look classy with a blue dress. It adds a bit of power to your outfit without making too much of a statement.

Use A Contrasting Colour

How many times have you held up a shirt and questioned if it was black or just a dark blue? Black and navy are not exactly opposites on the colour wheel.

However, throwing a contrasting colour, such as white, will ensure that the black and navy in your outfit stands out. As well as that, it will also make your outfit look sharp and purposeful.

Go For The Pop Of Colour

We are firm believers that every colour goes with black. Additionally, we also believe in the power that a pop of colour gives to your outfit. It can make any outfit go from subtle to superhero in seconds.

When it comes to your working wardrobe, pair a black blazer and trouser combo with a cobalt blue shirt. This unexpected pairing will ensure you stand out from a sea of creams and greys.

Put Your Blue Shade On A Pedestal

A classic way of pairing black and blue together is to use your black colour as a base. This will allow the blue of your outfit to stand out.

However, you do not need to use a bright colour like the last tip to do this. Use black trousers to elongate and lengthen your legs.

Then, you can use a dark blue top to frame your face and draw attention upwards. A win-win all over.

Start Small

If you’re uncomfortable wearing black and navy, try wearing blue jeans with a black top or shoes.

Denim is almost considered a neutral so it’s a no-brainer to pair it with black clothing. Get started with some classic staples. Try adding a navy blazer or cardigan to your wardrobe.

Mixing In

If you re not sure on how to go about mixing black and navy look for pieces that already have these two hues mixed in, such as a skirt or pair of tights.

Be bold with your choices

Don’t shy away from wearing prints or accent colours with navy and black. Navy and black are already both neutrals, so adding in another colour creates dimension and excitement to your look.

Office Wear

When it comes to office attire, you cannot go wrong with a great navy or black suit. But what about mixing the two colours together?

Wearing black and navy in the workplace is not only appropriate but a powerful colour combination that speaks success and achievement.

If you’re unsure on how to wear these two colours in the workplace, start small. A navy suit and black heels is a great choice.

Different Hues

Wearing black and navy together isn’t going to put you in fashion jail. Just make sure to get the right hue. When the blue is strikingly different from the black, it stands out in its own way.

Try not to choose a navy that is too dark that is almost looks black. Alternatively, try not to choose a black that’s too light that it looks grey.

You can create even more interest to your look by playing around with textures. The takeaway here to is play round with colours and fabrics and find what works for you.

Accessories

When it comes to crafting a cohesive outfit, you need accessories. Buy yourself a black and navy handbag so that there is no question you meant to pair these two colours together.

Or pair a black sweater with a navy and black scarf. Adding in those little details will help your outfit come alive.

The main part of your outfit will anchor your look while accessories will help to elevate it. Like with everything else related to fashion, have fun and ply round until you find something that works with your own style.