Latest Fashion Accessories To Own This Summer

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you the latest fashion accessories to have in your wardrobe this Summer 2023.

There is a refreshing combination of classic and bold new trends for your choice of top accessories this year.

From an upgrade on your beloved beret to the return of the noughties wide belt, there are plenty of accessories that are sure to elevate your 2023 wardrobe.

They are sure to inspire you, traditional jewellery such as gold, silver and pearl earrings are all set to get a fresh update.

As mentioned, some of the accessories on this list are renewed staples while others are for the bold fashion lover who is not afraid of risk.

Keep reading here at Fashion.ie for our picks of the top accessories you need to have in your Summer 2023 wardrobe.

Beret With A Net

We have all heard of the beret. Well, why not escape to Paris without leaving your country by adding this update version to your wardrobe in 2023?

For a tailored ensemble like your sundress, the combination of hat and fascinator is an excellent choice.

To help your beret be the star of your outfit, it’s best to keep jewellery and other details to a minimum. This also goes for the shape of your clothes.

To rock this cute look like a real Parisian, place your beret on your head, make sure to cover most of your forehead and an inch behind your ear. Then, pull your beret to one side so that it sits at a slant.

Wide Waist Belts

Yes, early noughties fashion and trends are well and truly back. But this season, it is taking a high fashion turn.

If you want to break up a monochrome outfit or emphasise your beautiful hourglass shape, the wide waist belt is fantastic choice.

And the best part is that there are so many different ways to wear this trend. however, the most popular seems to be with long blazers, cardigans, jumpers and even with dresses that hug your figure.

While any colour of belt will work well with your wardrobe, go with a neutral colour to get the most out of your belt.

Our tops picks are something brown or black so that it goes with most of your wardrobe. This way, you can rock your wide waist belt with your wardrobe all year long.

Purple Handbags

Many people use their accessories to add pops of colour to their outfits and this year is no exception.

For 2023, it is all about embracing pops of colour and what better way to do that than with some jewel tones.

Purple bags in every shape and size look set to dominate your wardrobe and we can see why. They have the power to instantly illuminate any outfit, no matter what other colours you choose to wear with it.

However, try to keep true to the colour wheel for best results. Your purple bag will work best when paired with colours with similar tones such as blue or pink.

As an alternative, you can go with something that is on the complete opposite of the colour spectrum. This could be anything yellow, green or orange.

But if all else fails you, a classic black, grey or white outfit will always be a classy choice. Not to mention it is the perfect outfit to let your purple handbag be the star of the show.

Layered Down Chain Necklaces

We all know as far as jewellery is concerned; we can never have enough chain necklaces. Over the years, they have become a staple in many people’s wardrobe and show no signs of going anywhere this year.

This year, it is all about layers to add dimension and interest to your outfits. Layering multiple necklaces on top of each other can help you create a chic and multidimensional look.

Using a variety of different lengths can give you the illusion of a longer and slimmer neck and looks great with a plunging neckline.

However, if chic and sophistication is not your thing, don’t be afraid of adding some edge to your look.

Adding two necklaces of the same design can bring a touch of punk to any outfit. The reason why your necklace will never go out of style is because it is a classic piece of jewellery that you will be wearing for years to come.

Chunky Platform High Heeled Boots

While high heels will always reign supreme, chunky heels take the front seat every few years. And this year is all about chunky platform high heeled boots. In 2023, be prepared to see a modern distortion on the iconic platforms of the 60s and 70s.

And we are not just talking about your simple ankle boots, either. Boots that go just above your knee and every other design you can think of will be sweep up in this trend this year.

There are some of you who are lovers of 60s fashion and cannot get enough of the go-go boots from the Mod era.

And there are others who absolutely adore Prada’s SS23 styles. Maybe you love both, or something in between.

Whichever one you are, there are so many ways to wear your chunky platform high heeled boots this year. Throw on your trench coat and mini dress to showcase your legs and these bold boots.

Pearl Jewellery

To remind you of something Jackie Kennedy once said, pearls are always appropriate. And this season, pearls are all over the place. It’s all about the cream gems and there are plenty of different ways to add them to your favourite outfits.

For a cute and subtle way to rock the pearl trend, style them into your hair or wear an anklet. And obviously, there is nothing stopping you from wearing them the traditional way such as your earrings or necklaces. For a modern twist, go for a baroque or unique shape.

Coloured Prada Gloves

If you take any interest in keeping up with fashion trends or shows, you will notice that colourful gloves took over the runways of Prada for Fashion Week. And it’s not hard to see why.

These bold and bright gloves can instantly brighten up any ensemble you choose to wear. The most popular way seems to be with anything oversized and other bright shades.

However, we can imagine that they would also work with any monochrome look, jumpers, blouses and anything in between.

Even when the weather is dark and dreary, colour blocking will always lift your spirits and brighten up anyone’s day. So, expect to see all sorts of colourful gloves in 2023.

Head Scarf

Sometimes you want to give of the vibe that you have just spent some time on the Amalfi Coast and this is where your headscarf can come into play.

This retro look has been making waves in the fashion scene for the past few years. It has been worn by the likes of Bella Hadid on holiday and it looks set to continue for 2023.

A classic bandana will work for this look. However, you can take a leaf out of the style book of Grace Kelly and wrap the ends under your chin and tie them at the nape of your neck.

Thanks to the likes of fashion powerhouses of Gucci and Versace, you will find a wide range of different patterns, sizes, and colours in vintage shops.

Anything Green

Maybe inspired by the world around us and taking a leaf out of the Y2K aesthetic, green is that one shade that will be all over the place in 2023.

From neon shades, to neutral tones to olive hues, there are any ways to incorporate green into your 2023 wardrobe.

Now, we are not saying you need to rush out and deck yourself head to toe in everything green. Although some people might be into that.

But for others, you might want to start small. You can keep things casual with a lime tote bag.

Or maybe sport a micro bag for an editorial feel. Why not put your best foot forward with a pair of emerald shoes?

Strappy heels or chunky boots are excellent choices.

Make them platform high heeled boots and you’re combining two trends into one. Don’t be afraid of mixing and playing around with different shades of green in the one outfit.

Wear a pair of funky glasses, jewellery or a hat. There are so many different options available when it comes to green, you are going to want to try them all.

Statement Gold Hoop Earrings

There are only a handful of statement pieces of jewellery that everyone should own. And a pair of gold hoop earrings is one of them. Both effortless and timeless, your gold hoop earrings will suit any occasion and go with everything in your wardrobe.

For your SS2023 wardrobe, it is all about taking it up a notch and making a statement. Embellishments, chains, twists and even logos will make every pair of gold earrings unique. From your pyjamas to your ballgown, they will work with everything you’ve got.