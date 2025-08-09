Jewellery and Accessories Trends Autumn/Winter 2025

As the crisp air settles in and the leaves begin to turn, Autumn/Winter 2025 brings with it a bold, expressive, and eclectic approach to jewellery and accessories.

This season, styling is all about personal expression, mixing vintage nostalgia with modern minimalism, and embracing statement pieces that elevate even the most understated outfit.

Here at Fashion.ie, is our comprehensive guide how to style jewellery and accessories to make the most of the trends for Autumn/Winter 2025.

From statement earrings and layered chains to leather gloves and brooches, we’ll cover how to curate a look that feels fresh, fashionable, and uniquely yours.

1. Overview of A/W 2025 Accessory Trends

Before diving into styling specifics, it’s helpful to understand the overarching accessory trends defining this season:

Key Jewellery Trends:

Chunky chains and cuffs – Oversized pieces with sculptural flair

– Oversized pieces with sculptural flair Mismatched earrings – Asymmetry adds an edge

– Asymmetry adds an edge Bold brooches – Back in fashion with a modern twist

– Back in fashion with a modern twist Layered pearls – Classic with a twist; think imperfect, organic shapes

– Classic with a twist; think imperfect, organic shapes Statement rings – Especially with coloured stones or textured metals

Key Accessories Trends:

Leather everything – Gloves, belts, headbands, and clutches in buttery leather

– Gloves, belts, headbands, and clutches in buttery leather Opera gloves – Long, dramatic gloves are making a comeback

– Long, dramatic gloves are making a comeback Oversized scarves – Cosy, chunky knits or plaid wool

– Cosy, chunky knits or plaid wool Berets & structured hats – A nod to vintage French fashion

– A nod to vintage French fashion Retro sunglasses – Think 70s oversized or 90s micro-frames

2. Layering Jewellery: The Art of Elevation

Layering jewellery is an art form in A/W 2025. It’s about mixing materials, metals, and styles to create an intentional yet effortless look.

Necklaces

Start with a choker or collar necklace, especially in leather, velvet, or metal.

Add a medium-length chain, possibly with a locket or geometric pendant

Top it off with a longline pendant or bead necklace to elongate the silhouette.

Fashion Tip: Stick to a tonal palette (all gold, all silver, or all blackened metal) for cohesion, or introduce one contrasting element for an intentional pop.

Rings

Ring stacking is still in—especially with chunky signets, textured bands, and coloured enamel.

Consider styling 3–5 rings per hand, mixing bold statement rings with dainty bands.

This trend works best with minimalist clothing, letting your hands speak volumes.

Earrings

Mismatched earrings are one of the biggest jewellery trends this season.

Wear a statement drop earring on one side and a stud or hoop on the other.

Ear cuffs and climbers add texture without the need for multiple piercings.

If you prefer a symmetrical look, go for sculptural hoops or chunky drop earrings in resin or hammered metal.

3. Statement Pieces: Less Outfit, More Accessory

When it comes to accessories this season, statement pieces do the heavy lifting. Think of them as the main event, not just supporting acts.

Statement Necklaces

Pair a large sculptural or crystal necklace with a simple turtleneck or crew neck knit.

Go maximalist by wearing over bold prints, letting the clash create high fashion drama.

Statement Earrings

Style with slicked-back hair or a messy bun to give earrings a stage.

Match metals with other accessories like belt buckles or bag chains for a polished look.

Bold Belts

Cinch oversized coats or knit dresses with chunky leather belts, especially with ornate buckles.

Corset belts are trending again, giving a Victorian-meets-modern vibe.

Experiment with chain belts over wide-leg trousers or layered skirts.

4. The Return of the Brooch

Once seen as old-fashioned, brooches are experiencing a major revival in 2025.

How to Style Brooches:

Pin a brooch on the lapel of your coat or blazer—especially effective on textured fabrics like tweed or wool.

Use a cluster of smaller brooches for a DIY-couture feel.

Brooches can also be styled on berets, scarves, or even bags for a personalised twist.

Vintage or heirloom brooches pair well with minimalist outfits—let them tell a story.

5. Accessorising Outerwear: Make It the Main Event

Outerwear is a huge part of your style statement in colder months, and accessories can elevate it further.

Scarves

Think oversized, chunky, and luxurious—wool, cashmere, or mohair.

Style tip: Layer a chunky scarf over one shoulder only, cinched with a belt.

Experiment with layered scarves, mixing textures (a silk scarf under a wool one) for contrast.

Gloves

Opera-length gloves in leather or velvet add drama to sleeveless coats or cape-style outerwear.

Short leather gloves in bold colours (burgundy, emerald, cobalt) are perfect for city-chic styling.

Fingerless knits are also making a comeback—pair with stacked rings for visual intrigue.

Hats

Berets are in—especially in felt, leather, or embellished styles.

For a streetwear edge, consider structured caps with minimalist logos or wide-brimmed wool hats.

If your coat is simple, go bold with a statement hat; if your coat is patterned or oversized, keep hats minimal.

6. Balancing Jewellery with Your Outfit

Styling jewellery in colder seasons comes with a challenge: layers of clothing often obscure the pieces. Here’s how to make jewellery work with autumn/winter outfits:

With Turtlenecks

Layered necklaces or chunky chokers work beautifully over the fabric.

Earrings should be bold enough to peek through or contrast with the knit.

Coats and Jackets

Focus on brooches, bold earrings, or scarves to bring personality.

Bangles and cuffs can peek out under wide sleeves for a subtle touch.

With Knitwear

Gold or brass jewellery contrasts nicely with warm wool textures.

Try earthy stones like amber, tiger’s eye, or onyx to complement autumn tones.

7. Matching Metals and Materials

Gone are the days when gold and silver couldn’t mix. A/W 2025 embraces metal mixing but there’s still a way to do it right.

Combine gold and silver only if the pieces share a similar design language (e.g., minimalistic, chunky, or sculptural).

Use one dominant metal, then add one or two accent pieces in the contrasting tone.

Consider textures—brushed, hammered, and oxidised finishes add depth.

Materials beyond metals are also gaining traction: Resin, ceramic, glass beads, and semi-precious stones feature in many statement pieces.

Sustainability-conscious jewellery made from recycled materials or vintage finds is on-trend and meaningful.

8. Colour Play: Accessorising with Autumn Palettes

This season’s colour palette includes rich tones like olive green, burgundy, espresso brown, charcoal, deep navy, and pops of copper, amber, and mustard.

Styling Tips:

Pair neutral outfits with jewellery in warm-toned metals like gold, bronze, and copper.

Add contrast through coloured stones—green malachite with navy, amethyst with brown, or ruby red with camel tones.

Scarves and gloves in contrasting or complementary hues elevate monochrome outfits.

9. Bags and Footwear: Your Accessory Anchors

Though not jewellery, bags and shoes are still key accessories and should complement your jewellery styling.

Bags

Mini bags and oversized totes dominate—both ends of the spectrum are in.

Opt for bags with metal accents that mirror your jewellery tone.

Structured top-handle bags pair well with vintage-style brooches or pearl jewellery.

Footwear

Match your shoes subtly to jewellery through hardware detailing or colour accents.

Knee-high boots in leather or suede work well with statement rings and layered necklaces.

Loafers with chain details can tie into your overall metal motif.

10. Styling for Different Occasions

Here’s how to tailor your accessory styling for various settings this season:

For Work.

Stick with polished, minimal jewellery—stud earrings, thin cuffs, or simple pendant necklaces.

Add subtle glamour with a brooch on a blazer or structured leather handbag.

For Casual Days

For Casual Days Try chunky rings, layered chains, and bold earrings with knits or denim.

A slouchy beanie, oversized scarf, and hoop earrings can transform even a basic coat.

For Evenings

Bring the drama—opera gloves, crystal drop earrings, layered pearls, and metallic clutches.

Mix materials for depth—velvet, leather, and metal all at once.

Final Thoughts: Personal Style First

While trends offer inspiration, your personal style should always come first. Autumn/Winter 2025 is about expressive, intentional accessor