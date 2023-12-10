How to Style your Maxi Dress at Christmas

Styling a maxi dress for Christmas can be a fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday season. Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some tips to help you create a stylish Christmas look with your maxi dress.

Most Popular Types of Maxi Dress Designs

Maxi dresses come in various styles and designs, catering to different fashion preferences and occasions. Here are some popular types of maxi dresses:

1. Bohemian Maxi Dress

Features loose, flowy fabrics.

Often includes floral prints, embroidery, and tassel details.

Typically has a relaxed and comfortable fit.

2. Wrap Maxi Dress

Characterised by a wrap-around style that ties at the waist.

Offers a flattering silhouette with a V-neckline.

Adjustable and versatile, suitable for various body types.

3. Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Bardot Dresses highlight the shoulders and neckline.

Can be both casual and formal, depending on the fabric and design.

Offers a feminine and romantic look.

4. Strapless Maxi Dress

Lacks shoulder straps, providing a sleek and elegant appearance.

Suitable for warm weather or formal occasions.

5. High-Low Maxi Dress

Features a hemline that is shorter in the front and longer in the back.

Adds a touch of drama and is great for showcasing footwear.

6. Tiered Maxi Dress

Incorporates multiple layers or tiers of fabric.

Creates a voluminous and playful look.

7. Bodycon Maxi Dress

Fitted and body-hugging throughout the entire length.

Emphasizes the natural curves of the body.

8. Mermaid Maxi Dress

Fitted through the bodice and hips, then flares out at the bottom.

Resembles a mermaid tail, providing a glamorous and formal look.

9. Casual Maxi Dress

Made from comfortable and breathable fabrics like cotton or jersey.

Perfect for everyday wear or relaxed occasions.

10. Printed Maxi Dress

Features various prints such as stripes, polka dots, or geometric patterns.

Adds visual interest and can be versatile for different occasions.

11. Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Ideal for warm weather

Allows for easy layering with jackets or cardigans in cooler temperatures.

12. Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Ties or fastens around the neck.

Highlights the shoulders and back, providing a stylish and modern look.

13. One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Features only one shoulder strap, creating an asymmetrical and chic appearance.

14. Empire Waist Maxi Dress

Has a high waistline just below the bust.

Flows down into a loose and flowing skirt.

These are just a few examples, and maxi dresses can come in countless variations, blending elements from different styles to create unique and fashionable looks.

How to Style your Maxi Dress at Christmas

What your style of maxi dress you choose, let’s show you some helpful hints how to style your own maxi dress this festive season.

1. Consider the Right Fabric

Opt for fabrics that are appropriate for the season, such as velvet, satin, or sequins. These materials can add a touch of elegance and warmth to your Christmas outfit.

2. Blend in with Festive Colours

Embrace the Christmas colour palette by choosing a maxi dress in traditional holiday colours such as red, green, gold, or deep jewel tones. These colours will instantly give your outfit a festive vibe.

3. Accessorise Carefully

Belt it : Define your waist with a festive belt. This can add structure to the dress and create a more polished look.

: Define your waist with a festive belt. This can add structure to the dress and create a more polished look. Statement Jewellery : Add some sparkle with statement jewellery like a chunky necklace or a pair of statement earrings.

: Add some sparkle with statement jewellery like a chunky necklace or a pair of statement earrings. Clutch or Handbag: Choose a clutch or handbag in a complementary colour to complete your ensemble.

4. Add a Layer with a Cardigan or Shawl

If the weather is chilly, consider adding a warm cardigan or a shawl. Look for pieces with festive patterns or textures to enhance the holiday theme.

5. Appropriate Footwear

Boots : Knee-high or ankle boots can add a stylish and practical touch, especially if it’s cold outside.

: Knee-high or ankle boots can add a stylish and practical touch, especially if it’s cold outside. Heels: If you’re going for a more formal look, consider wearing heels. Classic black or metallic heels can complement your maxi dress.

6. Hairstyle Choices

Updo : Consider an elegant updo like a bun or a chignon for a more formal appearance.

: Consider an elegant updo like a bun or a chignon for a more formal appearance. Curls or Waves: Soft curls or waves can add a touch of romance to your look.

7. Look Towards Festive Makeup

Bold Lips : Opt for a bold red or berry lip colour to enhance the festive feel.

: Opt for a bold red or berry lip colour to enhance the festive feel. Shimmer and Glitter: Incorporate a bit of shimmer or glitter in your eyeshadow or highlighter for a glamorous touch.

8. Opt for a Themed Dress

If you’re feeling particularly festive, you might choose a maxi dress with a Christmas-themed pattern, such as snowflakes, reindeer, or holly.

And Finally

Remember to choose accessories and elements that complement the overall style of your maxi dress and make you feel comfortable and confident.

Whether you’re celebrating with family or attending a holiday party, these tips can help you create a stylish and festive Christmas look.