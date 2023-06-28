How To Rock The T-Shirt Look This Summer

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you great ways to style women’s t-shirts this summer 2023.

Every person has a least one hanging around in the back of their wardrobe. They are cosy, comfortable and one of the few fashion pieces that look good on everyone. Yes, we are talking about the iconic fashion piece that is your basic t-shirt.

Whether you wear them to the gym, running errands or just to sleep, you now that your trusty tee will always have your back. And you do not have to worry about your tee ever going out of style.

But sadly, many lovers of fashion often bash the humble t-shirts for being a little boring. And we can kind of see why.

After all, if you wear a fashion pieces all the time, it might be hard to keep things looking fresh.

But the fact of the matter is that the t-shirt are extremely simple pieces.

And while this might be a little boring to some people, there is a reason why your t-shirt is a classic wardrobe staple. If you want to know how to make your basic tee look more stylish, keep on reading for our tips.

Why You Need To Own A T-Shirt?

Your t-shirts are the foundation of anyone’s wardrobe. And if they aren’t, they really should be. They are the perfect combination of comfort and simplicity and can be worn in a variety of different ways. One of the main reasons why the t-shirt is so loved by many is because it is so versatile.

It is ideal for layering in the cold winter months and is equally chic and cosy as part of your summer wardrobe.

From the classic combo of jeans and a cute top to wearing one with our maxi skirt, your t-shirt is one of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe.

And while we know that fashion trends come and go, what makes the t-shirt so appealing is that it will never go out of style.

Worn by style icons such as James Dean to Kim K, your plain tee has been a fashion wardrobe staple for decades.

Use Your Jewellery To Make A Statement

One of the biggest problems when it comes to your t-shirt is that they can appear to be a bit boring. They can look a little casual to be a part of anything other than your casual wardrobe.

So, how exactly can you add a bit of excitement to your basic t-shirt outfit? With your statement jewellery of course.

Sometimes, all you need to make your basic t-shirt wearable to a coffee shop date to lunch with friends is jewellery that makes a statement.

But, in order to do this, you need to take into consideration the neckline of the t-shirt you are going to wear. They should work together and not clash in any way.

If the neckline of your t-shirt is on the low side, you can try layering a chunky pendant over it. And for your scoop necklines, shorter floral necklaces that rest just above your shirt’s necklines work best.

When In Doubt, Go With Something Oversized

In case you have not heard, oversized fashion is a big trend that is not going anywhere. And an oversized t-shirt is perhaps the most versatile item you can have in your wardrobe.

It’s best to have a variety of these tees in your collection as well as their fitted counterparts. When it comes to creating an eye-catching outfit that turns heads, oversized will be easier to work with than fitted.

And one of the best things about your oversized tee is that it is so easy to get away with wearing leggings.

Or if it is long enough to reach your thigh, you can also get away with wearing an oversized t-shirt as a dress. Just slip on some ankle boots or heels and you’re all set.

Use Your Shoes To Dress Up Your Look

You might think that because your shoes are far away from your t-shirt, that they are not worth fussing over. However, you could not be more wrong!

Ever part of your outfit is important. Remember, the smallest details can make or break your fashion look. so, wearing the right shoes will instantly dress up your basic t-shirt and stop your outfit from looking too lazy.

Your shoes are a magical part of any fashion look. And their magic will not disappoint when it comes to transforming the vibe of your outfit.

But the shoes you wear with your t-shirt should depend on the rest of your look as well. Heels are always a good choice as they offset the casual vibes of your t-shirt.

They also add an instant streamline finish to your outfit. So, dress up your t-shirt and cut offs with some blocked heels. You can also pair your skinny jeans and t-shirt with ankle boots for some texture and interest.

Your Jeans Are Classic For A Reason

Is there more of an iconic pairing in fashion history that your plain t-shirt and pair of jeans? We can’t think of any. Your jeans and t-shirt are a classic combo for a reason and the power they hold should not be underestimated.

Everyone from fashion beginners to fashion aficionados have at one time or another worn jeans with a t-shirt. While both of these pieces are comfortable and cute, they are unstoppable when you wear them together.

When it comes to this classic combo, the only thing that you need to remember is that your jeans should add some interest to your look. but with so many different styles of jeans available nowadays, you are truly spoilt for choice.

So, you can opt for something distressed, embroidered or another detail that will bring some balance to your solid t-shirt.

And if your jeans are on the simple side, you can just cuff them at the bottom for some needed texture.

Don’t Be Afraid To Be Professional

There are some people out there who resign to wearing their t-shirts with only their casual wardrobe. However, you could be missing out on creating a stylish working outfit.

Yes. Believe it or not, you can wear your basic tee to events where you need to look a little formal. This could be anything from a business event to just a normal day at the office.

The best way to keep your t-shirt looking professional is to keep your outfit simple. This means that your tee should be a chic and neutral colour.

Top neutral colours that work for everyone are black, navy or white. And make sure that the neckline that you go with is not too low.

You can then tuck your t-shirt into a pair of dark denim jeans and throw on a blazer. Finish the look off with some heels and you have got yourself a sophisticated and professional outfit. Perfect for your working wardrobe.

A Jacket Is Your Tee’s Best Friend

Much like your basic t-shirts, your wardrobe is also not complete without some outerwear. And what other classic outerwear piece is there than your jacket?

Sometimes, all your basic t-shirt needs to spice things up is a bit of good old fashioned layering.

Your jacket or simple cover up will work wonders in adding a bit of interest to your casual fashion look.

So, have fun. Try to experiment with different lengths and materials. Your jacket can be a great way of adding an interesting texture to your outfit.

You can try layering a cropped leather jacket with a longer tee and play around with proportions. Or you can match a chunky piece of knitwear over your t-shirt for a comfortable and snug outfit.

Remember, you should make sure that the choice of jacket and t-shirt show off and work with your body shape. This way, you are not lost to a sea of excess fabric.

Make It A Foundation Of Your Outfit

Although your tee is a classic piece to have in your wardrobe, it does not have to be the focal point of your outfit. And unless you are keeping things simple, it probably shouldn’t be.

So, do not be afraid of wearing your basic tee with more interesting pieces that make a statement and complete your look.

Your t-shirts work well when they form the foundation of your fashion look. And the main reasons why they are so loved are because they are versatile, comfortable and simple to style.

But do not make the mistake of thinking that your basic tee will sap all of the intrigue out of your ensemble. As we’ve said, they can be the perfect partner for your statement wardrobe pieces.

So take advantage of your basic tee collection when you have unique pieces in your wardrobe that you do not know how to style.

Your t-shirt will also help these pieces from looking too busy. Pairing your basic tee with some embroidered jeans will let your denim be the star of the show. Or you can tie your t-shirt and layer it over your maxi dress for a cute boho outfit.