How to Choose The Perfect Wrap Dress

Here at Fashion.ie, we look at things to consider when choosing the right wrap dress for your figure.

It does not matter what body type you have, we all need a wrap dress in our lives. It is one of the few pieces that looks good on everyone and flatters everyone’s figure.

But with so many cuts, designs and prints, you need to choose the perfect wrap dress that works for you.

And it all comes down to knowing your body. When it comes to your clothes, knowing what works for your shape can make all the difference in how you look. Keep on reading to find out why a wrap dress belongs in your 2023 wardrobe.

What Is The Wrap Dress?

You have the iconic fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg to thank for the wrap dress, who created the classic dress in the 70s.

Basically, the dress is a single-piece dress with a three-panel design. It includes as inner and outer panel, with a belt or snap to tie the two together.

And the reason why it is so loved by so many people is because it follows your body. it is an effortless dress that conceals and highlights what you want it to. It has become a symbol of femininity, empowerment and is a wardrobe essential.

Why The Wrap Dress Looks Good On Everyone?

When your body changes, most dresses do not give you much wiggle room. However, when it comes to your wrap dress, you can customise it with your figure.

It doesn’t matter if you are petite, tall, curvy and slim, there is a wrap dress out there that works for you. As your wrap dress is adjustable, you can wear them as loose or as tight as you like.

And, as the tie is usually on the side, it can accommodate a few inches if your weight fluctuates.

But if you want to know what wrap dress truly works for you, you need to know your body type. Which brings us onto our next point.

Let’s Talk About Body Types

When you know your body type, you can choose clothes that look super flattering and show off your best feature.

The aim to dressing well is all about balance and good proportions. When you determine your body type, you will be able to tell what type of wrap dress works for you.

What Is The Best Type Of Wrap Dress For Each Body Type?

Any dress that accentuates your best features while flattering your figure is always a good thing. This is why a wrap dress works for everyone. If you want to know the best wrap dress that works for your body type, keep on reading.

Best Wrap Dress For An Apple Body Shape?

Those of you with an apple body shape have a heavier top half than bottom. So, you might have a big bust and broad shoulders. The goal here is to minimise your midsection by highlighting your legs and neck.

Go for wrap dresses that have a scoop styles, boat necks or even plunging necklines. They will draw attention to your upper body.

Straps and cap sleeves can cut across your shoulders and might not look flattering. Long sleeves or even three-quarter-length ones are flattering and more comfortable.

Best Wrap Dress For Hourglass Figures?

Are your curvy with a tiny waist? You have an hourglass figure. This body type is the most balanced out of all of them with a proportioned top and bottom half.

The reason why wrap dresses work well with an hourglass figure is that they flatter your curves without restricting them.

As your goal is to highlight your curves and not hide them, you need to emphasise your waist. Soft flowing lines and a well-fitted style work best here.

When it comes to patterns and design, simple and solid colours are the way to go. Bold prints can hide your figure instead of highlighting it.

Best Wrap Dress For A Pear Body Shape?

A pear body shape has all of the fullness on the bottom half. So, your thighs and bottom will look bigger than your upper body.

The goal here is to elongate your figure and accentuate your top half. Long sleeves can work as they give a more balanced look and give your torso more volume. The same goes for decorative necklines.

Best Wrap Dress For A Rectangle Body Shape?

If you have a rectangular body shape, you might not have much definition at your waist. The goal here is to create the illusion of curves and the wrap dress is the perfect way to do that.

You should aim to create an impression of a waistline, which will reduce the boxiness of your figure. Both wide and narrow V necklines work as they can create curves on your torso.

Ruffles, bows and embellishments can also be a great way of creating some extra volume. To add some softness and femininity to your outfit, go for fabrics like silk, lace or something lightweight.

Best Wrap Dress For Inverted Triangle?

When it comes to inverted triangle body shapes, your shoulders will be your broadest part. And the rest of your features will appear slimmer going down your body.

When your body shape looks like an inverted triangle, you need to aim to add more shape to your bottom half. This will balance out your figure and make you look slimmer, creating a more hourglass shape.

So, with that in mind, V necklines is the best neckline for this particular body shape. Wrap dresses in soft jersey fabrics are perfect for giving the illusion of an hourglass shape.

They balance out your body and draw the eyes to your waist. However, try not to go too short. Otherwise, you will emphasise your top-heavy figure.

Best Wrap Dress For An Oval Body Shape?

When you have a body that is oval in shape, your bust and abdomen will be larger than the rest of your body. Your hips will appear narrow and your midsection will typically look full.

As your body is soft and round, your goal is to add structure, especially on your top half.

When it comes to your clothes, draw attention away from your tummy and waist area. To do this, go big with your prints. Small ones will not do. Large floral or geometric prints will flatter your figure and shape.

As well as prints, it’s best to stick to fabrics that have some weight. Think heavy cotton, wool, muslin.

They have more of a natural structure and will not draw much attention to the middle part of your body.