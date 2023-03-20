Choosing Underwear To Suit Your Body Shape

One of the many important things to remember when underwear shopping is to know your proper size.

Measuring your waist and hip size before you go shopping is extremely important given not all brands have the same size chart.

Each lingerie or fashion brand have their own different sizes. These are based on their own style and type or garment.

Here at Fashion.ie, we look at simple ways to help you choose underwear to ladies underwear to compliment your body shape.

Whenever you think of underwear, you might think of comfort or style. Or maybe you are one of the many people who choose their underwear based on occasion.

Whether you have more of a basic style when it comes to your underwear or want to go with something sexy, it is important you work with your body shape. Which most people do not.

Choosing the right underwear for your body can be a bit of a challenge, so you need to be careful. Not only can choosing the wrong ladies underwear highlight your insecurities, it can also be uncomfortable.

If you want to know how to choose the best underwear for your body shape this Spring 2023, keep on reading for our tips.

What Are The Main Types Of Underwear?

Before we take a look at what underwear type will suit you the best, you need to know the different styles and what they do for your body.

As most people shop for underwear based on name, we are going to take you through the most common types of underwear styles.

Comfortable Fitting Briefs

Your briefs are the most traditional and common of the underwear styles. They are typically high rise and insanely comfortable.

But because they give you the most coverage, they can often be referred to as the ‘granny panty’.

Bikini Type Pants

The cutest and most admired of underwear styles, bikinis are the most delicate and do not bring out the best of most body types.

And since they are low cut, they offer you less coverage when compared to other underwear styles.

Boy Shorts

If you are familiar with volleyball, these are the types of shorts that they wear. they have low leg openings but there is both low and high rise types available. If you choose underwear purely based on comfort, high rise boy shorts are the way to go.

Comfy Hipsters

These are usually somewhere between two different underwear types: bikinis and boy shorts. While they do have more coverage than your bikini, they do not have as much coverage than your boy shorts. And they usually fall somewhere below your naval.

Cheeky Undies

Cheeky underwear have a low rise and typically tend to be open at the back, which gives you less coverage. You do have to be careful with these when it comes to your body shape as they do not favour most people’s figures.

Thongs

By their definition, thongs are usually a type of underwear that has a larger front and a small back triangle connected with a band. This could be thick or thin and there could be little to no cheek coverage.

Apple Body Shape

While it is common for many curvy people to have an apply body shape, you can be any size. Even when you are slim, you might still have a protruding stomach.

Since the apple body shape typically has a rounded stomach, it is crucial that you choose high waisted underwear such as high rise briefs or high rise boy shorts.

You might also find that your bottom is on the flat side so you also need to go with underwear that does not have excess fabric at the back.

This will help you avoid having excess fabric that shows when you wear tight trousers. If that’s the case, you can go for some high rise underwear that also is cut at the leg.

And when it comes to the fashion underwear styles you should be avoiding, just don’t go with anything low rise.

These can make you look shapeless as your tummy area will start to protrude. Also, you should avoid underwear that falls below your naval as these can make your stomach pop out.

Hourglass Body Shape

Although you have the most coveted of all the body types, things can be challenging when it comes to choosing underwear.

Hipsters are the ideal choice for hourglass body shapes as they combine both boy shorts and bikinis. This will give you more coverage and style.

Also, lace underwear with high cuts on the legs will work well with your body. And this gives you more designs to choose from and play around with.

As many hourglass figures have a longer rise, high waisted briefs can be incredibly comfortable.

Pear Body Shape

When it comes to the best underwear for a pear body shape, the key is to choose something that accommodates your small waist, big hips and thick thighs.

And if this sounds impossible, we assure you there is the perfect underwear out there for your body shape.

If you have a pear body shape with a long waist, briefs can be a good option as they give you more coverage than your bikini or cheeky styles.

However, if you do not have a long waist, you can try experimenting with the different hipster styles of underwear available.

You can go with different colours to make you feel stylish while you rock the right underwear for your body shape.

And while you might be tempted to wear boy shorts, they are not the best choice for you. Not only will they cause strains as your hips are large, they will probably feel restrictive on your thighs. And since they are long, they might be noticeable when you wear trousers.

Rectangle Body Shape

Having a rectangle body shape means that your body goes straight up and down. You might also have little to no definition in your waist.

And when it comes to rectangle body shapes, you might also find that they tend to have a shorter rise.

But the good news is that you have no restrictions when it comes to underwear. So, you can go for something that has a low rise and gives you little less coverage, such as bikini.

They will give you the comfort you look for in your underwear while still allowing you to feel sexy.

Cheeky is another great option as they also give you less coverage and you do not have to worry about your panty lines being visible.

When it comes to the underwear style you should avoid, please do not wear anything too full coverage or with too much fabric at the back of your hips.

There will be visible panty lines when you wear your trousers and they will not look good.

Inverted Triangle Body Shape

If you have an inverted triangle body shape, chances are you have narrow hips and little definition in the waist.

When it comes to the right underwear for you, boy shorts are a huge plus but getting the right size is important. You should make sure that they are comfortable as this will make you feel good when you wear them.

Alternatively, you can also try rocking some bikini styles or cheeky as they can give you less coverage. And as long as you get the right size, there won’t be any visible panty lines.

It is best if you avoid underwear that gives you full coverage, such as boy shorts or braves. These will make your bottom look flat as there will be a lot of excess fabric.

Muffin Top

Regardless of your body type or what shape you are in, anyone can have a muffin top. It is super common that you can get midriffs when you have gained a little weight.

However, it is also possible when you choose the wrong underwear for your body type. While a lot of people go through this, having some knowledge of underwear can help to solve this problem.

The best underwear to go with are ones that have full coverage. Seriously, they will be the best option to go with for your muffin top.

Underwear that is full coverage will cover your belly that is extended horizontally over the waistband of your trousers.

High rise underwear will be your saviour and help you to take care of your low handles.

And if you want to know what types of underwear to avoid completely, bikinis and cheeky are not for you.

This is due to them having a low rise which can make your muffin top look more visible. And when you slip on a pair of trousers, this will draw attention to your waist area and not do you any good.

Long Waist

When it comes to finding the right underwear, having a long waist can be a bit of a pain. First and foremost, since your rise is on the long side, you need to pay close attention to the rise of your underwear.

This is important as the right underwear will help to accommodate your body shape.

Because you have a long rise, you should go with underwear that has a high rise.

And traditional briefs will be one of the most comfortable pieces of underwear you own.

This is due to the fact that they offer you full coverage and cover your naval while leaving no room for discomfort.

But if you are looking for something with added comfort and a better finish, you can also try underwear that has a high cut at the leg.

Also, some thongs might be able to work with your long waist. Basically, you will want to avoid anything with a low rise such as a bikini, cheeky or hipster.