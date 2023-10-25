12 Ways How to Style Loafers During Winter

Styling loafers during the winter can be both chic and practical. Loafers are traditionally considered a warm-weather shoe, but with a few adjustments, you can make them suitable for colder months. Here at Fashion.ie, see the latest ways how to style loafers during winter.

What are Loafer Shoes?

Loafers are a type of slip-on shoe that is typically low-cut and lacks laces or fastenings.

They are known for their casual and comfortable design, making them a popular choice for both men and women. Loafers are versatile and can be worn in various settings, from casual to semi-formal.

Key characteristics of loafers include.

Slip-on design : Loafers are easy to put on and take off because they don’t have laces or buckles. This slip-on style is one of their defining features.

: Loafers are easy to put on and take off because they don’t have laces or buckles. This slip-on style is one of their defining features. Low-cut : Loafers typically have a low-cut design, which means they do not cover the ankle. Some variations may have a slightly higher cut or incorporate a strap across the instep.

: Loafers typically have a low-cut design, which means they do not cover the ankle. Some variations may have a slightly higher cut or incorporate a strap across the instep. Moccasin-inspired : Many loafers draw inspiration from moccasin-style shoes, featuring a stitched seam that runs around the front and sides of the shoe.

: Many loafers draw inspiration from moccasin-style shoes, featuring a stitched seam that runs around the front and sides of the shoe. Minimal decoration : Loafers often have minimal ornamentation, although some styles may have decorative elements such as tassels, metal accents, or horse bit details.

: Loafers often have minimal ornamentation, although some styles may have decorative elements such as tassels, metal accents, or horse bit details. Various materials: Loafers can be made from a variety of materials, including leather, suede, canvas, and synthetic materials. The choice of material can significantly impact the formality of the shoe.

There are several popular styles of loafers, including penny loafers, tassel loafers, and horse bit loafers, each with its own unique design elements.

Loafers are suitable for a wide range of outfits and occasions, from business casual attire to more relaxed, everyday wear.

Popular Types of Loafer Shoes Trending in 2023

Ladies’ loafers come in various styles and designs to suit different preferences and occasions. Here are some popular types of ladies’ loafers:

1. Penny Loafers

Penny loafers are classic and timeless. They feature a strip of leather across the top of the shoe with a small slot or “penny” holder, which is the origin of their name. They are typically made of leather and can be worn casually or in more formal settings.

2. Tassel Loafers

Tassel loafers have decorative tassels on the front of the shoe. They add a touch of elegance and are often considered a more sophisticated choice, suitable for business-casual or dressier outfits.

3. Bit Loafers

Bit loafers have a metal ornament (usually a decorative bar or “bit”) across the front, often resembling a horse’s bit. These are typically seen as a more stylish and upscale option.

4. Moccasin Loafers

Moccasin loafers are characterized by their soft and comfortable construction. They often have a single piece of leather that wraps around the foot, providing a flexible and comfortable fit. These are great for casual wear.

5. Espadrille Loafers

Espadrille loafers combine the classic loafer design with an espadrille sole, typically made from jute or rope. They are perfect for a relaxed and summery look.

6. Driving Loafers

Driving loafers are designed for, as the name suggests, driving. They have a rubber sole with nubs or pebbled treads for good grip on the pedals. They’re also popular for their comfort and casual style.

7. Ghillie Loafers

Ghillie loafers have a lace-up design that is often associated with traditional Scottish and Irish footwear.

8. Lug Sole Loafers

These loafers have a chunky, lug sole for added traction and a more rugged appearance. They are suitable for outdoor activities or as a fashion statement in casual settings.

9. Loafer Mules

Loafer mules combine the ease of mules with the design of loafers. They lack a back, making them easy to slip on and off. They are great for a casual, chic look.

10. Embellished Loafers

These loafers come with various embellishments like studs, rhinestones, or embroidery, adding a touch of glamour or uniqueness to the design. Wear them to make a fashion statement.

11. Fur-lined Loafers

These loafers feature a warm and cosy fur lining, making them perfect for the colder months. They add comfort and style to your winter outfits.

12. Velvet Loafers

Velvet loafers are a more luxurious and elegant option. They are often seen at formal events or as part of evening wear.

The choice of loafers depends on the occasion, personal style, and comfort. You can find these loafers in various materials, including leather, suede, fabric, and synthetic materials, catering to a wide range of tastes and budgets.

How to Style Loafers During Winter 2023

Now you know all about the wonderful loafer shoe, let’s show you simple ways to style them this winter 2023

1. Choose the Right Loafers

Opt for loafers made of warm and durable materials, such as leather, suede, or even weatherproof options. These materials offer better protection against cold and moisture.

2. Wear Warm Socks

Invest in quality, thick socks to keep your feet warm. Wool, cashmere, or thermal socks are excellent choices. Make sure your socks complement your outfit and look good with your loafers.

3. Tuck in Your Pants

Tucking your pants into your loafers can create a clean and polished look while preventing cold air from entering. This works well with both dress trousers and jeans.

4. Cuffed Pants

If you prefer not to tuck your pants, cuffing them slightly can be a stylish alternative. Cuffs can help show off your loafers and add a touch of personality to your outfit.

5. Layering

Consider wearing multiple layers to keep yourself warm. Adding a warm sweater, cardigan, or blazer to your outfit can help you stay comfortable in chilly weather.

6. Accessorise

Incorporate winter accessories like scarves, gloves, and hats to complete your look and stay warm. These accessories can add style and functionality to your outfit.

7. Bootcut or Flared Jeans

If you like a more casual look, opt for bootcut or flared jeans that cover your loafers slightly. This style is warm and keeps your ankles covered.

8. Experiment with Loafer Styles

Loafers come in various styles, from classic penny loafers to more contemporary designs. Choose a style that fits your personal taste and the occasion, whether it’s a formal event or a casual day out.

9. Keep an Eye on Weather

Make sure to check the weather forecast before heading out. If it’s particularly wet or snowy, consider weather-resistant loafers or other more appropriate footwear.

10. Protect Your Loafers

Apply a water-repellent spray or wax to protect your loafers from water and salt stains. Regularly clean and condition your shoes to maintain their appearance and longevity.

11. Consider Loafer Boots

Some brands offer loafers with a higher cut, resembling ankle boots. These can provide extra warmth and protection while maintaining the loafers’ style.

12. Mix and Match

Don’t be afraid to experiment with your outfits.Remember that comfort and practicality are key during the winter, so ensure that you’re dressing for the weather while maintaining your sense of style.