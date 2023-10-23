12 Ways How to Style Flared Jeans This Winter

Styling ladies’ flare jeans during the winter can be both fashionable and practical. Here at Fashion.ie we will show you the latest ways to help you style them this winter

1. Layer with a Warm Sweater

Pair your flare jeans with a chunky knit sweater. This adds warmth and texture to your outfit. You can tuck in the sweater partially or leave it untucked for a relaxed look.

2. Tuck into Boots

Flare jeans work exceptionally well with ankle or knee-high boots. Tuck the jeans into the boots to create a sleek and elongating silhouette. Ankle boots with a slight heel can also help to keep the hem from dragging in the snow or rain.

3. Add a Belt

Cinch your waist with a stylish belt. This not only adds a fashionable element to your outfit but also emphasizes your waistline and creates a more flattering look.

4. Layer with a Long Coat

Top off your outfit with a long, stylish coat. A wool or faux fur coat is a great choice for extra warmth and a touch of sophistication. You can opt for a neutral colour or a statement coat that complements your jeans.

5. Fun Accessorising

Winter is the perfect time to accessorize. Add a warm, chunky scarf, some cozy mittens, and a stylish beanie to keep yourself warm and chic. Don’t forget a handbag or tote that complements your outfit.

6. Experiment with Turtlenecks

Turtleneck sweaters or tops work exceptionally well with flare jeans. They not only keep you warm but also create a chic, ’70s-inspired look.

7. Layer with Shirt or Blouse

For a dressier look, layer your flare jeans with a silk or satin blouse. It adds a touch of elegance to your winter ensemble. Make sure to wear a camisole or thermals underneath for extra warmth.

8. Incorporate Faux Fur

Faux fur vests or jackets can be a trendy addition to your flare jeans outfit, adding a touch of glamour to your winter style.

9. Choose the Right Denim

Opt for denim with a heavier weight for winter. Thicker denim will help keep you warm. Darker washes tend to be more versatile and can be dressed up or down.

10. Experiment with Colours

Don’t be afraid to experiment with colours. While classic blue denim is always a good choice, you can also consider darker colours like black or deep indigo for a more polished winter look.

11. Socks Matter

When wearing flares with ankle boots, make sure to wear stylish socks that complement your outfit, especially if they’ll be visible. Patterned or textured socks can add a pop of interest to your ensemble.

12. Consider the Occasion

The way you style your flare jeans for a casual day out may differ from how you’d style them for a special event. Keep the occasion in mind when choosing your top, shoes, and accessories.

Remember, personal style is key, so feel free to adapt these suggestions to your own preferences.

Whether you’re going for a casual or more polished look, you can stay warm and fashionable while wearing flare jeans in the winter.

Popular Types of Ladies Flare Jeans Trending in 2023

Flare jeans have made a resurgence in fashion over the past few years, and there are several popular styles and types to choose from.

The specific styles may vary depending on current fashion trends and individual preferences. Here are some popular types of ladies flare jeans.

1. Classic Flare Jeans

These are the timeless, high-waisted flared jeans that were popular in the 1970s. They have a snug fit through the hips and thighs and gradually flare out from the knee down.

2. Bootcut Jeans

While not as dramatic as classic flares, bootcut jeans have a subtle flare from the knee down. They are versatile and can be dressed up or down.

3. Wide-Leg Flare Jeans

These jeans have a more exaggerated flare, with a wider leg opening from the knee down. They create a dramatic, vintage-inspired look.

4. High-Waisted Flare Jeans

These flares sit higher on the waist, emphasizing an hourglass figure. They are flattering and can be worn with cropped tops or tucked-in blouses.

5. Low-Rise Flare Jeans

Low-rise flare jeans sit lower on the hips and have a more relaxed fit through the thigh. They are reminiscent of the 1990s style.

6. Distressed Flare Jeans

These jeans have a worn or distressed appearance with rips, frays, or fading. They add a trendy, edgy element to the classic flare style.

7. Cropped Flare Jeans

These flares are shorter in length, typically ending just above the ankle. They are a great choice for showcasing stylish footwear.

8. Raw Hem Flare Jeans

These jeans have a raw, unhemmed edge at the bottom. They offer a casual, laid-back look.

9. Flare Jeans with Embellishments

Some flare jeans come with decorative elements like embroidery, patches, or sequins, adding a unique touch to the style.

10. Two-Tone or Patchwork Flare Jeans

These jeans feature contrasting denim patches or two-tone designs, creating a visually interesting and eclectic look.

11. Coloured Flare Jeans

Instead of the traditional denim blue, coloured flare jeans come in a variety of hues, allowing for more vibrant and creative outfits.

12. Velvet or Corduroy Flare Jeans

These materials can add texture and warmth to your outfits, making them suitable for fall and winter.

And Finally

Remember that fashion trends can change over time, so what’s popular may vary from season to season.

It’s essential to choose the flare jeans that best suit your body type, style, and personal preferences. Additionally, the right fit and length are crucial for achieving the desired look and comfort.