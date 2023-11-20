10 Ways to Style Faux Fur This Winter

Certainly! Styling faux fur during the winter can add a touch of glamour and warmth to your outfits. Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you all you need to know about styling and maintaining faux fur this winter are as follows.

What is Faux Fur?

Faux fur is a synthetic or artificial material designed to mimic the appearance and texture of real animal fur.

It is often used as a cruelty-free and more ethical alternative to real fur, which is obtained by killing and skinning animals.

Faux fur can be made from a variety of synthetic fibers such as acrylic, polyester, and modacrylic.

The production of faux fur has evolved over the years, and modern versions can closely resemble the feel and look of natural fur.

Faux fur is used in the fashion industry for clothing items like coats, jackets, hats, and accessories.

Choosing faux fur over real fur is often seen as an ethical and sustainable choice, as it avoids contributing to the harm of animals for their fur.

How to Maintain Faux Fur

Maintaining faux fur is relatively easy compared to real fur, but it still requires some care to keep it looking its best. Here are some general tips for maintaining faux fur:

1. Brushing

Use a soft-bristle brush to gently comb through the faux fur. This helps to remove any tangles and keeps the fur looking fluffy and soft.

2. Storage

When you’re not wearing your faux fur item, store it in a cool, dry place. Avoid hanging it in direct sunlight, as prolonged exposure can cause the colours to fade.

3. Avoid Heat

Faux fur can be damaged by excessive heat, so keep it away from radiators, heaters, and direct sunlight. High temperatures can cause the fibers to become brittle and lose their softness.

4. Spot Cleaning

If you notice a small stain on your faux fur, spot clean it with a damp cloth and mild soap. Gently blot the stain rather than rubbing, as rubbing can damage the fibers.

5. Avoid Water

While faux fur is generally more resistant to moisture than real fur, it’s still a good idea to avoid getting it wet whenever possible. When faux fur is wet, shake off excess water. Allow it to air dry. Do not use heat or direct sunlight to speed up the drying process.

6. Professional Cleaning

If your faux fur item is labelled as dry clean only, take it to a professional cleaner. Make sure to inform them that it is faux fur, as the cleaning process for faux fur can differ from that of real fur.

7. Check the Care Label

Always check the care label on your faux fur item for specific instructions. Different faux fur products may have different care requirements.

8. Avoid Chemicals

Avoid using harsh chemicals, bleach, or strong detergents on faux fur, as these can damage the fibers and alter the appearance of the fur.

9. Gentle Handling

Handle your faux fur items with care. Avoid pulling or stretching the fur, as this can cause the fibers to break and lose their shape.

By following these tips, you can help ensure that your faux fur items stay in good condition and retain their appearance for a longer period.

Ways to Style Faux Fur This Winter

Now you know all about the fabulous wonders of faux fur, let’s show you 10 easy ways to style it this winter season.

1. Faux Fur Coat

A classic faux fur coat is a statement piece that can elevate any outfit. Pair it with jeans and a sweater for a chic and warm look.

2. Faux Fur Vest

Layer a faux fur vest over a long-sleeved shirt or sweater to add texture and warmth without the bulk of a full coat.

3. Faux Fur Accessories

Opt for faux fur accessories like scarves, hats, or gloves. These small touches can add a touch of luxury to a simple winter ensemble.

4. Faux Fur Trimmed Jacket

Choose a jacket with faux fur trim for a subtle and stylish winter look. This could be on the hood, collar, or cuffs of the jacket.

5. Monochromatic Your Faux Fur Look

Create a sleek and sophisticated monochromatic outfit with a faux fur coat in a colour that complements the rest of your ensemble.

6. Casual Chic with Jeans

Pair your faux fur coat with distressed jeans and ankle boots for a stylish yet casual winter look.

7. Faux Fur-lined Boots

Invest in boots with faux fur lining for both style and warmth. Pair with leggings or skinny jeans.

8. Mix and Match Textures

Experiment with textures by combining faux fur with other materials like leather or knitwear for a visually interesting and warm outfit.

9. Belted Faux Fur

If your faux fur coat is slightly oversized, cinch it at the waist with a belt to add structure and define your silhouette.

10. Dressy Occasions

For dressier events, consider a faux fur stole or shawl over a formal dress. It adds a touch of glamour to your winter evening look.

And Finally

Remember to keep the rest of your outfit relatively simple when styling faux fur to let the texture and richness of the fur take centre stage.

Additionally, faux fur is not only stylish but also cruelty-free, making it a great ethical choice for winter fashion