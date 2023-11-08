10 Ways How to Style Metallic Fashion This Winter

Styling metallics during the winter can be a fun and fashionable way to stand out and add some shimmer to the colder months.

Here at Fashion.ie are some of the best ways to help you incorporate metallic elements into your winter fashion wardrobe.

What is Metallic Fashion

Metallic fashion refers to clothing and accessories that incorporate metallic elements or materials, often creating a shiny and reflective appearance.

This style of fashion uses fabrics, finishes, or embellishments that give the clothing a metallic, glossy, or reflective look.

Metallic fashion can range from subtle hints of metallic accents to bold, all-over metallic glitter designs.Common elements in metallic fashion include,

1. Metallic fabrics

These are textiles that have been woven or coated with metallic threads or foils, resulting in a shimmering or shiny surface. Common materials used for metallic fabrics include metallic lamé, lurex, or metallic sequins.

2. Metallic Colours

Garments may be designed using metallic shades such as silver, gold, bronze, copper, and various metallic hues, giving them a shiny, reflective quality.

3. Metallic finishes

Some fashion items feature metallic finishes applied to the surface, creating a reflective or glossy look. This can be achieved with metallic paints, coatings, or foil treatments.

4. Metallic Embellishments

Accessories like metallic studs, zippers, buttons, or metallic appliqués are often used to add a touch of metallic flair to clothing.

Metallic fashion is often associated with evening wear, party attire, and clubbing outfits due to its eye-catching and glamorous appearance.

However, it can also be integrated into everyday wear and casual fashion for a more statement-making look.

Designers frequently incorporate metallic elements in dresses, skirts, blouses, jackets, shoes, handbags, and other fashion items to create striking and stylish ensembles.

How to Style Metallic Fashion This Winter

Now you know the most common types of metallic trending this season, let’s look at how to style metallic fashion during winter.

1. Choose the Right Metallic Colors

Opt for winter-appropriate metallic shades like silver, gunmetal, pewter, or deep gold, as they tend to complement the season’s colour palette.

These colours can also provide a nice contrast to the darker, more muted tones typically associated with winter.

2. Balance with Neutral Shades

Metallics can be quite bold, so balance them with neutral colours like black, white, grey, or camel. For example, a metallic top paired with black jeans and boots can create a chic winter look.

3. Clever Layering

Layering is key in winter, and you can layer metallic pieces over or under other winter-appropriate clothing.

Try wearing a metallic blouse under a blazer or cardigan, or add a metallic puffer jacket over your outfit for a stylish, warm ensemble.

4. Mixing Textures

Combine metallics with different textures to create a visually interesting outfit. For instance, pair a metallic skirt with a warm knit sweater or add metallic accessories to a faux fur coat.

5. Opt for Metallic Accessories

If you’re unsure about incorporating metallics into your clothing, start with metallic accessories. A metallic belt, clutch, or statement jewellery can add a touch of shine to your winter outfit without being overwhelming.

6. Metallic Boots

Metallic boots, whether ankle boots or over-the-knee boots, are a great way to add a trendy edge to your winter wardrobe. They can easily elevate a pair of jeans or a simple dress.

7. Shimmering Makeup

Metallic makeup can complement your metallic clothing. Consider using shimmery eyeshadows, metallic nail polish, or a bold metallic lipstick to enhance your overall look.

8. Be Mindful of the Occasion

Keep in mind the occasion when styling metallics. While they can work well for casual outings and parties, it might not be the best choice for formal or professional settings. Adjust your outfit accordingly.

9. Look at Quality Winter Fabrics

Choose metallic clothing items made from winter-appropriate fabrics. Look for metallic pieces that are lined, and consider metallic sweaters, skirts, or pants made from thicker materials to help keep you warm.

10. Wear with Confidence

Styling metallics during the winter is about expressing your personal style. Embrace your inner fashionista and wear metallics with confidence. When you feel good in what you’re wearing, it shows.

And Finally

Remember that the key to styling metallics during the winter is to strike a balance between the boldness of the metallic elements and the warm, practical aspects of winter fashion.

Experiment with different combinations until you find the look that suits you and the winter occasion you’re dressing for.