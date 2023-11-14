10 Ways How to Style Jeggings This Winter

Jeggings, a hybrid of jeans and leggings, are a versatile and comfortable wardrobe staple for the winter season.

Here at Fashion.ie, we will show you 10 ways to style jeggings for a trendy and warm fashion look this winter.

What are Jeggings?

Jeggings are a type of clothing that combine the characteristics of both jeans and leggings. They are essentially stretchy leggings designed to resemble the look of traditional denim jeans.

Jeggings are typically made from a blend of spandex or elastane and cotton or other materials to provide a comfortable and flexible fit while imitating the appearance of jeans.

Jeggings often feature details such as faux pockets, belt loops, and decorative stitching to mimic the style of regular jeans.

They are known for their close-fitting, body-hugging design, making them a popular choice for those who want the comfort of leggings but also want the aesthetic of jeans.

Jeggings come in various washes and colours, similar to traditional denim, allowing people to create a denim-like outfit while enjoying the comfort and flexibility of leggings. They are commonly worn by women but can also be found in men’s and children’s clothing lines.

How to Style Jeggings During Winter

Now you know all about the wonderful jeggings, let’s look at easy ways to style them for the winter months ahead.

1. Sweater Weather

Pair your jeggings with an oversized, chunky knit sweater. Tuck the front of the sweater into the jeggings for a relaxed, casual look. Add ankle boots or knee-high boots to complete the outfit.

2. Long Cardigan

Layer a long, open-front cardigan over a fitted top and jeggings. Add a belt to cinch the cardigan at the waist for a more structured look. Finish with ankle boots or knee-high boots.

3. Tunic and Scarf

Wear a long tunic top over your jeggings and accessorize with a colourful scarf. This look is both comfortable and stylish. Ankle boots or knee-high boots work well with this ensemble.

4. Leather Jacket

For an edgier look, pair your jeggings with a leather jacket and a graphic tee. Complete the outfit with ankle boots or combat boots for a cool and casual vibe.

5. Denim-on-Denim

Combine your jeggings with a denim shirt or jacket. Make sure the denim washes contrast, and add a statement belt for a stylish touch. Finish with sneakers or ankle boots.

6. Layered Look

Create a layered outfit by wearing a long tunic or button-up shirt with a warm vest or puffer jacket. Add jeggings and knee-high boots to stay warm and fashionable.

7. Sweater Dress

Wear a long sweater dress with your jeggings. The dress will keep you warm, and the jeggings will add comfort and flexibility. Ankle boots or over-the-knee boots work well with this combo.

8. Oversized Blouse

Tuck an oversized blouse into your jeggings and add a statement belt for definition. Layer with a tailored blazer and finish with heeled ankle boots for a polished look.

9. Plaid Flannel Shirt

Style your jeggings with a plaid flannel shirt, partially tucked in, and a warm beanie. This casual and comfortable look can be paired with combat boots or sneakers.

10. Faux Fur Vest

Add a touch of glamour to your outfit by layering a faux fur vest over a fitted top and jeggings. Finish the look with ankle boots or over-the-knee boots for a chic winter outfit.

And Finally

Remember to accessorize with winter-appropriate items like scarves, beanies, and gloves to stay warm and stylish.

The key to styling jeggings for winter is to balance comfort and fashion while keeping warm in cold weather.