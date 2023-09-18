10 Steps To Help You Master the Velvet Lip Look

Autumn brings a change in fashion and makeup trends, and one of the most iconic looks for this season is the velvet lip.

This lush, velvety texture not only complements fall’s warm and cosy vibes but also adds a touch of elegance to your overall appearance.

Here at Fashion.ie, we show you our comprehensive guide to take you through the steps to master the velvet lip look this autumn. This includes choosing the perfect shade to achieve a long-lasting finish.

The Velvet Lip Look Explained

The velvet lip look is a makeup trend and technique that aims to create soft, matte, and velvety lips with a smooth, blurred finish.

This look is characterized by lips that appear plush and luxurious without the high shine of traditional glossy lipsticks. Here are some key features of the velvet lip look.

Matte Texture: Velvet lips have a matte finish, which means they lack the glossy or shiny appearance typically associated with lip gloss or satin lipsticks. Soft Edges: The edges of the lips are often softened or blurred to create a more natural and less defined lip line. This can be achieved with a lip brush or by gently smudging the lip colour. Bold or Muted Colours: Velvet lips can be created using a wide range of lip colours, from bold and vibrant shades to more muted or neutral tones. The key is to choose a matte lipstick or lip product with a velvety texture. Smooth Application: To achieve a velvet lip look, it’s important to apply the lip product evenly and smoothly. Using a lip liner can help with precision. Long-Lasting: Matte lip products tend to have better staying power compared to glossy ones, making the velvet lip look a good choice for those who want their lip colour to last throughout the day. Minimal Shine: Unlike traditional lip gloss, which imparts a high level of shine, the velvet lip look minimizes shine, giving the lips a more understated and sophisticated appearance.

Start the Process to Achieving Great Looking Velvet Lips

Now that we have explained the velvet lip look to you, let’s walk you through the process of how to achieve great looking velvet lips this autumn/winter.

1. Prep Your Lips

Before you begin applying any makeup, it’s crucial to prep your canvas. Start by exfoliating your lips to remove any dead skin cells, using a gentle lip scrub or a DIY mixture of sugar and honey.

Afterward, apply a hydrating lip balm to keep your lips smooth and moisturized throughout the day. Allow it to absorb for a few minutes before moving on to the next step.

2. Select the Right Shade

Choosing the right shade of velvet lip color is essential to achieving the perfect autumn look.

For this season, consider warm, earthy tones such as deep reds, burnt oranges, rich plums, and even dark berries.

These shades not only complement the fall color palette but also give your lips that velvety allure.

3. Use a Lip Liner

To create a precise and defined lip look, start by outlining your lips with a lip liner that matches your chosen shade.

This step not only prevents your lipstick from feathering but also helps in achieving a more polished finish. Be sure to follow your natural lip line and focus on the cupid’s bow for added dimension.

4. Apply Your Velvet Lipstick

Now comes the most crucial step: applying your velvet lipstick. For a velvety finish, opt for a matte or semi-matte formula.

Using a lip brush or the lipstick itself, fill in your lips, working from the center outwards. Pay extra attention to the edges and corners for a seamless finish. If you prefer a more intense look, layer the lipstick until you achieve your desired opacity.

5. Blot and Reapply

To enhance the longevity of your velvet lip look, gently blot your lips with a tissue to remove any excess product.

This also helps in setting the color and reducing the chances of smudging. After blotting, reapply the lipstick to ensure an even and bold finish.

6. Perfect the Edges

To make your velvet lip look flawless, grab a small concealer brush and some concealer that matches your skin tone.

Carefully go around the edges of your lips to clean up any mistakes or uneven lines. This step will provide a crisp and polished appearance.

7. Set Your Lip Look

To ensure your velvet lips stay in place all day, lightly dust a translucent setting powder over your lips.

This not only locks in the color but also gives it a soft, velvety texture. Alternatively, you can use a setting spray to keep your lip look intact for hours on end.

8. Complete Your Autumn Look

Now that your velvet lips are perfected, complete your autumn look with complementary makeup.

Warm, earthy eyeshadows, a subtle blush, and defined brows will enhance the overall effect without overpowering your statement lips. Remember that balance is key.

9. Maintain Throughout the Day

Throughout the day, maintain your velvet lip look by carrying your chosen lipstick shade with you for touch-ups. Blot and reapply as needed, especially after eating or drinking. This will ensure your lips remain velvety and vibrant.

10. Remove Your Makeup Properly

At the end of the day, make sure to remove your velvet lip look gently and thoroughly. Use a makeup remover or micellar water to dissolve the lipstick, followed by a gentle cleanser to wash your face. Finish with a hydrating lip balm to replenish moisture.

And Remember

Mastering the velvet lip look this autumn is all about careful preparation, choosing the right shade, and executing precise application techniques.

With these steps, you can confidently rock velvety, autumn-inspired lips that are both elegant and on-trend.

Embrace the beauty of the season and let your lips become the statement piece of your fall makeup look.