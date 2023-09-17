10 Easy Ways To Style Double Denim This Autumn

As the leaves begin to change and the temperatures drop, autumn is the perfect season to embrace the timeless trend of double denim.

Wearing denim-on-denim can be a chic and versatile choice, offering both style and warmth during the cooler months.

Here at Fashion.ie, follow our comprehensive guide where we explore various ways to style double denim for autumn, from classic combinations to modern twists that will keep you looking fashionable and cosy all season long.

What is Double Denim Fashion?

Double denim, also known as the “Canadian tuxedo,” is a fashion trend that involves wearing two denim garments together in a single outfit.

This typically means wearing a denim top, such as a denim shirt or jacket, with denim bottoms, like jeans or a denim skirt.

The key to pulling off the double denim look is to ensure that the denim pieces have a noticeable contrast in colour or wash to avoid looking like a matching set.

Double denim can be a stylish and casual look when done correctly, but it requires some attention to detail to avoid appearing too overwhelming or monotonous. Here are some tips for rocking the double denim trend:

Styling Double Denim for Best Fashion Finishes

Now that you have an understanding about the double denim effect, let’s take a look at some easy ways to help you style this infinitive stylish look during the autumn, winter months ahead.

1. Classic Blue-on-Blue

The simplest way to start styling double denim is by pairing a classic blue denim jacket with jeans of the same shade.

To avoid a monotone look, choose denim pieces with slightly different washes or textures. A lighter jacket with darker jeans or vice versa can create an attractive contrast.

2. Add a Pop of Colour

Elevate your double denim outfit by incorporating a pop of autumn colour. Pair your denim staples with a bright or richly colored accessory like a red scarf, mustard belt, or deep burgundy boots.

This approach adds visual interest and keeps your ensemble from feeling too one-dimensional.

3. Layer with a Cosy Sweater

As the weather cools down, layering becomes essential. Combine your denim pieces with a chunky knit sweater or cardigan.

This creates a balance between the ruggedness of denim and the warmth of knitwear, making it a perfect autumn outfit.

4. Mix Denim Textures

Experiment with different denim textures to create a dynamic look. Pair a denim shirt with distressed jeans or a velvet-trimmed denim jacket with sleek skinny jeans.Contrasting textures add depth and intrigue to your ensemble.

5. Denim Jacket as a Statement Piece

Make your denim jacket the star of your outfit by choosing one with unique embellishments or a standout color.

For instance, a patched or embroidered denim jacket can be a focal point. Pair it with neutral jeans and accessories to let the jacket shine.

6. Accessorise Thoughtfully

Pay attention to accessories. A statement belt, stylish hat, or a well-chosen handbag can transform a simple double denim look.

Leather accessories, in particular, complement denim beautifully and enhance the autumn vibe.

7. Layer with Outerwear

When the chill in the air becomes more noticeable, add another layer with a coat or trench coat.

A camel coat or a leather jacket can create a polished look when layered over double denim. Ensure the outerwear’s length and colour complement your denim outfit.

8. Boots and Booties

Autumn is the perfect time to showcase your boot collection. Pairing your double denim with ankle boots or knee-high boots can give your outfit a stylish edge. Opt for earthy tones like brown, tan, or black to match the autumn palette.

9. Play with Proportions

•Experiment with the proportions of your denim pieces. Try pairing high-waisted jeans with a cropped denim jacket for a trendy, figure-flattering look. Balancing different lengths and silhouettes can add uniqueness to your ensemble.

10. Mix in Non-Denim Fabrics

Don’t limit yourself to denim alone. Incorporate non-denim fabrics like flannel, corduroy, or leather into your outfit.

For example, a denim shirt layered under a corduroy blazer creates a textural contrast that’s perfect for autumn.

And Finally

Styling double denim for autumn is all about creativity and balance. By mixing and matching various denim pieces, playing with textures, and incorporating seasonal accessories, you can create a wide range of stylish looks that are both cosy and on-trend.

Don’t be afraid to experiment and make this classic trend your own as you embrace the beauty of autumn in your double denim ensembles