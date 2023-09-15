10 Steps How To Olive Green Fashion This Autumn

It’s a go to colour that is fashion trending this Autumn. Yes, we are talking about Olive Green. It is that one colour that effortlessly complements the season’s palette with ease.

Its earthy, versatile tones make it a must-have for your fall wardrobe. Here at Fashion.ie, we’ll explore how to style olive green fashion this autumn, offering you some inspiration and tips to elevate your seasonal style.

Know Your Shades of Olive Green

Olive green is a versatile and nuanced colour that encompasses a range of tones, each with its own unique character.

These different tones of olive green can be used to create various moods and styles in fashion, interior design, and more. Let’s explore some of the most common shades of olive green:

Classic Olive Green

This is the quintessential olive green shade, often associated with military uniforms. It has a balanced mix of green and brown tones, creating a timeless and earthy look. Classic olive green is a versatile choice that works well in both casual and formal settings.

Olive Drab

A slightly darker and more subdued version of classic olive green, olive drab is commonly used in military apparel. It has a matte appearance and is often associated with utility and functionality.

Olive Khaki

This tone leans more towards the brown spectrum, resembling the colour of khaki pants. It’s a lighter and warmer shade of olive green, making it ideal for casual wear, especially in the spring and summer months.

Olive Grey

Olive green with a hint of grey creates a muted and sophisticated appearance. This tone is versatile and can be used in both clothing and interior design to add a subtle touch of colour without overwhelming the overall aesthetic.

Olive Brown

As the name suggests, olive brown has a stronger brown undertone compared to other olive greens. It’s a rich, earthy colour that can be used to create cosy and rustic atmospheres in interior design or to add warmth to fashion ensembles.

Sage Green

While sage green is sometimes considered a separate colour, it falls within the olive green spectrum.

It’s a soft and muted shade with a greyish undertone, often associated with a calming and natural vibe. Sage green is popular in interior design, particularly for creating serene and peaceful spaces.

Olive Yellow

This variant of olive green incorporates a touch of yellow, resulting in a warmer and more vibrant shade. It’s a lively and cheerful colour that can add a pop of energy to fashion and home decor.

Olive Teal

A fusion of olive green and teal blue creates a unique and eye-catching colour. It’s a bolder choice that works well in fashion, especially for those looking to make a statement with their clothing.

Olive Moss

Mossy green hues are reminiscent of nature and the forest floor. Olive moss is a dark, organic shade that can evoke a sense of calm and connection with the outdoors.

Olive Chartreuse

Chartreuse is a bright and vivid green-yellow colour, and when combined with olive, it creates a vibrant and playful shade. Olive chartreuse is ideal for adding a touch of excitement to fashion and decor.

These various tones of olive green offer a wide range of options for creative expression. Whether you prefer the classic, subdued look of olive drab or the lively appeal of olive chartreuse, you can incorporate these shades into your wardrobe, home decor, or design projects to create the desired ambiance and style.

1. Olive Green Essentials

Before diving into styling tips, let’s start with some olive green fashion essentials for your autumn wardrobe

Olive Green Jacket : A classic olive green jacket is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down. Opt for a utility jacket, bomber, or trench coat for a stylish twist.

: A classic olive green jacket is a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down. Opt for a utility jacket, bomber, or trench coat for a stylish twist. Olive Green Sweater : A cosy olive green sweater is a perfect choice for chilly days. Look for different textures like cable-knit or cashmere for variety.

: A cosy olive green sweater is a perfect choice for chilly days. Look for different textures like cable-knit or cashmere for variety. Olive Green Pants : Whether it’s olive green jeans or cargo pants, these bottoms can be the foundation of various autumn outfits.

: Whether it’s olive green jeans or cargo pants, these bottoms can be the foundation of various autumn outfits. Olive Green Accessories: Don’t forget to include olive green accessories like scarves, hats, or handbags to add pops of colour to your ensemble.

Now that we know the various shades of Olive green and the essentials, let’s explore various ways to incorporate these essentials into your autumn style.

2. Casual Chic

For a relaxed yet stylish look, pair olive green cargo pants with a white t-shirt and sneakers.

Add a denim jacket in a contrasting colour, and you’ve got a go-to casual outfit that’s perfect for weekend strolls or running errands. Accessorise with an olive green beanie and a crossbody bag to complete the look.

3. Office Elegance

Transform your workwear by incorporating olive green into your office attire. A tailored olive green blazer pairs beautifully with black or navy trousers. Choose a blouse in a complementary colour like cream or blush and finish the ensemble with classic pumps and minimalistic jewellery.

4. Layered Sophistication

Autumn is all about layering. Start with an olive green turtleneck sweater as your base layer.

Add a camel-coloured wool coat, dark skinny jeans, and ankle boots. This combination exudes warmth and sophistication, making it perfect for dinner dates or city outings.

5. Bohemian Vibes

For a boho-inspired look, opt for an olive green maxi dress. Layer it with a denim or leather jacket for added edge.

Complete the ensemble with ankle boots, a wide-brimmed hat, and a statement belt. This outfit is perfect for autumn festivals or casual gatherings with friends.

6. Athleisure Chic

Combine comfort and style by pairing olive green leggings with a black oversized hoodie. Add white sneakers and a crossbody bag for a sporty yet fashionable look that’s great for outdoor activities and weekend getaways.

7. Monochromatic Magic

Create a striking monochromatic outfit by layering different shades of olive green. Start with olive green pants, add an olive green sweater, and top it off with an olive green jacket. This ensemble exudes confidence and makes a bold statement.

8. Accessorise Wisely

Olive green accessories can elevate any outfit. A silk olive green scarf can be worn around your neck, tied to your handbag, or even as a headband. An olive green belt can cinch your waist and add a pop of colour to a neutral outfit.

9. Mix and Match

Don’t be afraid to mix olive green with other autumn colours like burgundy, mustard, or rust. For example, pair olive green pants with a burgundy sweater or a mustard scarf. Experimenting with colour combinations can breathe new life into your autumn wardrobe.

10. Texture Play

Autumn fashion is not just about colour; it’s also about texture. Mix and match different textures to create depth and interest in your outfits. Combine an olive green suede skirt with a chunky knit sweater or a leather jacket for a stylish contrast.

And Finally

Styling olive green fashion this autumn can be a delightful and creative endeavour. Whether you’re going for a casual look, dressing up for the office, or embracing bohemian vibes, there are endless possibilities to explore.

Remember to incorporate olive green essentials into your wardrobe and experiment with different outfits, accessories, and textures to create a stunning autumn fashion statement. With these tips, you’ll be ready to embrace the beauty of fall while looking effortlessly chic in olive green.