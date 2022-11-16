How To Perfect Your Striped Fashion Look

Striped fashion are those neutral patterns that can take your fashion look from zero to hero when styled correctly.

It’s classic styling that has been around since the age of the Egyptians that really came to the forefront of fashion in the late 1920’s.

The beauty about horizontal or vertical lines is they can be worn across all seasons of the year. Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to take a look at ways to make striped fashion look good on your 365 days of the year.

There are some people who love stripes. And then, there are some people who hate them with a passion. And we can see why they might feel this way.

Out of all the patterns out there nowadays, stripes can be one of the trickiest to pull off. Horizontal stripes have the unfortunate ability to make you look wider and larger than you are.

And with both vertical and horizontal stripes, you risk creating an outfit that is busy and overwhelming on your figure.

All in all, we think it is fair to say that stripes have a bit of a bad rep in the fashion industry. Many people avoid them in fear that they will create a fashion faux pas with their look.

So, how do you make stripes a key part of your 2022/2023 wardrobe? As always, we’ve got you covered. Keep on reading for our tips on how to make stripes look more fashionable.

But First, A Little History Behind Stripes

Often associated with sailors or prisoners, we can safely say that historically, stripes have not been the most fashionable of patterns.

But during the 1920s and 30s, Coco Chanel brought the stripe in high fashion. And during the 50s, stripes became a key part of youth culture and clothing, with the likes of James Dean, Audrey Hepburn, Paul Newman, Brigitte Bardot and Marlon Brando sporting the pattern.

Later, style icons like Jackie O and Madonna used striped dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

But today, stripes are a must have pattern that have made their way back into your wardrobes. And this is regardless of whether you prefer wide, thin, navy or multicoloured stripes.

Nearly all of us have at least one piece of striped clothing in our wardrobe. From workwear to a stylish pattern, we reckon that stripes have come a long way.

Be Aware Of How They Can Distort Your Body

One of the biggest reasons why so many people avoid wearing stripes is that they fear the body distortion effects it can create.

And while it is true that wearing stripes can alter how your body looks, this doesn’t have to be a negative thing. In fact, you can use it to your advantage.

Don’t be afraid of playing around with stripes and manipulate the way your body looks to your liking.

Horizontal or wide stripes can make your body look bigger than it is. So, wear these stripes in areas that you want to emphasise.

A pair of high waisted shorts with horizontal stripes can make your bottom look curvier and highlight your slim waist.

On the opposite side of that coin, thin or vertical stripes can make you look slimmer and lengthen your body. As such, they are a great choice if you want to create a streamlined look or elongate your legs.

Do Not Be Afraid To Embrace Colour

While many people might think that the only coloured stripes to wear are black and white, this is not the case.

In fact, you can bring a lot of interest to your look by playing around with colour. Wearing stripes in bold colours can add some extra dimension and whimsy to your outfit.

But there are a few colours when it comes to messing around with colour. if you do decide to go down this route, make sure that the rest of your outfit is clean and neutral.

This will help to bring some balance to your outfit and keep everything grounded. To avoid creating an overwhelming finish when it comes to your stripes, keep the rest of your look black, white, navy or tan. In other words, neutral colours.

Black And White Are Classic For A Reason

We all know that you can have a lot of fun with colour. But there is a reason why so many people come back to the classic pairing of black and white.

In fact, black and white stripes can actually create a more striking and visually appealing outfit than one bursting with colour. However, like with anything else you wear, it all comes down to how you style it.

There is one thing in particular that you need to remember when wearing your black and white stripes. And that is to make sure that you keep away from a monochrome outfit.

So, try to add in some colour to your look elsewhere. This could be something simple like throwing on a colourful scarf or pair of shoes.

And if you want to rock a black and white striped outfit, try to avoid looking like a jailbird with your jewellery. Instead, go with jewellery with warm metals such as white or rose gold.

And make sure that you throw on some delicate pieces to offset the starkness of your black and white stripes.

Remember That Balance Is Key

When it comes to wearing your stripes, and any other outfit for that matter, the key will always be balance.

And one of the best ways to bring some balance to your striped look is play around with variety of textures and materials.

This will help to prevent your stripes from overpowering your outfit. And it also stops them from being the sole focal point.

If you have a striped crop to hanging around in your wardrobe, pair it with your light distressed denim jeans.

Or you can wear a striped dress with some strappy gladiator sandals. Just make sure that there is something in your outfit other than stripes in order to maintain some balance.

Keeping Things Simple

Some of the best fashion looks that you will ever create are ones that are simple. And while we are a sucker for bold and elaborate details, sometimes you just need to keep things simple.

One of the biggest trends in recent years is pattern mixing. And although this can work with your stripes, it is very rare to pull off a look with multiple patterns including stripes.

So, if you really want to incorporate stripes into your favourite outfit, it is better to keep the rest of your outfit simple. In other words, let your stripes be the star of the show.

To do this, pair your stripes with solid colours to make them stand out. When it comes to your striped dresses or jumpsuits, be sure to keep your shoes and accessories minimal and neutral.

If you feel like your striped outfit is looking a little overwhelming, there are ways you can tone things down. Simply throw on a leather or denim jacket to offset the stripes in your look by blending in a solid piece.

Feel Free To Play Around With Patterns

Contrary to what some people believe, there is not just one type of stripe out there. In fact, the opposite is true.

When it comes to the strip trend, there are multiple and countless patterns available for you to explore.

And just because you cannot imagine yourself wearing one type of stripe, it doesn’t mean that you should dismiss every other type.

Much like with any other style trend, it is a good idea to experiment with different stripes to see which ones work for you and your body. Some will look more flattering than others and appeal to your personal fashion sense.

When trying on pieces, experiment with different tops and bottoms that have wider, thinner, vertical and horizontal stripes.

And if you do not want your look to scream ‘stripes!’, you can feel free to go with clothes that have more subtle patterns.

Also, some pieces of clothing will have more complex geometric patterns rather than a simple linear one. But again, you have plenty of options to choose from so get out there and start experimenting.

You Can Start Off With Your Accessories

If you do decide to introduce some stripes into your wardrobe, you don’t have to do so using your clothing.

After all, one of the best things about your accessories is that they allow you to try trends in a small way.

So, this saves you from immediately rushing out and buying a maxi dress covered in horizontal lines.

You can ease into wearing stripes by incorporating the pattern into your wardrobe with some of your favourite accessories.

Choosing to rock some earrings with stripes is a great way to indulge into a trend without fully committing to it.

In addition to that, you do not have to worry about your striped earrings having adverse effects on your body shape.

And you are spoiled for choice when it comes to your striped accessories. From heels, to purses to even sunglasses, the possibilities are endless.

So, pick an accessory you love and don’t be afraid to incorporate it into a number of different looks.

Just be sure to let your choice of accessory be the focal point of your look and keep the rest of your outfit simple.

While stripes can seem intimidating if you have never worn them before, you have nothing to fear. Appreciate them and embrace this style trend for all its whimsical glory.