Tips to Buying Fashion Goods on Black Friday

Black Friday is a great time to score deals on fashion items, but it can also be overwhelming with the sheer number of discounts and options available.

Here at Fashion.ie, are some tips to help you make the most of your Black Friday fashion shopping in Ireland.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that originated in the United States and typically takes place on the day after Thanksgiving, which falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

It is considered the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Black Friday is known for its significant discounts, special promotions, and sales offered by various retailers, both in physical stores and online.

The name “Black Friday” is believed to have originated in the 1960s and is associated with the idea that retailers would see a surge in sales, moving from being “in the red” (operating at a loss) to being “in the black” (making a profit) thanks to the increased holiday shopping.

Black Friday deals often include deep discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, clothing, appliances, toys, and more.

Retailers use this event to attract shoppers, clear out inventory, and boost their end-of-year sales. Some stores open early in the morning or even the night before, and shoppers often line up outside the stores in anticipation of these deals.

In recent years, Black Friday has extended beyond a single day, with many retailers offering pre-Black Friday sales and extending the discounts through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which is focused on online deals.

The event has also spread to other countries with the first Black Friday taking place in Ireland back in 2014. This year in Ireland, Black Friday falls on Friday 24th November 2023.

Tips to Buying Fashion Goods This Black Friday

Now you know all about Black Friday, let’s show you how to shop safely for all your favourite fashion items.

1. Plan Ahead

Make a shopping list of the fashion items you want to purchase, including clothing, shoes, accessories, and any specific brands or styles you’re interested in.

2. Set a Budget

Determine your budget for Black Friday shopping to avoid overspending. Stick to your budget to ensure you get the best deals without going into debt.

3. Research in Advance

Look for the Black Friday deals and promotions from your favourite fashion retailers. Sign up for email alerts or follow them on social media to stay updated.

4. Compare Prices

Don’t assume that all Black Friday deals are the best deals. Some retailers may inflate original prices to make discounts seem more significant. Use price comparison websites and apps to check prices across different stores.

5. Shop Online and In-Store

Due to the growth of online shopping, many Black Friday deals are available online. Consider both online and in-store shopping to have more options. Remember to check shipping fees and return policies if shopping online.

6. Subscribe to Newsletters

Sign up for newsletters from your favourite fashion brands and retailers. They often send exclusive Black Friday deals and early access to subscribers.

7. Use Cashback and Reward Programs

If you have cashback credit cards or loyalty reward programs, use them to earn additional savings on your purchases.

8. Be Early or Late:

Some stores offer doorbusters and early bird deals for the first shoppers in line, while others may have late-night discounts. Plan your shopping schedule accordingly.

9. Prioritise Necessities

Focus on purchasing fashion items you genuinely need or want. Avoid impulsive purchases just because of a tempting discount.

10. Read Reviews

Before buying, read product reviews and check customer feedback to ensure the quality and fit of the fashion items meet your expectations.

11. Check Return and Exchange Policies

Understand the return and exchange policies of the stores you’re buying from, especially if you’re uncertain about the sizing or quality of the items.

12. Stay Safe

Whether shopping in-store or online, be cautious about sharing personal information and financial details. Use secure websites and payment methods.

13. Consider Gift Cards

Some retailers offer bonus gift cards with a certain purchase amount. You can use these gift cards for future shopping or as gifts.

14. Be Patient

Black Friday can be hectic, and some items may sell out quickly. If you miss out on a deal, there may still be Cyber Monday or other holiday sales to look forward to.

15. Don’t Forget Cyber Monday

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, which often features online-exclusive deals. Keep an eye out for additional discounts on fashion items.This takes place in Ireland on Monday 27th November 2023.

And Finally

Remember that the key to successful Black Friday fashion shopping is to plan, budget, and be strategic in your approach to find the best deals on the items you desire.