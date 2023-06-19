Natural Herbs That Can Increase Hair Growth

Nowadays, there are no shortage of products that promote hair growth. And among them is a growing hair care trend. We are talking about using natural herbs to help get shiny and healthy hair.

But not all herbs are created equal. If you want long and luscious hair, keep reading here at Fashion.ie for the best herbs to use.

Rosemary Oil

This anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial oil is perfect for those of you with itchy or flaking scalps.

As it is a potent oil, a little goes a long way so only add a few drops to your scalp before shampooing. Massaging it into your hair will stimulate circulation which can be a great way to boost hair growth.

Saw Palmetto

This is a palm plant native to south-eastern region of the US and has nutrient rich berries. Although it can be purchased as a standalone product, it is usually mixed in with hair supplements.

The nutrients from the berries can help stop the impact of DHT. This is a hormone that plays a key role in hair loss, as it shrinks the hair follicle.

If you are confused on how to use saw palmetto, it works best when taken orally. And you will likely see improvement around the eight-week mark.

Amla

Known as the Indian gooseberry, the amla tree is native to India and is a common ingredient in many Ayurvedic practises.

As it is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and E, it can help transform lacklustre hair and has a positive effect on your hair follicles.

Much like with your rosemary oil, massage some into your hair before shampooing. Although, you can take it as an oral supplement. It does take a while to work, however. About four months.

Aloe Vera

This one you probably already knew about as everyone is always talking about the benefits of this wonder plant. Healthy hair comes down to having a healthy scalp.

As aloe is packed with vitamins like A, C and E, it is deeply moisturising and soothing. For best results, look for products that have aloe vera in them or simple massage some into your scalp before you wash your hair.