Micro Fashion Trends For 2023

Here at Fashion.ie. we are going to look at the best micro fashion trends for 2023. The way that we dress can have a big impact on how to feel about ourselves.

Clothes can make us more confident and can help us express ourselves, showcasing who we are as people.

And following fashion trends can be a great way to try something new and keep up with what is hot at the moment.

But trends, with some lasting for a few years before disappearing, are being replaced by micro fashion trends. And the popularity of micro trends are more ephemeral.

When it comes to the fashion cycle of micro trend, it is typically considered to be anywhere from three to five years. And there are even some that only last a season after booming in popularity.

Be that as it may, there are some trends that can actually have a positive impact on our wardrobes. in fact, when used the right way, some micro trends can brighten and elevate your outfit and make it stand out.

But from scouring social media and seeing numerous shopping hauls, how do you know which micro trends to try and which are just fleeting?

Well, as always, we have got you covered when it comes to fashion trends and tips. Keep on reading to find out the top micro fashion trends that elevate your style.

Bring Some Checkerboard Print To Your Wardrobe

Playing around with patterns is one the best ways to inject some fun into your fashion look. And, in case you are wondering what pattern is set to be huge this year, it is checkerboard.

To bring this pattern into your outfit, you can start small and use your accessories. Or you can go for something big like a jumper or top.

Go With One Diverse Bag That Works With Everything

We feel like there are some people out there who seriously underestimate the power of a good handbag. It can be the focal point of your outfit and will elevate any outfit you wear.

Even if the rest of your look remains the same, your handbag will make it feel different and add some interest. You can choose to go for something that’s a statement or something that will go with everything.

Keep quality and style in mind when buying a bag. This will ensure that your bag lasts and you will be able to use it constantly.

Crossbody bags are a popular choice and they can double up as a clutch on nights out. Also, be careful what material you choose. If you are looking for something that will last a long time, you cannot go wrong with leather.

You Can Never go Wrong With Chunky Gold Rings

No matter what your personal style is, you cannot go wrong with some chunky gold rings. They are perfect for making a style statement and are one of the easiest accessory trends to partake in.

And the best thing about it is that you do not need to spend a lot of money to look good. So, don’t be afraid of adding some edge to your favourite outfits with some chunky gold rings this year.

While you do not have to stick to gold, it is the perfect colour to bring some warmth to your outfits without going overboard.

Square Toe Heels Are Always Your Best Friend

Shoes are always an essential piece that really can transform your outfit. If you want to update your classics or opt for something trendy, try rocking a pair of square toe shoes.

While heels are a big trend right now, you can always go with some square toe boots if you feel more comfortable. No matter what style you choose, they both will modernise your look and make you feel like you are wearing a completely different outfit.

Embrace All Things Orange

Recently, designers have been trying to bring some life to the runway using bright and beautiful colours. And one such colour that is set to take over your 2023 wardrobe is orange.

But as far as colours go, orange can come across as a little aggressive. It is vibrant and demanding of our attention. So, if you want to get noticed, wear something orange.

However, if you are a little stumped over how to wear orange, don’t worry. Play it safe. And the safest combinations are the ones that have neutral tones.

So, wear your orange clothing with white, grey, black, blue, cream or beige. Yes, it might not be the most exciting. But it still makes for a fashionable look.

If you are not sure what shade of orange suits you, hold your clothes up to your face. If you look radiant and your face gets brighter, it’s a keeper.

But if you look washed out or pale, it is not the orange shade for you. And keep your skin tone in mind when choosing to wear orange.

If you have olive or dark skin, stick to vibrant shades. Those of you with pale skin should stick to corals or peach tones.

And while neon orange might be hot right now, please use it as an accent only. Keep it away from your face and keep it to your accessories.

You Need An Oversized Leather Jacket

One of the best jackets you will ever own is the leather jacket. It is the perfect way for you to bring some edge into your outfit.

And this year, it is all about the oversized leather jacket. But if you are wondering how to style it, we’ve got you covered.

Luckily, leather jackets are known for being incredibly versatile. They can be dressed up or down, depending on how you style them. And they look great on everyone.

And some outfits will never go out of style. Take your leather jacket with black skinny jeans, for example.

While you can fully embrace the look by dressing in black from head to toe, you can break things up with a white t-shirt. It is a classic look that is super easy to put together.

And if the weather gets too hot outside, you can swap out your jeans for some jean shorts. Another big trend for this year.

But sometimes, black skinny jeans can look a little harsh. So, why not throw on a bit of colour instead?

Your leather jacket will still look great when work with grey, tan, white or beige trousers. In fact, playing around with colour is an ideal way to brighten up your black leather jacket.

Double Denim Is Back

But don’t worry. We know that double denim conjures up images of Britney Spears and JT. However, that is not the case this time around.

Just like with any other style trend, when done the right way, you can look amazing. Some careful additions, such as a thick leather belt or sharp pair of shoes, will help to give your outfit some personality. Mix and match your shades of denim so that your look is effortless.

And So Are Micro Miniskirts

While we all love our midi and maxi styles, the top skirt trend of this year has to be the micro mini. And there are a few things you need to keep in mind to pull it off.

First, opt for a skirt that is not too tight or too flowy. So, think a slim A-line cut. Skirts that are too flowy can look a little too juvenile and something too tight can be too sexy for your everyday wardrobe.

Especially as this skirt trend is slightly shorter than your average mini skirt. But if you are worried about preserving your modesty in a short skirt, that’s where your long jacket comes in.

A combination of a trench or duster and your skirt will give you additional coverage without you covering your legs. And you do not need to wear a matching set for this tip to work.

Low Rise Trousers Are Taking Over

Just when we have gotten used to our high waisted trousers, low rise styles are making their way back into our wardrobes.

And you have the recent love of trends from the noughties to thank. In case you don’t know what low rise jeans are, they expose your stomach to your hip bone and some go a little lower than that.

And with so many different styles of low rise trousers to choose from, you don’t have to stick to skinny jeans. Flared, relaxed fit and straight styles are all set to take over the fashion world for 2023.

But how do you style them? Ideally, you should try to wear a top that is tucked in or falls around your hip.

To avoid your stomach from protruding over your waistband when you sit, wear a top that falls an inch past the top of your trousers.

And while there is a huge trend for crop tops lately, they usually pair better with your high waisted trousers.

If you are going to wear a relaxed version of your low rise trousers, just make sure that your top is a tight fit to keep your proportions in check.