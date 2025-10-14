Latest Men’s Trouser Fashion Trends Autumn 2025

As the leaves begin to turn and the temperatures drop, men’s fashion undergoes its seasonal transformation. It welcomes richer textures, deeper hues, and updated silhouettes.

Autumn 2025 is no exception. This season, men’s trouser trends blend classic tailoring with progressive flair, sustainability with innovation, and comfort with elegance.

Whether you’re dressing for work, weekends, or evening outings, trousers are playing a leading role in redefining male wardrobes this Autumn.

Here at Fashion.ie, we break down the top trouser trends for Autumn 2025, highlighting key styles, fabrics, and how to wear them.

1. Relaxed Tailoring: The Comeback of Comfort Fashion

Gone are the days when slim-fit trousers dominated the scene. Autumn 2025 celebrates the return of relaxed silhouettes.

Think straight-leg, slightly tapered, or wide-leg trousers that offer room to move without sacrificing structure. Designers are championing comfort with expertly tailored pieces that drape naturally.

How to style

Pair relaxed trousers with oversized knitwear or structured blazers.

Balance the silhouette with fitted tops or tucked-in shirts to avoid a bulky look.

Footwear: Chunky loafers, clean sneakers, or suede Chelsea boots.

2. Textured Fabrics: Corduroy, Tweed & Flannel

Autumn fashion is all about texture, and trousers are embracing it full-force. Corduroy has made a major comeback, favoured for its retro vibes and tactile richness.

Tweed and flannel remain staples, adding warmth and visual interest to fall outfits.

Popular colours: Rust, forest green, charcoal grey, chocolate brown, and mustard.

How to style

Combine corduroy trousers with neutral-toned knitwear or contrast textures (like leather or denim).

Tweed trousers pair well with wool blazers or layered knit vests.

Flannel works in casual and formal contexts—wear with derbies or rugged boots.

3. Utility and Cargo Trousers: Functional Meets Fashion

The utilitarian wave continues into Autumn 2025, with cargo trousers evolving into more refined, wearable styles.

This season, pockets are sleeker, materials more elevated, and the overall aesthetic leans toward fashion-forward rather than strictly functional.

Look for: Trousers in technical fabrics, hybrid jogger-cargos, or tailored cargos in muted earth tones.

How to style

Match with bomber jackets or shackets.

Add a minimalist sneaker or leather boot for an urban look.

Stick to monochrome or muted palettes for a modern feel.

4. Sustainable Fabrics: Eco-Conscious Fashion

As sustainability becomes a core pillar of the fashion industry, trousers made from organic cotton, hemp, recycled wool, and plant-based dyes are taking the spotlight. Brands are investing in slow fashion pieces that not only look good but feel good ethically.

Key brands leading this trend: Patagonia, Outerknown, Nudie Jeans, Pangaia, and smaller independent eco-brands.

How to style

Keep it minimal to let the fabric shine.

Incorporate into capsule wardrobes for long-term wear.

Neutral colours like ecru, sand, or olive remain dominant.

5. Pleated Revival: Vintage Sophistication

Pleats are officially back. Once seen as outdated, pleated trousers have reemerged in Autumn 2025 as a must-have item for sartorialists. Whether it’s a subtle single pleat or dramatic double pleats, they offer structure, movement, and an undeniably classic edge.

How to style

Pair with tucked-in turtlenecks or shirts to accentuate the waistline.

Opt for wool or high-quality cotton blends for durability.

Finish with brogues or monk strap shoes for a retro-modern look.

6. Tech wear and Performance Trousers

The intersection of fashion and function has never been more exciting. Tech wear continues to influence men’s trousers, with brands incorporating weather-resistant materials, stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and concealed zippers.

Perfect for: Urban commuters, outdoor enthusiasts, and men who value performance without compromising style. Popular brands: Arc’teryx Veilance, ACRONYM, Nike ACG, and Lululemon Men.

How to style

Go all-in with a tech wear outfit or mix with casualwear for balance.

Opt for darker shades like slate, midnight blue, or black.

Accessories like crossbody bags or beanies enhance the look.

7. Cropped & Ankle-Length Cuts

Cropped trousers continue to trend into Autumn 2025, offering a clean break above the ankle. These are perfect for showcasing statement socks or bold footwear. Whether wide or slim-cut, this style exudes European elegance.

How to style

Pair with loafers, derby shoes, or sneakers.

Layer with long overcoats or cropped jackets for proportion play.

Add patterned or coloured socks for a fun detail.

8. Trousers with Built-In Belts and Cinched Waists

A functional-meets-stylish trend this season is the emergence of built-in belts, drawstring waists, and adjustable tabs.

These elements offer versatility and a tailored look without the need for accessories. Great for: Travel, transitional wear, and casual Fridays.

How to style

Match with tucked-in polos or lightweight sweaters.

Go for earth-toned palettes like khaki, clay, or slate grey.

Style with minimalist sneakers or slip-ons.

9. Bold Patterns and Fashion Prints

Though solids dominate most autumn wardrobes, bold prints are pushing through. Plaids, checks, pinstripes, and even abstract patterns are appearing on trousers for those ready to make a statement.

Trending styles

Glen check wool trousers

Vertical pinstripes (great for elongating legs)

Earth-toned tartan plaids

How to style

Keep the top half neutral to let the trousers speak.

Combine with clean silhouettes to avoid visual clutter.

Pair with classic outerwear like peacoats or trench coats.

10. Monochrome Trousers: The Minimalist’s Choice

If prints aren’t your thing, go the other way — monochrome outfits are surging this fall. Wearing trousers that match your top creates a seamless, modern look that’s both sharp and effortless.

Popular combos

Olive-on-olive with military jackets

Navy tones with knit polos

All-black with subtle texture changes

How to style

Layer fabrics like wool, cotton, and leather to create depth.

Match your shoes for a sleek finish.

Add a bold watch or glasses as a statement accessory.

Final Fashion Thoughts 2025

Autumn 2025 is an exciting time in men’s fashion. Trousers, long overlooked in favor of jackets and shirts, are finally getting the attention they deserve.

Whether you’re drawn to the timeless appeal of pleated trousers, the innovation of tech wear, or the relaxed sophistication of wide-leg cuts, there’s something this season for every man and every occasion.

What sets this season apart is the harmonious blend of style, comfort, and sustainability. As designers focus on wearable innovation and responsible production, men have more reason than ever to invest in quality trousers that last.

So, whether you’re updating your wardrobe or building a new one from scratch, don’t underestimate the power of a great pair of trousers this Autumn 2025.