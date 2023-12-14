How to Prepare Your Makeup Look for Christmas Day

Preparing your makeup look for Christmas day can be a festive and enjoyable process. Here at Fashion.ie, see our step-by-step guide to help you achieve a glamorous and holiday-appropriate makeup look this Christmas Day.

1. Skincare

Start with a clean and moisturized face. Use a hydrating primer to create a smooth canvas for makeup application.

2. Base Makeup

Apply a long-wearing foundation that matches your skin tone.

Conceal any blemishes or dark circles with a high-coverage concealer.

Set your foundation and concealer with a translucent setting powder.

3. Eye Makeup

Choose eyeshadow colours that complement your outfit or the Christmas theme. Reds, golds, greens, and shimmery tones work well.

Apply a neutral shade as a base, a darker shade in the crease, and a shimmery colour on the lid.

Don’t forget to highlight the inner corners of your eyes with a bright, festive shade.

Line your eyes with a waterproof eyeliner for long-lasting wear. You can create a winged liner for a more dramatic look.

4. Eyebrows

Define your eyebrows using a brow pencil or powder to frame your eyes.

5. Cheeks

Apply a warm-toned blush to the apples of your cheeks for a rosy glow.

If you like, add a subtle highlighter to the high points of your cheeks for a festive shimmer.

6. Lips

Choose a bold and festive lip colour. Reds, berries, or deep plum shades are popular choices for Christmas.

Outline your lips with a lip liner to define the shape and prevent feathering.

Apply your chosen lip coluor and consider using a long-wearing formula for minimal touch-ups throughout the day.

7. Setting Spray

Finish your makeup look with a setting spray to help it last throughout the day and night.

8. Optional Glitter and Glam

If you want to add extra sparkle, consider using a touch of glitter on your eyelids or cheekbones.

9. Hair

Coordinate your hairstyle with your makeup for a polished look. Consider festive hairstyles like loose waves, braids, or an updo.

10. Accessorise

Add any accessories that complement your outfit and overall look. Remember, the key to a successful makeup look is to have fun and express your personal style.

Feel free to customize the steps based on your preferences and the overall aesthetic you want to achieve for Christmas day.

Popular Christmas Day Makeup Looks

Popular Christmas Day makeup looks often incorporate festive and glamorous elements. Here are some trendy Christmas makeup looks that you can consider:

1. Classic Red Lip and Winged Liner

A bold red lip paired with a winged eyeliner is a timeless and festive look. It’s a simple yet glamorous choice that can be paired with neutral eyeshadows.

2. Glittery Eyes

Add some sparkle to your eyes with glitter eyeshadow. Gold and silver shades are particularly popular during the holiday season.

You can either go for a full glitter lid or just add a touch of shimmer to the centre of your eyelids.

3. Smoky Eyes with a Twist

Create a smoky eye look with a holiday twist by incorporating festive colors like deep greens, rich burgundies, or shimmery golds. This can add a touch of sophistication to your Christmas makeup.

4. Cranberry Hues

Embrace the festive spirit with cranberry-coloured eyeshadows. This warm, red-toned hue is perfect for creating a festive and romantic look. Pair it with a nude lip or a slightly deeper shade to balance the look.

5. Metallic Accents

Use metallic eyeshadows or pigments to give your eyes a futuristic and glamorous look. Silver and gold metallic accents on the inner corners of your eyes or as a liner can make your eyes pop.

6. Festive Glitter Cut Crease

Take your eyeshadow game up a notch with a glitter cut crease. This intricate eyeshadow technique, paired with glitter, creates a dramatic and festive look.

7. Berry-Toned Lips

If you prefer a more subdued eye look, go for a berry-toned lip colour. It’s a rich and festive choice that complements a variety of makeup styles.

8. Glowing Skin

Focus on achieving a radiant and glowing complexion. Use highlighter strategically on the high points of your face, and opt for a dewy finish foundation for that healthy holiday glow.

9. Winter Wonderland

Create a winter-inspired look using cool-toned eyeshadows like icy blues and silvers. Add a touch of shimmer to mimic the glistening snow.

10. Bold Green Eyes

Green eyeshadows are reminiscent of Christmas trees. Create a bold eye look using various shades of green, and pair it with a neutral lip colour for balance.

And Finally

Remember, the key is to have fun and express your personal style. Feel free to mix and match these ideas to create a Christmas makeup look that suits you best!