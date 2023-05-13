How To Make Lipstick Last All Day Long

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you some simple beauty hacks of ways to make sure your lipstick stays on all day.

There is nothing quite like your lipstick. Especially the liquid lipstick. Their fluid formulas rose to prominence in the beauty industry years ago and have since solidified their place as a makeup essential. And it is not hard to see why.

After all, your lipstick is one versatile little makeup product. the number of things you can do with your lippie – and much like our love of the stuff – is truly endless. As well as giving your lips a pretty colour, you can also use it as a blush if you are in a pinch.

But if there is one thing that we find super annoying about our favourite lippie is that we find ourselves reapplying throughout the day.

Thankfully, there are some simple beauty tricks to ensure your lipstick stays put. Keep on reading to find out how to make sure your lipstick lasts all day long.

Before You Get Started With Your Lipstick

Much like you would prep your skin before makeup, the same thing goes for your lips. And the key to applying lipstick perfectly all comes down to moisturised lips.

So, to get started, you should apply some lip balm before you even start your foundation. And if you can remember, it is a good idea to have some lip balm on when you sleep.

Applying lip balm before going in with your skin prep will make sure that your lips are hydrated when you go in with your lipstick.

And do not forget about lip scrubs. They are the ideal product to use to ensure that your lips look smooth and plump. And the smoother your lips look before you apply your lipstick, the smoother your lipstick will look.

If you want to know how to exfoliate your lips properly, because there is a wrong way, we’ve got some simple tips. First, make sure that your lips are clean and dry.

This means that you need to remove any traces of lipstick or gloss and pat your lips dry. Then, using your lip scrub, go over your lips gently using small circular motions.

And we stress the word gently. So, be sure not to scrub, irritate or break the skin. Finally, finish things off using a thin layer of lip balm.

Be Sure To Take Away Any Excess Shine With A Tissue

Before you start creating your perfect pout with your lipstick, we recommend that you blot away any excess moisture and sheen from your lips.

However, there is one exception to this. If you are going to be wearing a very drying matte formula, it is okay to leave a little bit of balm. This will ensure that your lipstick feels comfortable throughout the day.

Always Use A Lip Liner

There are some people who love using lip liners and some that think they are a massive waste of time.

But when you use a lip liner, it will help with the longevity of your lipstick. This makes it perfect for those of us who are sick of reapplying our lippy throughout the day.

If using a lip liner, make sure that your pencil is nice and sharp before creating an X at your cupid’s bow. And, while you can start at any part of your lip, we like the cupid’s bow as it is the most prominent part.

After creating your X, you can then shift your focus onto your bottom lip. Make a small etching just underneath.

Now, make two marks from your cupid’s bow halfway down your top lip and from the corner to meet the line you just created. You can use your pinkie as an anchor if your hands are a little unsteady.

Then, you do the bottom to connect and fill this in with your pencil.With matte lipsticks, you might find that you often do not need to fill in with pencil all the way. However, you can use your lip liner to contour or shade your lips.

Remember To Buff The Edges Of Your Lips

After you finish applying your lip liner, do you sometimes feel like it looks a little drawn on and unnatural? Well, there is a quick solution to this little problem.

To make it feel like your liner has been worn for years and has become your signature colour, buff out the edges using a small brush.

It is best to work carefully when you are skimming your brush along your lip line to smooth it out. And you can always go back over things again if you feel you need to.

Be Sure To Apply Your Lipstick Where Your Lips Purse

If you are looking for the best way to start applying your lipstick, well look no further. And if you think you should start at the edge of your lips like you did using your pencil, think again.

Start close to where your lips purse or where your mouth opens. This way, it will make things easier when you tweak towards the edge of your lips.

This is opposed to try and pull back from the edge of your lips with something like a gloss or an opaque liquid formula.

And to precisely go over the edges of your lips with your lipstick, try to use the back of the doe foot applicator for less mess.

Use Concealer To Clean Up Any Mistakes

Accidents do happen when we apply our makeup, no matter if it is lipstick or not. So, if you have some on your chin or need to clean up your lip line, don’t worry. There are ways to clean up your makeup blunders that are quick and easy.

And all you need is a brush and a bit of face cream. Just take a little bit of your cream onto your brush and use it to erase whatever makeup mistake you made.

Wait for your face to dry down a little bit before smoothing over the area with a tiny amount of powder. You can then go back over your lips with another coat of lipstick to seal everything in.

Plump Up Your Lips

You do not have to get lip fillers to have plump looking lips. For a plumper pout, apply some liner just outside of your natural lip line.

Then, you can apply some gloss to the middle of your bottom lip and just smack them together. Voila!

Your natural lips will look bigger, juicier and plumper without you going anywhere near a needle.

Always Choose The Right Shade

There are certain shades of lipstick that will suit you more than others. And it will usually depend on your skin tone, eye and hair colouring.

But, to take the advice of legendary makeup artist Bobbi Brown, the best lipstick shade is a shade or two darker than your natural lip colour.

But if that advice fails you, you can always try the viral trend of matching your lipstick to your nipple colour to find your perfect shade. Personally, we might just stick to Bobbi Brown’s advice on this one.

Do Not Throw Out A Bad Shade

We all are guilty of purchasing too many lipsticks. And we usually find out we do not like the colour as much as we thought.

But think twice before throwing away any shades that you do not like. As many makeup artists will tell you, you can create a pretty and unique lip colour by combining lipsticks you do not like.

So, sort through your makeup stash and see what colour combos you can put together. You might be surprised by the results.

And if you find that your lipstick is too bright, you can tone down the colour by using some dark lip liner first.

Keep Lipstick Off Of Your Teeth

Not to brag about it too much, but we have a pretty genius trick when it comes to keeping your lipstick off your teeth.

And it is one that you will use every time. After you apply your lipstick, all you have to do is pop your index finger in your mouth and slowly pull it out again. The excess lipstick will come off your finger and not end up on your teeth.

Keep It Off Your Glass

You really do not have to mark the glass you are drinking out of by leaving a big lipstick stain for all to see.

So, the best trick to help prevent this is to lick your lips before taking a sip. Trust us, it really does work.

On average, we consume about six pounds of lipstick over the course of our lifetime. So, the lipstick that doesn’t end up on your glass or someone’s cheek will probably end up in you.

But this really is not a cause for too much concern. The ingredients in your lipstick are pretty harmless and will be destroyed by your stomach acid.

Use Your Lipstick As A Blush

On those days when your cheeks are in need of a little colour, your lipstick can come to your rescue.

And so it might be a good idea to carry around a neutral colour of your favourite lipstick. To use your lipstick as a blush, all you need to do is dab a few drops on your cheeks and keep on blending.

Do this until your lipstick blends seamlessly into your skin. And, to make things easier for you, it helps to moisturise your skin before applying your makeup.