How to Choose the Right Makeup for Autumn

Autumn is a transitional season not only for nature but also for your makeup routine. As the leaves turn golden and the air grows crisp, your skin and style needs shift. This gives calling for richer colours, more hydrating formulas, and textures that can handle the cooler, drier weather.

Choosing the right makeup for autumn isn’t just about trends; it’s about working with the season to enhance your natural beauty. Here at Fashion.ie we show you everything you need to know to curate the perfect autumn makeup routine.

1. Understand Your Skin’s Autumn Needs

Before diving into colour palettes and lipstick shades, it’s essential to consider how your skin changes with the season.

Hydration is Key

As the weather cools, humidity drops, leading to drier air that can sap moisture from your skin.

Your foundation might not sit the same way it did in the summer, and dry patches can become more noticeable. Switch to more hydrating makeup products—think dewy finishes, cream textures, and skincare-makeup hybrids.

Exfoliate Gently

Dry, flaky skin can interfere with how makeup applies. Gentle exfoliation once or twice a week helps maintain a smooth canvas. Choose chemical exfoliants (like lactic acid or PHA) for a softer touch.

Update Your Primer and Foundation

Swap out mattifying primers for hydrating or illuminating ones. Trade lightweight summer foundations or powders for slightly richer formulas with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid or squalane. However, avoid anything too thick or greasy, especially if you have combination skin.

2. Reimagine Your Colour Palette

Autumn makeup is all about warmth, depth, and richness. This is the time to let go of light, pastel summer shades and embrace tones that reflect the season.

Warm Earth Tones for Eyes

Eyeshadows in shades of copper, bronze, burnt orange, gold, and warm browns mirror the changing foliage. These colours flatter most skin tones and eye colours.

Hazel/Green Eyes : Try rust, plum, or copper tones.

: Try rust, plum, or copper tones. Blue Eyes : Warm golds and browns enhance your natural eye colour.

: Warm golds and browns enhance your natural eye colour. Brown Eyes: Deep burgundy, forest green, and bronze are stunning choices.

Layer shadows for a smoky effect or use metallics on the inner corners to catch the light on gloomy autumn days.

Jewel Tones for Drama

If you want a more dramatic evening look, jewel tones like emerald, sapphire, and amethyst are perfect for fall. They bring sophistication and work well for both bold eyes or accent liners.

3. Choose the Right Foundation Finish and Shade

In autumn, your summer tan fades, and your undertone may appear cooler. It’s often necessary to reassess both your shade and your foundation formula.

Recheck Your Shade

You might need a lighter shade than you used in the summer. Undertones can look more neutral or pink in cooler light, so make sure you test foundations in natural lighting.

Opt for Satin or Dewy Finishes

While matte foundations worked well in sweaty summer months, autumn favours more nourishing finishes.

A satin or slightly dewy finish mimics healthy skin and keeps your complexion from looking flat in dimmer seasonal lighting.

4. Embrace Autumn Blush and Bronzer Tones

Your blush and bronzer should complement your eye and lip shades while echoing the warmth of fall.

Blush

In autumn, move away from bright corals and pinks. Instead, try:

Muted Rose

Burnt Peach

Terracotta

Berry tones

Cream blushes are ideal—they blend seamlessly into skin, offering a natural flush that holds up well in dry conditions.

Bronzer

If your skin tone fades a bit in autumn, scale back your bronzer to avoid harsh contrasts. Choose a bronzer with a slightly cooler or neutral undertone to add dimension without looking orange or overdone.

5. Update Your Lip Colours

Autumn is the best time to experiment with bolder, richer lip colours.

Autumn Lipstick Shades to Try

Deep berry

Brick red

Rust

Chocolate brown

Mauve and plum

Matte lips make a big comeback in fall, but if your lips are dry, look for creamy matte formulas or satin finishes that offer both pigment and comfort.

Lip Prep is Crucial

Cooler air = chapped lips. Keep lips exfoliated and moisturized with a scrub and balm. A hydrated base will help lipstick apply evenly and last longer.

6. Highlight Strategically

Summer’s sweaty glow is gone, but you can still add dimension and radiance.

Go for Subtle Radiance

Choose highlighters in warm champagne, soft gold, or peachy tones that blend easily into the skin. Cream or liquid highlighters work best in fall—they offer glow without emphasizing dry texture.

Focus Areas

Apply highlighter to the high points of the face:

Tops of cheekbones

Bridge of the nose

Cupid’s bow

Inner corners of the eyes

Avoid overly glittery formulas, which can look harsh in softer autumn lighting.

7. Autumn -Inspired Eyeliner & Mascara Trends

Your eye makeup can transition too. While black is a staple, autumn invites playful twists on your usual eyeliner routine.

Try Coloured Eyeliner

Burgundy enhances green or hazel eyes.

Bronze and olive green flatter all eye colours and add seasonal warmth.

Navy deepens eye definition without the harshness of black.

Volumising Mascaras

Windy autumn weather can make your eyes water, so opt for waterproof or smudge-proof mascaras. Volumizing formulas pair well with bold seasonal eye looks.

8. Nail the Brows

Autumn makeup often features stronger eye and lip looks, so well-groomed brows are essential for balance.

Define Naturally

Use a brow pencil or powder that matches your hair tone. Avoid over-darkening your brows. Instead, focus on shape, filling sparse areas, and brushing them upward with a tinted gel.

9. Nail Polish Colours to Match the Season

Your nails are a subtle yet powerful part of your seasonal aesthetic. In autumn, swap out bright neon’s and pastels for rich, moody tones.

On-Trend Autumn Nail Colours

Deep burgundy

Forest green

Pumpkin spice orange

Muted taupe or grey

Plum and navy

Matte finishes and metallic accents are both popular in autumn, so you can mix and match based on your mood.

10. Skincare as a Makeup Base

Fall skincare plays a huge role in how your makeup looks. To make the most of your seasonal beauty routine:

Use a Richer Moisturiser

Switch to creams rather than gels, especially if your skin leans dry. Look for ingredients like ceramides, squalane, and peptides to lock in hydration.

Add a Hydrating Serum

Layering a hyaluronic acid serum under your moisturizer ensures plump, smooth skin that grips makeup better.

Don’t Skip SPF

Even though it’s not summer, UV rays are still present. Choose an SPF that layers well under makeup without pilling.

11. Keep Your Makeup Bag Seasonally Rotated

You don’t need to buy all new products for fall—but rotating your makeup bag helps ensure you use what fits the season best.

What to Store Away

Sheer tinted moisturizers

Bright coral lipsticks

Neon or pastel eyeshadows

Mattifying powders

What to Bring Forward

Rich cream foundations

Deep lipstick shades

Warm-toned eyeshadow palettes

Hydrating mists and primers

Our Final Thoughts: Personalise Your Autumn Makeup

There are no hard rules—autumn makeup should reflect your style, comfort, and skin needs.

Whether you lean minimalist or love bold editorial looks, the season offers endless inspiration.

Embrace the warmth and richness of fall, experiment with new textures and shades, and focus on products that help you look and feel your best as the weather turns.

Remember, good makeup always starts with good skincare and a bit of seasonal awareness. With these tips, you can step into autumn confident, glowing, and beautifully in sync with the season.