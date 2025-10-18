Boots and Brogues Fashion Autumn Trends 2025

This season is a rich one for footwear. The major themes? Heritage meets refinement, details over hype, and blend of functionality + style. Both boots and brogues are getting more versatile and elevated, rather than wearing “obviously trendy” shapes.

According to trend reports, boots this autumn are less about gimmicky silhouettes and more about “expensive looking finishes” you’ll wear again and again.

Meanwhile, brogues — those traditionally menswear inspired perforated shoes — are having a genuine comeback in womenswear and gender neutral styling.

So whether you’re shopping ankle boots, knee highs or lace up brogues, the key is to lean into quality, shape and context rather than running after wild fad shoes.

Boot Fashion: What’s Trending

1. Rich Materials & Heritage Textures

This autumn, materials matter. Suede, richly grained leather, croc embossed finishes and saddle tones are in the spotlight.

Suede in particular is cited as “the season’s must have material” for boots. Likewise, the “brown boot” (in deep chocolate, saddle or oxblood) is enjoying a resurgence as an alternative to plain black.

The takeaway: pick boots in premium materials that give an elevated feel. This is not about ultra chunky, loud boots but boots you’ll want to wear beyond this season.

2. Key Shapes & Silhouettes

Here are some of the big boot shapes to look out for in Autumn 2025

Sock boots / fitted boots: A sleek silhouette that slides under trousers or dresses for a smooth line.

Burgundy / wine toned boots: As a colour story, deep reds are quite prominent.

Snake print / exotic textures: Subtle animal textures (snake, croc) for boots.

Belted / buckled boots: Hardware details add structure and edge.

Slouch boots: Relaxed shafts, slightly gathered or folded, referencing early 2000s Y2K.

Square toed boots: This shape is gaining momentum as a modern update.

Western / cowboy / riding inspired: The heritage boot angles are strong this year — riding boots, equestrian details, boots with a western nod.

3. Colour & Styling Options

Brown and burgundy dominate for a more luxurious feel (vs the ever present black).

Black still works, but it’s being styled with stronger tailoring or luxe contrasts so it doesn’t feel “safe”.

Texture + tone: A suede boot in a rich brown or burgundy gives you visual warmth for autumn — especially useful in transitional weather.

Pairings: Boots look excellent with midi skirts, tailored trousers, even dress layering.

For example

“Heritage equestrian styles make a bold resurgence … wear over skinny jeans or under midi skirts.”

4. Practical Considerations (for Ireland/UK autumn)

Given the weather in Ireland (wet, chilly, variable) here are practical tips

Choose leather or suede with a protective finish or treat with waterproofing spray.

A mid block heel gives you enough elevation without wobble on cobblestones.

Ankle boots are great for city, knee highs for when skirts or dresses are involved.

Colour like dark brown pairs wonderfully with greys, navy’s, camel outerwear.

5. Inspiration & Investment Pieces. When you’re shopping, consider

TOTEME square toe ribbed knit boots — a modern silhouette with square toe, knit detailing.

Tommy Hilfiger Leather Knee High Riding Boots — for the riding boot trend.

H&M Dark Brown Over the Knee Boots — a more accessible price point, but hitting the rich brown & tall shaft trend.

Free People Sway Low Slouch Boot — for the slouch silhouette.

Brogues & Lace Up Classics: Why They Matter

Brogues — those perforated, wing tipped lace ups originally men’s shoes — are back with purpose for Autumn 2025. They’re not just “also trending”, they’re central to the menswear inspired footwear expansion.

1. Why Brogues Are in Focus

They speak to the broader “menswear borrowed / gender fluid” aesthetic in fashion.

They add polish and structure to skirts, dresses or casual trousers.

Runways and editors highlight them as commuter friendly yet stylish — “smart upgrade to everyday trainers”.

There’s a shift away from overly flashy flats/heels to more grounded footwear in 2025.

2. Notable Features & Styles to Look For

Square toe or softly square brogues: Modern update to the classic round toe.

Asymmetrical punching / broguing details: Decorative perforations but modernised.

Rich colourways: Oxblood, dark emerald, midnight navy — moving beyond black/brown.

Hybrid forms: Brogue boots (so lace up + boot shaft) or brogue with chunky sole for edge.

Materials: Gloss leathers, patent finishes, croc embossed textures.

3. How to Style Brogues

With midi skirts/pleats: a feminine skirt + structure from the brogue = balanced look.

With tailored trousers: ankle grazing wide leg trousers + brogues = purposeful polish.

With dresses: a brogue can ground a floaty dress, making it more autumn appropriate.

For colour: dark neutrals are safe; oxblood or midnight navy offer interest while remaining versatile.

4. Sample Picks

Solovair Burgundy Rub Off 6 Eye Brogue Boot — a brogue boot in rich burgundy.

Jones Bootmaker Noho Brogue Boots — more accessible option.

Grenson Fred Men’s Brogue Derby Boots — for those leaning menswear or gender neutral.

LENNOX Dark Cocoa Brogue Ankle Boots — dark cocoa colour links to the brown boot trend.

Bringing Boots + Brogues Together: The Full Picture

Here’s how the two categories interplay in this season.

Texture & colour cohesion: A rich brown boot and a dark brown brogue share material luxury — you can build a footwear capsule around these tones.

Hybrid styling: A brogue boot (lace up + boot shaft) hits both trends.

Material focus: Whether boot or brogue, the quality of leather/suede, finishing and stitching matter more than ever.

Versatility: Both boots and brogues this season are being positioned as wardrobe investment pieces rather than fast trends.

Styling Tips for Dublin / Autumn Weather

Given Irish autumn conditions — changeable weather, damp streets, layered dress — here are specific styling tips.

Opt for soles that grip: Boots especially should have good tread if you’ll walk a lot. Colours that match your outerwear: If you wear a camel or khaki coat, dark brown boots echo accordingly. For trousers or skirts: Tall boots look great under midi skirts. Ankle boots or brogues pair well with cropped trousers. For dresses: A brogue with a shorter dress or a boot with a midi gives balance between structure and softness. Layer socks or tights: Especially with boots — try ribbed socks that peak slightly. Maintenance matters: Keep your shoes clean and treated so the premium material shows its quality. Don’t over trend: Since the direction is towards longevity, pick styles you’ll still wear in 2 3 years.

What to Invest In & What to Pass On

Invest In

A quality, well fitting boot in a rich material + colour (e.g., chocolate brown leather, suede burgundy)

A brogue or lace up shoe with strong craftsmanship and understated design

Boots with thoughtful details (buckles, soft square toes) rather than overt gimmicks

Shoes where you feel the material and shape elevate the whole outfit

Pass On (or use carefully)

Ultra chunky, platform boots that look like just “trend catchers” rather than pieces you’ll wear beyond a season.

Novelty shapes with little longevity (unless you’re specifically going for statement)

Cheap looking materials: this season’s mood is “quiet luxury” — poor finish will throw you out of the club.

Why This Season Feels Different

Refinement over loudness: As noted earlier, Autumn 2025’s boot offering emphasizes enduring design over flash.

Blurring gender boundaries: Brogues are no longer just “men’s shoes”; they’re being worn in feminine contexts too.

Heritage revival: Riding boots, western influences, vintage perforations — there’s a grounded feel, celebrating craft and history.

Colour evolution: Moving beyond black; rich browns, burgundies, textured leathers dominate.

Weather aware meets style aware: Given the climate, practicality is still part of the conversation (good materials, sturdy soles), but without sacrificing style.

Bringing It All Together: Style Scenarios

Here are three outfit scenarios that use these trends smartly.

Scenario A: Smart Casual Tailoring

A pair of square toe brogues in oxblood.

Wide leg wool trousers cropped at the ankle.

Cream sweater or fine knit + longline camel coat.

Minimal accessories.

This mix says “refined but relaxed” — the brogues anchor the outfit.

Scenario B: Dressy Autumn Evening

Midi skirt in a satin or rich print.

Tucked in blouse or fine knit.

Knee high riding style boot in dark chocolate leather.

Statement coat (maybe plaid) and simple clutch.

The boot gives polish and pulls the outfit from day into evening.

Scenario C: Weekend Layers

Straight leg jeans cuffed slightly.

Chunky sweater and leather biker jacket or trench.

Ankle slouch boot in suede/burgundy — adds texture and attitude.

Cross body bag, scarf.

Here the boot gives the outfit edge while staying wearable.

Final Fashion Thoughts

The Autumn/Winter 2025 footwear story — for both boots and brogues — is about calm confidence rather than “in your face trend”. The savvy buyer will look for shoes that display.

Quality materials and finishing Balanced silhouettes (heritage + modern) Versatility across outfits and occasions

If you pick one really good pair of boots (in a rich material, great fit) and one pair of brogues (classic, well crafted, and a colour beyond standard black) this season, you’ll have covered a wide spectrum of style needs. From city commuting, to weekend casual, to more dressed up looks.